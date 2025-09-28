'My Ryder Cup Involvement Is Over' - Phil Mickelson Shuts Down Future Captaincy Position
Although he is the leading US points scorer in the Ryder Cup, as well as possessing the most appearances in the event, Mickelson stated his involvement in the tournament is over via X
The 2025 Ryder Cup has been dominated by Team Europe and, looking at the team event in 2027, it will be interesting to see how Team USA reacts.
Certainly, the Americans will want to respond after this week in Bethpage Black, but one Ryder Cup legend who won't be throwing his hat in the ring is Phil Mickelson, who sent out a clear message on Sunday afternoon.
No rumors. My Ryder Cup involvement is over. I’m happy being a spectator and rooting for Team USA 👍September 28, 2025
Following Europe's dominant Saturday in New York, where they ended up 11.5-4.5 ahead going into Sunday's singles, Lee Westwood, who is the second highest points scorer for Europe with 24 points, sent out a tweet on X/Twitter.
Watching his fellow Europeans dismantle the Americans on Saturday afternoon, Westwood tweeted: "Hey @philmickelson Fancy @TheAdareManor 2027???" in relation to the next edition of the tournament.
In response to his fellow LIV Golfer, Mickelson had a pretty straight answer for Westwood, commenting: "No rumors. My Ryder Cup involvement is over. I’m happy being a spectator and rooting for Team USA."
Featuring in 12 consecutive Ryder Cups, playing in every single edition from 1995 to 2018, Mickelson registered a record of 18 wins, 22 losses and 7 ties, with his 21.5 point record the most in US history.
Although he didn't make the US side in 2021, he was selected as a vice-captain and helped the Team to an historic 19-9 victory, with Mickelson predicted to be a future Ryder Cup captain in the years to come.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
However, following his move to the LIV Golf League in 2022, Mickelson has fallen out of the Ryder Cup picture, as Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau have been the only players from the circuit to play in the event since, featuring in 2023 and 2025.
Going forward, the favorites to take up the captaincy role for the US Team include Tiger Woods, Brandt Snedeker and Webb Simpson, with all three featuring in various vice and captaincy roles at both the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.