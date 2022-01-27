Lefty has worked with his current instructor Andrew Getson for the past three years

Who Is Phil Mickelson's Coach?

Phil Mickelson has won 43 PGA Tour titles to date including five major championships and his swing has more than stood the test of time.

Lefty's free-flowing action is instantly recognisable - but who currently coaches him?

Mickelson is currently coached by Australian Andrew Getson and the pair have worked together since late 2015 after he and Butch Harmon split.

In a statement after splitting with Butch, Mickelson said, “I’ve learned a great deal from him in our eight years together.

“It’s just that at the moment I need to hear new ideas from a different perspective."

Prior to becoming a coach, Getson played professionally for 10 years on the Asian, Australasian and Nationwide (now Web.com) Tours.

Getson is now the instructor at the Greyhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale Arizona, the venue that Mickelson was affiliated with after graduating from the University of Arizona in 1992.

The pair have worked together for three years and initially worked on getting Mickelson's takeaway and backswing more on plane and upright, instead of bringing the club too much on the inside.

This helped him become less handsy, shorter in the backswing a touch and subsequently straighter off the tee, slightly.

Mickelson and Getson at the 2016 Ryder Cup. (Photo by Scott Halleran/PGA of America via Getty Images)

Getson works on the basics, with his website tagline 'Learn How To Simplify Your Golf Swing'.

He is based in Scottsdale, Arizona and rarely travels with Mickelson to tournaments, but is instead there to offer a helping hand for whenever Phil visits.

Mickelson almost won the 2016 Open Championship but was ultimately beaten by Henrik Stenson, but he did get his first win under Getson at the 2018 WGC-Mexico Championship.

Lefty previously worked with legendary coach Butch Harmon between 2007 and 2015.

Mickelson won 14 times under Harmon's stewardship including two majors - the 2010 Masters and 2013 Open.

Mickelson and Harmon at the 2011 Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

In late 2015, Mickelson flew to Las Vegas to meet Butch for breakfast, where he would tell him that he no longer required his services.

The pair had a phenomenal partnership and still remain friends.

Harmon formerly coached the likes of Tiger Woods, Greg Norman and Ernie Els, and now works with Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson, Jimmy Walker, Gary Woodland and Nick Watney.

For the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channela