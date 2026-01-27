The Equipment Debrief: Scheffler Shines With Old Favourites – But It's These Eye-Catching New Irons That Really Caught Our Attention

New year, same old Scottie Scheffler. Victory at The American Express was PGA Tour win number 20 for the World No.1, all of which have come since 2021. Remarkable.

Talking of old, Scheffler made an interesting decision to switch back to his trusty TaylorMade Qi10 driver at the start of the week, putting to one side the brand’s new Qi4D, which he appeared to have settled after putting it in the bag at the Hero World Challenge in December.

That’s not to say he wouldn’t have cruised to another win with the latest driver in the bag - watching him in La Quinta, he probably would have won with a set of hickory clubs.

We may well see Scheffler make the transition back to the Qi4D at some point, although for now it’s the Qi10 with a ‘Dot’ head - a Tour-only, lower spinning model - that appears to be the preferred choice off the tee.

The four-time Major winner also has two older model wedges in the bag - a Titleist Vokey SM8 50° and Titleist Vokey SM8 56°.

Scottie Scheffler put an old driver back in the bag at The American Express (Image credit: Getty Images)

A number of newer models have been released since the SM8 iteration, including the Titleist Vokey SM11 wedges, which were launched earlier this month.

However, Scheffler is obviously a player who likes to stick with his tried-and-tested line-up, so we don't expect to see changes at the bottom end of his bag any time soon.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NEW FROM WILSON

Anyway, please don’t let that stop you from investing in new gear.

Here’s a new set of irons we’ve had fun testing. Look good, don’t they?

These are the new Wilson Golf Staff Model irons, three sets that blend timeless design with pioneering innovation.

New for 2026: The three sets of irons in the Wilson Staff Model family (Image credit: Wilson Staff)

First up, there’s the The Wilson Model XB, an all-new Players Performance iron; then we have the Staff Model Blade; and finally the Staff Model CB.

Golf Monthly's Joe Ferguson has been having a hit, and of the new Wilson Model XB model, he says: "I don't know what more this brand needs to do to get noticed - these irons are phenomenal!"

Our PGA professional adds: "The Wilson Staff Model XB is a brilliant new offering in the hollow-bodied players' distance iron category, bringing competition to the top of the market."

All three models will be available next month.

Joe Ferguson is very much a fan of the new Wilson Staff Model XB irons (Image credit: Future)

February is in fact a very busy for new products hitting the market, including new shoe models, one of which is the much-anticipated Under Armour Drive Pro Clone.

We mention this new shoe because we got another good look at these over the weekend, as Patrick Reed marched to victory at the Dubai Desert Classic.

The new Under Armour Drive Pro Clone SL golf shoe (Image credit: Future)

They were first sighted towards the end of last year, on the feet of Reed’s 4Aces teammate, Dustin Johnson. Denmark’s Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen was also spotted wearing the new model.

Our shoe expert, Dan Parker, who likes to tell people that he's been reviewing golf shoes for more than fives years, describes the Under Armour Drive Pro Clone as a "class-leading golf shoe" with "exemplary fit and comfort".

Some key details for you: the new Drive Pro Clone comes in both a spiked and spikeless model, and will be available at retail on February 6, with an RRP of £160/€200 (spiked) and £140/€180 (spikeless).

The shoe will also be available in four colorways: Black/Anthracite/Metallic Gold; Distant Gray/Midnight Navy/Metallic Silver; White/White/Metallic Gun Metal; Stone/Gridiron Brown/Metallic Gun Metal.

Nothing quite beats the sight of a brand-new pair of white golf shoes.