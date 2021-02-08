How well do you know prolific PGA Tour winner Dustin Johnson?

18 Things You Didn’t Know About Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson is one of the most successful golfers of his generation thanks to multiple victories around the world.

Here we take a look at 18 things you may not know about the American…

18 Things You Didn’t Know About Dustin Johnson:

1. His middle name is Hunter

2. He has held the World No.1 position for the third-longest spell in history after Tiger Woods and Greg Norman.

3. He was born in Columbia, South Carolina and now lives in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

4. He has won a PGA Tour event in each of his first 13 seasons, Jack Nicklaus has the record at 17.

5. He is engaged to Paulina Gretzky, the daughter of Canadian Ice Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. Find out more about Paulina Gretzky

6. He and Paulina have two children, Tatum Gretzky Johnson and River Jones Johnson

7. He has his own foundation which was launched in 2010. It helps youngsters, mainly with youth and college golf programmes

8. He started the Dustin Johnson Golf School at TPC Myrtle Beach in South Carolina

9. He enjoys basketball. His younger brother Austin used to play for the Charleston Southern University team

10. His brother Austin has been his caddie since late 2013

11. He and Brooks Koepka train together in the gym with coach Joey Diovisalvi in Jupiter, Florida

12. He has two dogs, a goldendoodle named Daisy and labradoodle called Charlie

13. He dad is a former club pro and took him to the range for the first time aged 6

14. Despite having a pro as a dad, DJ is largely self-taught and learnt to play from watching other golfers on the driving range

15. He loves suits – he told Golf Digest that he owns 30 Prada and Dolce and Gabbana suits

16. As of February 2020 he was 5th on the PGA Tour Career Money list with over $70.87m, behind only Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Jim Furyk and Vijay Singh

17. He has had 24 wins on the PGA Tour including two Majors.

18. He has made 13 holes-in-one