3 Surprising Things I Learned From A Tour-Level Golf Lesson (No.2 Is A VERY Common Misconception)

Over the past two years I have seen a real improvement in my performances on the golf course, with a big cut to my handicap and an increase in confidence over the ball.

That progress has been achieved through regular practice, focusing on the best ball striking lessons for amateur golfers and additional emphasis on the fundamentals like embedding the perfect golf grip.

Despite this investment of time and effort, I still felt that I had further scope to progress - so I reached out to one of our Top 50 Coaches for his expert advice.

Following an initial consultation, PGA Fellow professional Ben Emerson kindly invited me down to his state-of-the-art studio for a tour-level lesson and I was blown away by three surprising things that I learned from the experience...

3 Things I Learned From Having A Tour Level Golf Lesson

Strike It Pure: The Ultimate Guide To Improving Your Ball Striking (Image credit: Ben Emerson) Over the past year, I have had the pleasure of working closely with Ben Emerson - one of the top PGA professionals in the UK. Together, we have written 'Strike It Pure' - an instructional golf book that aims to help amateur golfers play better, shoot lower and enjoy the game more. The book is packed full of expert advice, actionable tips and drills, plus plenty more information on the science of golf and the art of ball striking. Whether you want to improve your game this winter or give the gift of a great golf swing to a friend or family member, now is a great time to buy your copy of the five-star rated Strike It Pure.

As I arrived for the lesson, Ben asked me what I would like to get out of my game in the short and long term. Being the eternal realist, I was aware that I am unlucky to be a single figure golfer any time soon, but I outlined a desire to play off a sub-20 handicap in the near future and to strike the golf ball of the centre of the clubface more often.

Ben outlined his process, watching me hit a few balls before carrying out a full TPI screening. Following that, Ben fitted me into the K-VEST 3D motion capture system and fired up the GASP 3D force plates ready to put me through my paces.

The incredibly accurate but simple to follow data gleaned from this technology taught me plenty about using the ground effectively, sequencing in the golf swing and my 'secret weapon' that I currently wasn't using.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Although there were plenty of insights collated in just two hours, these three things in particular surprised me about my game and have stuck with me ever since - leading to more targeted practice and further improvements in my game.

Ben Emerson PGA Fellow Professional and Top 50 Coach Ben Emerson is a Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach with a modern approach to the game. His methods have seen him become one of the most revered coaches in the country, and even has a few celebrity clients on his books. In his coaching career of more than 20 years, Ben has helped golfers of all ages and abilities to improve their performances and enjoy the game. Ben is also the author of Strike It Pure, an instructional guide to the art of ball striking in golf. This book aims to help amateur golfers improve their golf swing, shoot lower scores and fulfil their potential on the course through engaging, actionable tips and drills. Strike It Pure also features in Golf Monthly's best golf books guide.

1. My Super Power

Apparently I have a super power... who knew? Well, according to Ben, most of us have a golfing super power but often amateur golfers don't use it effectively.

After completing the TPI and power screening at the start of the lesson, it transpired that the strength and power in my legs was my greatest weapon - but the information taken from my golf swing analysis sadly highlighted a sobering fact - I barely use them.

That's obviously not true in an obvious sense, because you have to use your legs to swing a golf club, but I certainly was not using them effectively.

The screening perfectly identified my tendencies, like early extension, as well as identifying physical limitations that needed to be factored in to any improvement plan.

Some of the points below highlight how I can better use the strength in my legs in a more efficient and effective way, but through doing some of the best golf exercises provided to assist me following the screening, I already feel more balanced in terms of power throughout my body.

A TPI Screening taught me plenty about what my body could and couldn't do effectively in the golf swing (Image credit: Jack Mortimer)

2. My Miss Wasn't A Swing Fault, It Was A Sequencing Fault

Like many club golfers, I tend to miss out to the right with a push or a horrendous slice.

I assumed this was down to an open face or poor release, which, of course, is the end result, but the cause of the issue was more centred around my sequencing in the golf swing.

Using 3D Motion capture technology, Ben was able to demonstrate something called the 'kinematic sequence' - which is how energy transfers through the body, starting from the lower body through my torso and arms before finally moving into the club.

To swing the club effectively, each part should accelerate then decelerate in a smooth chain reaction.

My lower body was leading the downswing, but my arms were overtaking too early meaning the energy was not being transferred up the chain in the correct way.

Ben explained this with the analogy of cracking a whip. His point was that 'If you keep moving, the whip never cracks', which was a bit of a lightbulb moment for me.

I didn't need to obsess over clubface or backswing position, which I could look at later, because first I needed to address the issues with my sequencing.

Ben was able to identify the root cause of a fault that had plagued my game for years using smart technology (Image credit: Jack Mortimer)

3. The Best Drills Don't Look Like A Golf Swing

The final thing that surprised me was how simple some of the fixes to my faults were, especially the ones that didn't actually require me to swing a golf club.

Rather than endless chatter about swing plane and clubface angles, Ben opted to work me through some movement drills designed to retrain my body.

The use of force pedals and a SuperSpeed Golf Force Board gave me instant feedback on where I was pushing into the ground - which was a real eye-opener.

The golf jump drill was another favourite of mine, where I was asked to perform small vertical jumps while turning towards the target side. I might have looked a little silly at first, but through repetition I felt the patterns Ben was describing and understood their importance.

Interestingly, my next few swings after trying some of these athletic movements produced data that evidenced a faster clubhead speed and tighter dispersion, all but eliminating that awful right miss in the process.

If any of these elements have resonated with your game, you can check out the lesson in full on Ben Emerson's YouTube channel. The tips I received have certainly improved my game, leading to my lowest ever handicap and consistently better strikes.

Ben Emerson's Best Tip For Using The Ground More Effectively

You can also learn a lot from the tips outlined above, so give this a try at home...

Start with your trail foot slightly flared out. Make a backswing and feel the pressure through the inside of your trail foot, like your pushing towards 4.30 on a clock.

In transition, shift and push into your big toe on the lead foot - towards 10.30 on a clock face.

This simple routine will help you to use the ground better in the golf swing, leading to purer strikes and better scores on the course.