Here we take a look at the equipment of five-time Major winner Phil Mickelson.

Phil Mickelson What’s In The Bag?

In this piece we take a look at what clubs the five-time Major winner and long time Callaway ambassador currently puts into play out on Tour.

The legendary Californian has been a Callaway staffer since 2004.

Lefty has Callaway’s Epic Speed driver in the bag and he has it set up at just 5.5 degrees to help him ‘hit bombs’.

He uses a longer 47.5 inch shaft to try and get as much distance as possible.

He then chooses to use a TaylorMade “Original One” Mini Driver as well for a safer option off the tee. This is essentially his two-wood.

His four-wood is a Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero model with 14 degrees of loft, giving him plenty of options in the longer clubs.

Interestingly he has also been spotted with a Callaway Apex hybrid but we believe this has quickly come out of the bag.

His X-Forged Utility 2-iron also comes in and out of the bag depending on course conditions.

Right now he has a pair of Callaway X21 UT Proto utility irons to replace his four and five irons, before transitioning down into a set of Apex MB ’21 blades.

Mickelson, one of the best short game players of all time, carries three Callaway wedges at the moment. He uses three PM Grind ’19 “Raw” wedges.

The PM stands for Phil Mickelson because he helped design the wedges with Roger Cleveland.

On the greens, Mickelson had been using an Odyssey Stroke Lab Black Ten putter as well as an Odyssey Versa #9 model.

However the classic-styled Odyssey PM Blade is his current choice.

He has that fitted with a SuperStroke grip.

Lefty currently uses Callaway’s Chrome Soft X golf ball featuring Graphene – one of the strongest materials known to man.

The ‘X’ model delivers lower spin and firmer feel than the regular Chrome Soft for faster swinging players.

He is using Callaway’s new Triple Track technology on his ball which is designed to help with alignment.

*Note – he swaps between clubs depending on the course and conditions.

Driver: Callaway Epic Speed Triple Diamond, (5.5 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X (at 47.5 inches) shaft

2-wood: TaylorMade “Original One” Mini Driver with Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X shaft

4-wood: Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero (14 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X shaft

*2 iron: Callaway X Forged UT, 16° with MCA MMT 105 TX shaft

Irons: Callaway X21 UT Proto 20.5° and 25°, Callaway Apex MB ‘21 (6-PW) all with KBS Tour V 125 S+ shafts

Wedges: Callaway PM Grind ’19 “Raw” (50°, 55°, 60°) all with KBS Tour-V 125 S+ shafts

Putter: Odyssey PM Blade

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X with Triple Track