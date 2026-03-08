IWD 2026: 10 Powerhouse Women In Golf Who Prove That When We 'Give To Gain', The Game Wins

This International Women’s Day (8 March), the global theme ‘Give to Gain’ reminds us that golf’s real progress is driven by those who invest in something bigger than themselves. In golf, that investment comes from the women who have raised their heads above the parapet, sharing their platforms, stories, resilience and unwavering belief in this game.

They have given young girls a hero to look up to, elevating the game’s standards while expanding its reach. By giving of themselves, they have gained a legacy that will outlive their careers. Here are 10 powerhouse women who embody what it means to give to gain.

Annika Sorenstam

Annika Sorenstam (Image credit: Getty Images)

What she’s given: Annika Sorenstam’s record speaks for itself, but her real impact stretches far behind her titles and silverware. Through the Annika Foundation, she has invested deeply in the next generation, mentoring players and championing development at grassroots and elite levels alike.

Critically, she also gave perspective by stepping away from the sport at the height of her dominance to prioritise family life. Later returning to competitions, she quietly challenged outdated narratives about longevity, motherhood and elite performance. She broadened the bandwidth of what a successful playing career in golf can look like.

What we’ve gained: A multi-generational legacy beyond trophies. Her record alone secures greatness, but Sorenstam’s true legend lies in her influence. She redefined excellence, raised professional standards and reshaped expectations in women’s golf. The generations following compete in a landscape she elevated.

Elisa Gaudet

Elisa Gaudet (Image credit: NYSE)

What she’s given: As an American golf industry leader, writer, entrepreneur with more than two decades of experience across marketing and global strategy, Elisa Gaudet has long championed growth in the women’s game. In 2016, she founded Women’s Golf Day, a powerful but simple idea; one day, worldwide dedicated to welcoming women into golf and it’s been a huge hit with thousands of participants at more than 1,300 locations in more than 80 countries.

What we’ve gained: A global movement! By giving clubs, a clear and welcoming framework, Women’s Golf Day has created an event designed for women golfers of every level to experience golf in an environment designed for them.

Charley Hull

Charley Hull (Image credit: Getty Images)

What she’s given: Turning professional at 17, Charley Hull has been one to watch from the very start. She has the rare combination of talent, authenticity and an attacking style of play rarely seen in the women’s game. Off the course she is unapologetically herself, showing young golfers that success doesn’t require having to fit into the traditional mould.

What we’ve gained: A breath of fresh air, despite being known for smoking! We’ve gained a role model who makes elite golf feel relatable and exciting. Hull is an athlete in the gym and shows the hard work pays off on the course. Then there is her fantastic style, she is without doubt inspiring the next generation, proving that individuality can thrive at the highest level of the game.

Ruth Engle

(Image credit: Troon)

What she’s given: Ruth Engle is the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Troon, not Royal Troon in Scotland, but the world’s largest golf management company. Troon manages 700 plus golf and hospitality locations in over 40 countries, spanning from private clubs, public courses, resorts and academies.

What we’ve gained: By reaching one of the most executive roles in golf, Engle represents the growing influence of women within the business of the sport. Her leadership highlights that shaping golf’s future happens not only on the course but also in the boardrooms and that matters as it expands career pathways for more women across the industry.

Nelly Korda

Nelly Korda (Image credit: Getty Images)

What she’s given: Nelly Korda has given women’s golf a modern superstar! With a powerful, athletic game and calm composure under pressure, she has set new standards for excellence. Her success in Majors and global events has elevated the profile of the women’s game and demonstrated the elite level of today’s players.

What we’ve gained: A visible global icon for the sport. Korda’s success and appeal have drawn new attention to women’s golf, inspiring young players and helping the game to reach wider audiences. Her dominance on the course reinforces the depth of talent in the modern era and helps position women’s golf as one of the most exciting dynamic stages in the sport today.

Lisa Lovatt

Lisa Lovatt (Image credit: Ping)

What she’s given: After more than 20 years working as Ping Europe’s Operations Director, Lisa Lovatt was appointed as Managing Director of Ping Europe in 2020. Ping is one of golf’s most respected equipment brands, renowned for engineering led innovation and custom fitting that has shaped the world of golf custom fitting.

What we’ve gained: A leader helping drive one of the most influential companies in golf. Lovatt represents the growing role of women guiding the industry that supports the sport. With Ping’s longstanding contribution to women’s golf, including the creation of the Solheim Cup, her leadership reflects how women are increasingly evolving the future of the game both on and off the course.

Tisha Alyn

Tisha Alyn (Image credit: Getty Images)

What she’s given: Tisha Alyn has given golf a powerful new digital voice by building a dynamic presence across all social media platforms. She has reimagined how the game connects to modern audiences. Through media work, hosting and advocacy for junior inclusion, she continues to challenge traditional perceptions of the sport. As if that wasn’t enough, in 2025, she launched her own golf apparel brand Alyn.

What we’ve gained: Effortlessly cool, Alyn has offered a fresh gateway into golf for a new generation. Her engaging online presence has helped bring the game to audiences who might never have encountered it through traditional channels. Her visibility, personality and advocacy contribute to a broader more inclusive image of golf, helping to show that golf is for everyone.

Jackie Davidson

Jackie Davidson (Image credit: Women in Golf Awards)

What she’s given: As Director of Women in Golf at The R&A, Jackie Davidson has been a driving force behind some of the sport’s most important initiatives to advance women in the game. Through the Women in Golf Charter and the Women in Golf Leadership Development Programme, she has championed opportunity, encouraging women across the industry to step forward, lead and believe in their ability to shape the future of golf.

What we’ve gained: A stronger, more diverse leadership voice within golf. Thanks to the foundations she helped build, more women are now stepping into decision making roles across the sport. The ripple effect is being felt globally with fresh perspectives shaping policy, culture and opportunity.

Michelle Wie West

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What she’s given: As a teenage prodigy turned Major champion, Michelle Wie West brought unprecedented visibility to women’s golf. Beyond her playing career, she has used her platform to mentor young players and advocate for gender equality in sport. After becoming a mother, she has spoken openly about balancing elite sport and motherhood, helping to normalise that conversation in golf and sport generally.

What we’ve gained: A boarder vision of what women’s golf could be. Michelle Wie West brought extraordinary attention to the game as a teenage prodigy and later validated that promise by showing that the transition from rising superstar to Major winner was possible. Her journey expanded commercial interest, inspired young players worldwide and helped position female golfers as marketable, ambitious athletes on golf’s biggest stage.

Kimberly Gard

Kimberly Gard (right) moderating at a Leading Turf Together conference (Image credit: Syngenta)

What she’s given: Kimberly Gard is a turf industry professional and territory manager for Syngenta, a global agricultural science company that develops products and solutions used by golf courses to protect and maintain healthy playing surfaces. Through her work in agronomy and leadership initiatives supporting women in turf, she has championed mentorship, collaboration and greater opportunities in one of golf’s most traditionally male dominated sectors.

What we’ve gained: A broader understanding of the many roles that shape the game. Gard’s efforts have helped highlight the importance of women in turf and course management, inspiring others to pursue careers in this domain.

The stories behind these ten women highlight just how many ways there are to shape the future of the game. From the fairways to the boardroom, their influence stretches far beyond individual achievements. By giving their talent, leadership, creativity and voice to golf, they have helped the sport grow stronger, more visible and more inclusive. The result is a game that continues to evolve and one that the next generation of women can see themselves in.