My Opponent In A Match Crouched Down Behind The Line Of My Putt. Is That Allowed?

Golf Monthly received an email from a reader in which they explained the following scenario –

“I was playing in a singles’ match play competition and had a difficult, snaking putt across the green.

I lined up my putt and went to take it. I noticed my opponent standing right behind me and he actually crouched down to get a better look at my line.

I was so taken aback that I didn’t say anything, and I hit my putt. He was able to watch its line all the way down to the hole…. I should say I nearly made it.

He had a similar putt from a little closer and, thankfully, he also missed his. I didn’t want to create a scene so said nothing as we made our way to the next tee.

But I couldn’t help thinking that he must have broken some sort of Rule…. Had he? Was he allowed to crouch down behind the line of my putt?”

It's a good question and the answer, in this instance, is – Yes he was allowed to crouch down behind the line of your putt. It is not prohibited under the Rules to stand behind the line of another player.

It is certainly considered poor etiquette, and you could have asked him to move. He wouldn’t, however, have been obliged to comply.

Most people would tend to be a little more subtle when trying to see the line of a putt. They might surreptitiously walk behind the line after the putt has been struck to see how it rolls out.

But this person dispensed with politeness and chose to watch from the start… Not against the Rules, but certainly a little rude.

There are instances when one cannot stand behind the line of a putt.

In foursomes and fourball play, you cannot stand behind the line of your partner’s putt.

Rule 22.6 says that – a player must not stand on or close to an extension of the line of play behind the ball while their partner is making a stroke to gain information on the side’s next stroke.

If you, or your partner does so, your side receives the General Penalty – two strokes in stroke play, loss of hole in match play.

Rule 23.8 says the same thing for fourball play. If you stand (or crouch) behind your partner to gain information for your next stroke – It’s a general penalty.

If you are a caddie is another example. Rule 10.2b(4) says a caddie cannot stand in the “restricted area” behind the ball to assist with aiming.

Although there would be no penalty if the caddie was inadvertently standing behind the ball without any intention of providing assistance.

Unless you are a caddie giving guidance on aiming or a partner in foursomes or fourball looking to gain information for the next stroke, there is no penalty for crouching behind the line of another player’s putt.

