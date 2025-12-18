Report: Johnson Wagner To Leave Golf Channel For New Role At CBS Sports

The Golf Channel’s Johnson Wagner is reportedly poised to join CBS Sports as its new on-course reporter.

Golfweek’s Adam Schupak has learned that the three-time PGA Tour winner is set to take the place of Colt Knost in the role, with Sports Business Journal's Josh Carpenter also reporting the news.

It was announced earlier in the month that Knost has been promoted to the position of analyst in CBS Sports' golf broadcast team from the start of the 2026 season, after Ian Baker-Finch called time on his long stint in the role in August.

Wagner joined the NBC Sports network in 2023, and regularly appears as an analyst on its PGA Tour and Major coverage.

He also appears on Golf Central and Golf Central Live From, but is perhaps best known for taking on the toughest shots seen during the day’s play at various events, beginning at the 2024 Players Championship.

One of his most memorable efforts saw him replicate Bryson DeChambeau's glorious 72nd hole bunker shot that helped him win the 2024 US Open at Pinehurst No.2, with the LIV Golfer alongside him offering advice.

Perhaps more endearing for viewers are the occasions where Wagner's efforts haven’t quite gone to plan, including one hilarious skull shank bunker escape at this year’s American Express.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Johnson Wagner (@johnson_wagner) demonstrates how to play from the dauntingly steep greenside bunker on 16 at the Stadium Course. 😅 pic.twitter.com/NYgvfkKqwHJanuary 16, 2025

Never afraid to get stuck in, Wagner was also part of the broadcasting team at the inaugural Golf Channel Games. Ahead of the contest, he and his colleagues attempted the Team Relay and 14-Club Challenge.

Keith Mitchell, Johnson Wagner, Brad Faxon and Smylie Kaufman attempt the Team Relay Challenge at the @Optum Golf Channel Games. 🏃🏁 pic.twitter.com/r5nfxv37MADecember 17, 2025

However, it appears that his appearance at the Trump National Golf Club contest could be his last for the Golf Channel, with Golfweek also reporting that, per multiple sources, Wagner’s contract expires at the end of the year.

Schupak also reported that Wagner and officials at both CBS and the Golf Channel all declined to comment, although an official announcement could come by the end of the week.