Henrik Stenson
Henrik Stenson goes low to win Wyndham Championship
The Swede closed with a 64 to win by one at Sedgefield Country Club
-
Henrik Stenson defends BMW International Open
Sergio Garcia, Martin Kaymer and Tommy Fleetwood are also in the field in Munich
By Fergus Bisset •
-
-
4 Things You Can Learn From Watching Henrik Stenson
By Neil Tappin •
-
Stenson leads as Race to Dubai reaches final event
The Swede is one of four players who can be 2016 European Tour Number 1
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Justin Rose wins Olympic gold for GB in Rio thriller
Rose beat Henrik Stenson to become the first Olympic golf champion for 112 years
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Spectacular Stenson wins phenomenal Open Championship
By Neil Tappin •
-
Henrik Stenson: A golfing exhibition
Fergus Bisset had a chance to play 18 with the Swede at Castle Stuart
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Henrik Stenson wins BMW International Open
The Swede finished three clear of Darren Fichardt and Thorbjorn Olesen
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Jim Herman earns Masters start with Houston win
Jim Herman finished one clear of Henrik Stenson at the Golf Club of Houston
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Rory McIlroy defends the Dubai Desert Classic
He's won here twice before and will be favourite to claim a third title
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Leishman dominates final day at the Nedbank
Marc Leishman finished six clear of Henrik Stenson in Sun City, South Africa
By Fergus Bisset •
-
European Tour Number 1 to be decided in Dubai
Seven players can claim the Race to Dubai title at Jumeirah Golf Estates
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Rose and Stenson favourites in Shanghai
There's a strong field for the penultimate event of the European Tour's Race to Dubai
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Ryan Moore goes for Malaysian hat-trick
The PGA Tour is in Kuala Lumpur this week for the CIMB Classic
By Fergus Bisset •
-
World’s best start their engines for BMW
The BMW Championship is the penultimate event of the FedEx Cup playoffs
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Deutsche Bank: Fowler outplays Stenson
Rickie Fowler won the Deutsche Bank Championship at TPC Boston
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Perfect Day at The Barclays: Talking points
Jason Day won The Barclays at Plainfield CC by six strokes from Henrik Stenson
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Pablo Larrazabal wins BMW International Open
Pablo Larrazabal beat Henrik Stenson to win the BMW International Open
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Big names at BMW International Open
Kaymer and Stenson head a strong field at Golfclub München Eichenried
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Strong field assembles for Nordea Masters
Thongchai Jaidee is defending champion at the Nordea Masters
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Wells Fargo Championship preview
J.B. Holmes is defending champion at the Wells Fargo Championship
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Gallery: Omega Dubai Desert Classic
Some views on the last tournament of the 2015 Desert Swing
By Roderick Easdale •
-
Henrik Stenson Power Tips
By Neil Tappin •
-
Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship: day 1
Three-time winner Martin Kaymer show his mastery of this course
By Roderick Easdale •
-
Henrik Stenson wins DP World Tour Championship
Henrik Stenson successfully defended his title at the DP World Tour Championship
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Open Championship 2014: Henrik Stenson press conference
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Sensational Stenson: European Tour Player of the Year
Henrik Stenson took the golfing world by storm this year, becoming the first European player to win the Race to Dubai and the FedEx Cup in the same season
By Golf Monthly •
-
Henrik Stenson wins DP World Tour Championship
Sweden's Henrik Stenson capped a marvellous season with an emphatic, six-shot victory in the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. He is the first player to win both the Race To Dubai and FedEx Cup.
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Henrik Stenson wins Tour Championship by Coca-Cola
Henrik Stenson completed a wire-to-wire victory in the Tour Championship by Coca-Cola at East Lake GC to win, not only the tournament, but also the FedEx Cup and its $10,000,000 first prize.
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Henrik Stenson wins Deutsche Bank Championship
Henrik Stenson of Sweden won the Deutsche Bank Championship at TPC Boston by two shots from the USA's Steve Stricker. The Swede has taken the lead in the FedEx Cup.
By Fergus Bisset •