Who Is Phil Mickelson’s Caddie?
Phil's brother Tim is on the bag, having previously been a coach and then an agent of Jon Rahm
Phil Mickelson (opens in new tab) split with long time caddie Jim 'Bones' Mackay in 2017 and has since turned to a familiar face. Interestingly, Mickelson, like Dustin Johnson, has his brother on the bag. Get to know Tim a little better in the piece below.
Tim Mickelson previously coached former world number one-ranked amateur Jon Rahm at Arizona State. Before that, he worked at the University of San Diego for eight years as a golf coach. Along with being a coach, he is (or was) a brilliant player too. He competed in the 1999 Buick Invitational alongside his brother, although they both missed the cut.
As well as being a golf coach and former player, Tim Mickelson is also an agent. When Rahm turned professional in 2016 Tim worked for him as his agent at Lagardere Sports until his brother asked him to be his caddie following the retirement of much celebrated caddie Jim 'Bones' Mackay in June 2017. Interestingly Phil is right-handed but plays golf left-handed, but Tim is left-handed and plays golf right-handed.
Jim 'Bones' Mackay
Mackay was born in England but grew up in Florida and began playing golf when he was younger at Columbus College before going on to caddie for players such as Larry Mize, Curtis Strange and Scott Simpson. He began to carry the bag for Mickelson in 1992. The Mickelson Mackay player/caddie partnership was one of the longest in history, 25 years to be precise, and has been one of the most successful.
Mackay helped the World Golf Hall of Famer to win 41 times including five major titles: 2004, 2006 and 2010 Masters, 2005 USPGA Championship and most recently the 2013 Open Championship. This resulted in Mackay being inducted into the Caddie Hall of Fame in September 2017 and has in the past year become an on-course commentator for NBC and the Golf Channel.
During his time as Mickelson’s caddie, Mackay earned roughly between $500,000 – $1 million per year and is often referred to by his nickname ‘Bones’ due to his lanky frame. 'Bones' has since teamed up with Justin Thomas and they have had big success together, winning the 2022 PGA Championship.
