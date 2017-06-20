Henrik Stenson

Latest

Henrik Stenson wins Wyndham Championship

Henrik Stenson goes low to win Wyndham Championship

The Swede closed with a 64 to win by one at Sedgefield Country Club

12Next

Golf Monthly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.