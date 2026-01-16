A Change For The Better - 5 Golf Clubs To Have Moved Home In Recent Times

Moor Allerton

The opening hole at Moor Allerton is a tough par 4 to a well-protected green (Image credit: Andy Hiseman)

GF: 18 holes £50wd, £65we

18 holes £50wd, £65we W: moorallertongolfclub.co.uk

It would take a great deal for a club with the design pedigree of Alister Mackenzie to move home, but such was the demand for golf and better facilities at the time that this is exactly what Moor Allerton decided to do in the mid 1960s. World-leading architect Robert Trent Jones Senior was engaged to design what would be his first course in the country, an expansive 27-hole layout on the site of Blackmoor Farm, three miles to the east of its then home.

The excellent closing green below the clubhouse at the end of a long par 5 (Image credit: Andy Hiseman)

There are three loops of nine, each surprisingly different from its Top 100 near-neighbours at Alwoodley and Moortown. The architect’s trademark bold statements are present throughout with dramatic bunkering, large undulating greens and plenty of water.

Kirkby Lonsdale

The fifth hole at Kirkby Lonsdale is a beautiful par 3 (Image credit: Jeremy Ellwood)

GF: 18 holes £50wd, £60we

18 holes £50wd, £60we W: kirkbylonsdalegolfclub.com

Founded in 1906 and enjoying a 9-hole course until 1991, Kirkby Lonsdale in Cumbria then moved to its current scenic home and a full 18 holes a couple of miles from the town. This gently undulating moorland/parkland hybrid is peacefully located next to the River Lune in the lea of the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

There is a glorious view back from the ninth green (Image credit: Jeremy Ellwood)

For all but the very longest hitters, the four par 5s are genuine three-shotters, as are one or two of the par 4s! The signature hole is the picturesque par-3 17th which plays over the babbling Barbon Beck, and this is an idyllically peaceful place for a game of golf. Kirkby Lonsdale is one of the best golf courses in Cumbria.

Dun Laoghaire

The fifth hole on the Upper Nine at Dun Laoghaire (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

GF: 18 holes €95 Mon-Thu, €125 Fri-Sun

18 holes €95 Mon-Thu, €125 Fri-Sun W: dunlaoghairegolfclub.ie

A short drive to the south of its namesake Dublin port, the 27 holes at Dun Laoghaire are blessed with a beautiful, modern parkland setting that is far removed from the club’s original links roots. Sensibly cashing in on the boom in housing, the club relocated to enjoy its brand new Martin Hawtree design in 2007.

Looking back down the closing hole on the Middle Nine (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

Each nine has its own and different challenges, with strong anc very visual bunkering throughout. The elevated nature of the Upper leads to panoramic views of the surrounding countryside and the Wicklow Hills, while water is a feature on the Middle and Lower loops.

Sedbergh

The short sixth at Sedbergh has a blissful setting (Image credit: Rob Smith)

GF: 18 holes £36 all week

18 holes £36 all week W: sedberghgolfclub.com

Sedbergh is a pretty town in Cumbria that is home to a public school and a delightful 9-hole course. The club itself dates back to 1896 when golf took place on common land known as The Riggs, but the club then made the short journey to its new home in 1991 and to its first professionally-designed course.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The lovely second hole is played over the fast-flowing River Dee (Image credit: Rob Smith)

Each hole is a new and engaging adventure, with the par-3 2nd over the Dee and the long hole that follows out to the viaduct just two of many highlights. Offering exceptional value for money, Sedbergh is one of the most attractive and appealing 9-hole courses in the country.

St Ives

A sideways look at the par-3 seventh hole at St Ives (Image credit: St Ives Golf Club)

GF: 18 holes £45wd, £65we

18 holes £45wd, £65we W: stivesgolfclub.co.uk

Celebrating its centenary in 2023, St Ives in Cambridgeshire spent its first 87 years playing over a 9-hole course bordering the Great Ouse. When the chance to sell for housing arose in the mid-2000s, the club purchased a farm to the east of town and hired Cameron Sinclair to design what is effectively an inland links.

The short par-4 thirteenth is a fine risk and reward hole (Image credit: St Ives Golf Club)

Running over an easy-walking tract of land with several testing but attractive water features, there are two loops of nine from the modern clubhouse. Opened in 2010, there is an excellent sting in the tail on the closing hole, a par 5 with water on the left for the entire approach. Following a full bunker redesign by William Swan, the club has significantly upped its game.