Hae Ran Ryu Facts: 10 Things You Didn’t Know About The LPGA Tour Pro

The South Korean only earned her LPGA Tour card for the 2023 season, but she already has two wins on it – here’s what we know about her

Hae Ran Ryu takes a tee shot at the FM Championship
Hae Ran Ryu is making a name for herself on the LPGA Tour
Mike Hall
By
published

South Korean Hae Ran Ryu had an impressive amateur career before turning professional in 2019, and she's never looked back, accumulating victories on the LPGA of Korea Tour before enjoying more success after earning her LPGA Tour card. 

Here are some of the things you may not know about the star.

1. Hae Ran Ryu was born in Seoul, South Korea on 23 March 2001.

2. She made her maiden Major appearance at the age of 15 at the US Women’s Open, where she missed the cut.

3. As an amateur, she represented her country several times, including as silver medalist at the World Junior Girls Championship not once, but twice, in 2016 and 2017. She also won silver at the 2018 Asian Games.

4. She won the 2018 Korean Women's Amateur.

5. She played for Asia/Pacific in the 2018 Patsy Hankins Trophy, which the team won.

Hae Ran Ryu with her LPGA Tour card alongside Mollie Marcoux Samaan

Hae Ran Ryu earned her LPGA Tour card in 2022

6. She turned pro in 2019 and began on the developmental Jump Tour before joining the LPGA of Korea Tour. Her first professional win came later in the season at the Jeju Samdasoo Masters. She then won the title again in 2020.

7. The second of those wins helped earn her the LPGA of Korea Tour Rookie of the Year title.

8. She currently has seven professional wins – five on the LPGA of Korea Tour and two on the LPGA Tour, where she earned her card for the 2023 season. That year, she won the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship and the FM Championship the year after. She achieved the latter after relinquishing a six-shot lead in the third round.

Hae Ran Ryu with the FM Championship trophy

Hae Ran Ryu won the 2024 FM Championship - its inaugural edition

9. She was named 2023 LPGA Tour Rookie of the Year.

10. In her 10 Major appearances in 2023 and 2024, she finished in the top 10 in four. Finishes of fifth at the 2024 Chevron Championship and Amundi Evian Championship were the best of the bunch.

Hae Ran Ryu Bio

Born23 March 2001, Seoul, South Korea
Height5 ft 9 in (175 cm)
Current TourLPGA Tour
LPGA Tour Wins2
LPGA of Korea Tour Wins5
Best Finish At A Major5th (2024 Chevron Championship/Amundi Evian Championnship)
Highest Career World Ranking11

Hae Ran Ryu Professional Wins

EventTourScore
2019 Jeju Samdasoo MastersLPGA of Korea Tour-10 (2 shots)
2020 Jeju Samdasoo MastersLPGA of Korea Tour-23 (4 shots)
2021 ELCRU-TV Chosun Pro CelebrityLPGA of Korea TourN/A
2021 SK Shieldus-SK Telecom ChampionshipLPGA of Korea Tour-11 (5 shots)
2022 Nexen Saint Nine MastersLPGA of Korea Tour-16 (1 shot)
2023 Walmart NW Arkansas ChampionshipLPGA Tour-19 (3 shots)
2024 FM ChampionshipLPGA Tour-15 (playoff)
