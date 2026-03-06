If I Shot The Average 18-Hole Score For Amateurs, Would I Be Considered 'Good' At Golf?

Being considered a 'good' golfer is something every amateur is striving to achieve, but deciding what the parameters are for earning this accolade can often be somewhat divisive.

The opinion of a high-handicapper is likely be different to that of a scratch player or a professional, with lower-index players likely to be be less impressed by someone who can hit driver over 240 yards but still can't seem to break 100 due to a disgusting chipping technique.

I suppose it comes down to a matter of perspective. Remember, we are not talking about achieving one of the rarest golfing feats that are achievable for amateur golfers here, we are talking about just being competent enough to be considered 'good'.

So, what if we were to draw a statistical line in the sand to remove the grey area? If I was able to shoot an average score for amateur golfers, as determined by the latest Shot Scope data, would that make me a 'good' golfer?

I'd be inclined to say yes, but in the interest of balance I also asked the Golf Monthly team for their thoughts on the matter...

Average 18-Hole Score For Amateur Golfers Revealed

According to the latest 2026 Shot Scope Data, the average 18-hole score for an amateur golfer, based on their extensive cohort of users tracking their performances on the course, is 86.

Around 74% of amateur golfers break 90 at least once, meaning the majority of players are teetering around that 'good' player bracket - if you agree that this is the criteria.

Only 31% of amateurs manage to break 80 at least once, however, so it makes sense that the cut-off lies within this scoring bracket, but where do we draw the line?

I would be inclined to say that anyone shooting consistently in the 80s is a good golfer, especially as this is something I am yet to achieve despite tirelessly trying.

Following a pretty significant golf rebuild this winter, I am confident that day will come in the 2026 golf season, at which point I would modestly describe myself as good (but not great).

However, after watching my colleagues at our regular knocks around some of the top-100 courses in the UK, with some playing off better than scratch and flushing literally everything they make contact with, how can I?

If scoring 86 is 'good', then what superlative do we use to describe them? Before we hear from the team at Golf Monthly HQ, I would like to hear your thoughts on this debate, so drop me a comment at the bottom of this article.

The latest 2026 Shot Scope data shows the average score for amateurs on the golf course as 86.4, but most of the rounds tend to fall between 80 and 90. (Image credit: Shot Scope)

Elliott Heath News Editor Handicap Index 6.0

Yes, shooting an average score of 86 makes you a good golfer. It’s often said that breaking 90 puts you in the top 10% of golfers… although I have no idea if that is true.

I’d certainly estimate that an average score of 86 puts you in the top 50% of golfers so you have to be considered as a good and competent player with those numbers.

If you’re scoring in the mid-to-high 80s you can likely make a good amount of pars and the occasional birdie, hit the ball 200 yards in the air with good accuracy, strike your irons fairly well most of the time and have a decent short game and putting level.

Compared to every golfer out there, that is better than most.

Nick Bonfield Social Links Navigation Features Editor Handicap Index 10.2

For me, if you have the capacity to shoot in the 80s, you're a decent golfer, but not a good one.

It doesn't mean you'll play well every round, but it means you're capable of more than respectable performances.

In my mind, if you can shoot between 75-80, you're a good golfer, but I wouldn't say you're a great golfer unless you're able to record a round of 75 or better. A round in the mid-80s is average as per the stats, and average isn't good.

Only 31% of Shot Scope users have broken 80 on the golf course, so is that perhaps a better criteria for playing 'good' golf? (Image credit: Shot Scope)

Conor Keenan Ecommerce Writer Handicap Index 6.3

The vacuum we live in as avid golfers can make us easily lose track of reality - not only is shooting 86 a great achievement, making contact with the ball during the swing in itself is an amazing skill!

Think of the number of moving parts that work as we swing, all of which deliver us back and square to the ball to ensure a centred strike.

The average joe who has never played the game likely thinks it is easy because they've watched five minutes of Scottie Scheffler domination, but hand them a club and ten golf balls - how many are they making contact with?

I have to remind myself of this often as I sulk and feel sorry for myself after shooting 80.