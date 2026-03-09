My Opponent In A Match Crouched Down Behind The Line Of My Putt. Is That Allowed?
Are you allowed to take a look at the line of an opponent’s putt? Can you be blatant about it? Is there a penalty for crouching behind the line?
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Golf Monthly received an email from a reader in which they explained the following scenario –
“I was playing in a singles’ match play competition and had a difficult, snaking putt across the green.
I lined up my putt and went to take it. I noticed my opponent standing right behind me and he actually crouched down to get a better look at my line.
I was so taken aback that I didn’t say anything, and I hit my putt. He was able to watch its line all the way down to the hole…. I should say I nearly made it.
He had a similar putt from a little closer and, thankfully, he also missed his. I didn’t want to create a scene so said nothing as we made our way to the next tee.
But I couldn’t help thinking that he must have broken some sort of Rule…. Had he? Was he allowed to crouch down behind the line of my putt?”
It's a good question and the answer, in this instance, is – Yes he was allowed to crouch down behind the line of your putt. It is not prohibited under the Rules to stand behind the line of another player.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
It is certainly considered poor etiquette, and you could have asked him to move. He wouldn’t, however, have been obliged to comply.
Most people would tend to be a little more subtle when trying to see the line of a putt. They might surreptitiously walk behind the line after the putt has been struck to see how it rolls out.
But this person dispensed with politeness and chose to watch from the start… Not against the Rules, but certainly a little rude.
There are instances when one cannot stand behind the line of a putt.
In foursomes and fourball play, you cannot stand behind the line of your partner’s putt.
Rule 22.6 says that – a player must not stand on or close to an extension of the line of play behind the ball while their partner is making a stroke to gain information on the side’s next stroke.
If you, or your partner does so, your side receives the General Penalty – two strokes in stroke play, loss of hole in match play.
Rule 23.8 says the same thing for fourball play. If you stand (or crouch) behind your partner to gain information for your next stroke – It’s a general penalty.
If you are a caddie is another example. Rule 10.2b(4) says a caddie cannot stand in the “restricted area” behind the ball to assist with aiming.
Although there would be no penalty if the caddie was inadvertently standing behind the ball without any intention of providing assistance.
Unless you are a caddie giving guidance on aiming or a partner in foursomes or fourball looking to gain information for the next stroke, there is no penalty for crouching behind the line of another player’s putt.
Rules Quiz
Fergus is Golf Monthly's resident expert on the history of the game and has written extensively on that subject. He has also worked with Golf Monthly to produce a podcast series. Called 18 Majors: The Golf History Show it offers new and in-depth perspectives on some of the most important moments in golf's long history. You can find all the details about it here.
He is a golf obsessive and 1-handicapper. Growing up in the North East of Scotland, golf runs through his veins and his passion for the sport was bolstered during his time at St Andrews university studying history. He went on to earn a post graduate diploma from the London School of Journalism. Fergus has worked for Golf Monthly since 2004 and has written two books on the game; "Great Golf Debates" together with Jezz Ellwood of Golf Monthly and the history section of "The Ultimate Golf Book" together with Neil Tappin , also of Golf Monthly.
Fergus once shanked a ball from just over Granny Clark's Wynd on the 18th of the Old Course that struck the St Andrews Golf Club and rebounded into the Valley of Sin, from where he saved par. Who says there's no golfing god?
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.