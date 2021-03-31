Golf Monthly's Top 100 is the only list produced by golfers, for golfers. See which courses have made the list, find out where your favourites are ranked, tick off those you've visited and create a wish list of ones to play in the future
Top 100 Golf Courses UK and Ireland
The UK and Ireland is blessed with some of the world’s greatest golf courses, from historic links to beautiful heathlands, pretty parklands and breathtaking clifftops. Below, we list our Top 100 courses on these shores… for 2021/22.
1 Royal County Down – Championship Up 3
2 St Andrews – Old No Change
3 Muirfield No Change
4 Trump Turnberry Resort – Ailsa Down 3
5 Carnoustie – Championship No Change
6 Royal Dornoch – Championship Up 1
7 Royal Birkdale Down 1
8 Royal Portrush – Dunluce No Change
9 Sunningdale – Old Up 2
10 Sunningdale – New Down 1 (pictured below)
11 Royal St George’s Up 2
12 Royal Liverpool Up 2
13 Royal Lytham & St Annes Down 1
14 Trump International Golf Links, Scotland Down 4
15 Kingsbarns No Change
16 Royal Aberdeen – Balgownie No Change
17 Royal Troon – Old No Change
18 Woodhall Spa – Hotchkin Up 2
19 The European Club Down 1
20 Waterville Up 1 (pictured below)
21 Castle Stuart Down 2
22 Royal Porthcawl Up 1
23 The Golf Course At Adare Manor Up 2
24 St George’s Hill – Red & Blue No Change
25 Ballybunion – Old Down 3
26 Lahinch – Old Up 6
27 Portmarnock – Red & Blue Down 1
28 Burnham & Berrow – Championship Up 2
29 Walton Heath – Old Down 2
30 North Berwick Down 1 (pictured below)
31 Hillside Up 3
32 Hankley Common Up 1
33 Old Head Down 2
34 Ganton Down 6
35 Nairn – Championship Up 3
36 St Enodoc – Church Up 4
37 Hollinwell The Home of Notts Golf Club Down 1
38 Gleneagles – King’s Down 1
39 Swinley Forest No Change
40 Dumbarnie Links New Entry (pictured below)
41 Formby No Change
42 The Berkshire – Red Up 1
43 Trump International Golf Links, Doonbeg Down 8
44 Prestwick Down 2
45 Royal St David’s Up 1
46 Rosapenna – Sandy Hills Down 2
47 Western Gailes Up 2
48 Tralee No Change
49 Saunton – East Down 4
50 Alwoodley No Change (pictured below)
51 Silloth On Solway Down 4
52 The Machrie Up 38
53 Royal Cinque Ports Up 5
54 Walton Heath – New Down 3
55 Liphook Up 11
56 The Berkshire – Blue Up 3
57 West Sussex Down 5
58 Gleneagles – Queen’s Down 3
59 County Louth Down 6
60 Royal West Norfolk Down 6 (pictured below)
61 Gullane – No.1 No Change
62 Southport & Ainsdale Down 2
63 Worplesdon Up 1
64 Machrihanish – Championship Down 8
65 Rye – Old Down 8
66 Moortown Down 3
67 Hunstanton Down 5
68 Ballyliffin – Glashedy No Change
69 Cruden Bay – Championship Up 2
70 St Andrews – New Down 5 (pictured below)
71 West Hill Up 2
72 The Island Up 3
73 Woburn – Marquess’ Down 4
74 Blairgowrie – Rosemount Down 7
75 Saunton – West Down 5
76 Prince’s – Shore/Himalayas New Entry
77 Aldeburgh – Championship Down 3
78 Aberdovey Down 6
79 Trevose – Championship Down 3
80 Parkstone Down 2 (pictured below)
81 West Lancashire Down 2
82 Druids Glen Down 5
83 Woking Down 3
84 Sherwood Forest Down 1
85 Royal North Devon Down 3
86 Woburn – Duke’s No Change
87 Ferndown – Old Up 1
88 Mount Juliet Down 7
89 St Andrews – Castle Course Down 5
90 County Sligo – Championship Down 1 (pictured below)
91 The Grove Down 6
92 Woburn – Duchess’ No Change
93 Broadstone Up 1
94 Murcar Links Up 2
95 Enniscrone – Dunes Down 2
96 The Belfry – Brabazon Down 9
97 Portstewart – Strand No Change
98 Pennard Down 3
99 Ballyliffin – Old Up 1
100 Remedy Oak Re-Entry (pictured below)
