Max Homa Reunites With Former Swing Coach In Bid To Revive Fortunes

Max Homa has announced he has reunited with swing coach Mark Blackburn just over a year after the pair parted ways.

The six-time PGA Tour winner initially split with Blackburn before the 2024 Presidents Cup, which was held that September at Royal Montreal, following a difficult season on the PGA Tour that included just three top 10s in 21 starts.

Homa turned to John Scott Rattan in an effort to address his poor form. However, it didn’t bring the change in fortunes he would have liked.

Homa began the year ranked 40th in the world, but following his last tournament working with Rattan, he had fallen to 127th in the rankings.

Ahead of the split, Homa had just one top-10 finish in 2025, fifth at the John Deere Classic, although his one start since he and Rattan parted ways, at the Bank of Utah Championship, resulted in a T9.

Homa confirmed his reunification with Blackburn on Instagram, where he wrote: “Excited to say @blackburngolf was kind enough to rejoin the team so we got some work in yesterday!

“We had a lot of success and I’m looking forward to grinding to make that happen again in ‘26. I’m happy he was kind enough to take me back cuz we’ve worked so well together and it was cool how quickly it felt like old times."

Accompanying the message was a video showing Homa taking practice swings, and he added: “Here’s some swings for u golf dorks out there (I am a golf dork so it’s cool I say this).”

He concluded: “I do want to thank John Scott Rattan for our time together. He’s one of the kindest and smartest people in the game of golf. I have nothing but good things to say about him.”

Homa has enjoyed the bulk of his success alongside Blackburn, with five PGA Tour wins coming during their first spell together, which began in 2020.

He was also the standout player for Team USA at the 2023 Ryder Cup with Blackburn on board, where he won 3.5 points from five matches in the team’s 16.5-11.5 defeat at Marco Simone.

It’s not just a new swing coach that Homa has turned to in recent months in a bid to address his poor form.

Ahead of April’s Masters, he split with caddie Joe Greiner before linking up with Bill Harke. However, that partnership was short-lived, and by June’s RBC Canadian Open, he had Tiger Woods’ former caddie Lance Bennett on his bag.

While those changes didn’t mark a significant upturn in form, he will be hoping the latest move does the trick.

After splitting with Blackburn 14 months ago, he was full of praise for his abilities, but declared his desire to take “ownership” of his swing, saying: “As much as a coach can be brilliant, a genius like Mark, I know my golf swing better than anybody, and I can see it and feel it. Just trying to take some ownership like that.”

Currently, Homa ranks 146th on the PGA Tour's Strokes Gained: Tee to Green metric, on -0.376.