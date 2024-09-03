Hae Ran Ryu Facts: 10 Things You Didn’t Know About The LPGA Tour Pro
The South Korean only earned her LPGA Tour card for the 2023 season, but she already has two wins on it – here’s what we know about her
South Korean Hae Ran Ryu had an impressive amateur career before turning professional in 2019, and she's never looked back, accumulating victories on the LPGA of Korea Tour before enjoying more success after earning her LPGA Tour card.
Here are some of the things you may not know about the star.
1. Hae Ran Ryu was born in Seoul, South Korea on 23 March 2001.
2. She made her maiden Major appearance at the age of 15 at the US Women’s Open, where she missed the cut.
3. As an amateur, she represented her country several times, including as silver medalist at the World Junior Girls Championship not once, but twice, in 2016 and 2017. She also won silver at the 2018 Asian Games.
4. She won the 2018 Korean Women's Amateur.
5. She played for Asia/Pacific in the 2018 Patsy Hankins Trophy, which the team won.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
6. She turned pro in 2019 and began on the developmental Jump Tour before joining the LPGA of Korea Tour. Her first professional win came later in the season at the Jeju Samdasoo Masters. She then won the title again in 2020.
7. The second of those wins helped earn her the LPGA of Korea Tour Rookie of the Year title.
8. She currently has seven professional wins – five on the LPGA of Korea Tour and two on the LPGA Tour, where she earned her card for the 2023 season. That year, she won the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship and the FM Championship the year after. She achieved the latter after relinquishing a six-shot lead in the third round.
9. She was named 2023 LPGA Tour Rookie of the Year.
10. In her 10 Major appearances in 2023 and 2024, she finished in the top 10 in four. Finishes of fifth at the 2024 Chevron Championship and Amundi Evian Championship were the best of the bunch.
Hae Ran Ryu Bio
|Born
|23 March 2001, Seoul, South Korea
|Height
|5 ft 9 in (175 cm)
|Current Tour
|LPGA Tour
|LPGA Tour Wins
|2
|LPGA of Korea Tour Wins
|5
|Best Finish At A Major
|5th (2024 Chevron Championship/Amundi Evian Championnship)
|Highest Career World Ranking
|11
Hae Ran Ryu Professional Wins
|Event
|Tour
|Score
|2019 Jeju Samdasoo Masters
|LPGA of Korea Tour
|-10 (2 shots)
|2020 Jeju Samdasoo Masters
|LPGA of Korea Tour
|-23 (4 shots)
|2021 ELCRU-TV Chosun Pro Celebrity
|LPGA of Korea Tour
|N/A
|2021 SK Shieldus-SK Telecom Championship
|LPGA of Korea Tour
|-11 (5 shots)
|2022 Nexen Saint Nine Masters
|LPGA of Korea Tour
|-16 (1 shot)
|2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship
|LPGA Tour
|-19 (3 shots)
|2024 FM Championship
|LPGA Tour
|-15 (playoff)
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Presidents Cup Captain's Picks: Keegan Bradley Handed Team USA Wildcard
Captains Jim Furyk and Mike Weir have announced their captain's picks for the 2024 Presidents Cup teams, with Keegan Bradley confirmed on the US team
By Mike Hall Last updated
-
Junior Solheim Cup Results And History
The US has the overall advantage in the biennial match against the Europeans, but how have the results gone over the years?
By Mike Hall Published
-
Junior Solheim Cup Results And History
The US has the overall advantage in the biennial match against the Europeans, but how have the results gone over the years?
By Mike Hall Published
-
Who Is Alison Lee’s Caddie?
Alison Lee’s excellent form in 2024 earned her automatic qualification to the US Solheim Cup team, but who is her caddie?
By Mike Hall Published
-
Who Is Albane Valenzuela’s Caddie?
Albane Valenzuela was named one of Suzann Pettersen’s wildcards for the Solheim Cup, but who is her caddie?
By Mike Hall Published
-
Every LET Order Of Merit Winner Since 1979
The LET Order of Merit has been awarded to the top player on the circuit since 1979 - here is who has won it over the years
By Mike Hall Published
-
Every LPGA Tour Rookie Of The Year Winner Since 1962
The list of LPGA Tour Rookie of the Year winners is a who's who of women's golf through the years including Hall of Famers and Major winners
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Every LPGA Player Of The Year Winner Since 1966
A look at which players have won the LPGA Tour's Player of the Year title since the award's inception in 1966
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Solheim Cup Results – Outcomes Of The Match Through The Years
There’s not much between Team USA and Team Europe after 18 editions of the Solheim Cup, but each has enjoyed periods of dominance over the years
By Mike Hall Published
-
Who Is Jiyai Shin's Caddie?
Keisuke Nakagawa is the Korean star's latest caddie - here's what we know about him
By Mike Hall Published