Qatar Masters Betting Tips 2026: Expert Panel Make Their DP World Tour Predictions
Following a +4000 winner just two starts ago, our expert panel have crunched the numbers and whittled down the field to select their Qatar Masters betting tips
Elliott Heath, Jonny Leighfield, Matt Cradock
It was a fairly bizarre tournament last week, topped off by Calum Hill conceding the playoff in Bahrain to hand victory to Freddy Schott.
Patrick Reed clawed his way back into contention and almost went back-to-back on the DP World Tour, but with plenty of correlation between last week's tournament and this one in Qatar - there were certainly lessons to be learned on a betting front.
With that in mind, the expert betting panel at Golf Monthly HQ have been hard at work analysing the runners and riders as they look to provide yet another winner for this column.
Before we get into our tips, don't forget to check out my best bets for the WM Phoenix Open where I have double down on my top tip! Best of luck this week...
Qatar Masters Betting Tips 2026
For any first time readers of my betting tips, I'm Baz. I have years of experience writing golf betting content across the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and LIV Golf - plus all the men's and women's Majors. I have successfully picked three of the last five men's Major winners, utilising a heavily-researched and data-driven formula which centres around a clear mantra... follow the trends! You can find my best bets in my weekly column, 'Bazza's Best Bets' via the Golf Monthly betting hub.
Pick One: Daniel Hillier To Win (+1400) @ BetMGM
Daniel Hillier has been super consistent over the past few months and has been close to adding another DP World Tour title on a number of occasions.
In his last seven events he has finished in the top-6 five times, including when runner-up at the Dubai Invitational.
He also has a 16th place finish in this event and ranks among the top players on tour for Strokes Gained: Tee To Green... so expect him to go well again this week.
Pick Two: Sam Bairstow To Win (+6600) @ BetMGM
Sam Bairstow has the perfect game to play well here, as he has a strong ability to navigate courses that require you to manage the wind well.
He is relatively long off the tee, which will also help, and his putter seems to be firing at the moment.
His 34th place finish in Bahrain last week was his best since a T10 in Australia back in November, so things could be starting to turn in the right direction.
Bairstow was also 10th in this event last year, and 13th the year before, so has the course form to challenge if on top form this week.
Pick One: Andrea Pavan To Win (+6600) @ BetMGM
The Italian has got off to a strong start in 2026 with T14 and T9 finishes in Dubai and Bahrain respectively, and I’m tipping him to keep this hot stretch running for a third consecutive week after seven under-par rounds from eight so far.
The Italian was T19 here last time out and has plenty of experience in Qatar so let’s hope he can keep his foot on the pedal and pick up DP World Tour title number three.
Pick Two: Rafa Cabrera Bello To Win (+6600) @ BetMGM
The 2016 Ryder Cupper is not the player he once was but he looks to be playing some of his best golf in some time, so I like his chances of contending for a first DP World Tour title in over four years this week.
The Spaniard was a solid T16 in Bahrain last week after four consecutive under-par rounds, coming after a T19 finish in a strong Dubai Desert Classic field. He has good form in Qatar, having finished inside the top-six four times
Pick One: Jayden Schaper To Win (+1400) @ BetMGM
The South African is among the favourites this week and, personally, I can clearly see why, thanks to a mix of recent results and course form around Doha Golf Club.
Firstly, he finished T5th in this event last year, which included three straight three-under-par rounds.
Clearly enjoying the layout, he won in South Africa and Mauritius at the end of 2025, and has already backed those victories up with a T4th at the Dubai Desert Classic, showing his game is definitely still there.
Pick Two: Jens Dantorp To Win (+22500) Or Top-10 Finish @ BetMGM
Coming off the back of a T16th at last week’s Bahrain Championship, Jens Dantorp produced some very solid golf which I’m hoping will carry over to Doha GC.
Last year, the Swede missed the cut, but did card a three-under-par second round of 69, so there’s plenty of proof that he can shoot well around the layout. His recent form maybe hit-and-miss, but I’m hoping it’ll be a hit at what are strong odds.
Pick One: Jorge Campillo To Win (+3500) @ BetMGM
To win the Qatar Masters, you generally have to be a flusher with your irons and a decent putter - just ask Jorge Campillo.
He is both and has won here before (in 2020). He putted poorly here last year and came T50th but had gained strokes every other year since tracking began in 2019, so he obviously likes the greens.
In addition, the Spaniard has been in steady form of late but has the ingredients to break out of that so-so run and form a challenge. This is exactly the sort of course he can thrive on, so I'm backing him to be amongst it on Sunday.
Pick Two: Marcus Armitage To Win (+3500) @ BetMGM
With four missed cuts in his seven previous appearances at this event, it might seem an odd choice to select Armitage this week.
But, Armitage has a brilliant ability to forget places he hasn't done well at in the past and ride the wave of good form no matter what.
The Englishman has consecutive T7th results under his belt to start the year and his stats show his game is in a really good place. Plus, Armitage produced a T5th result here in 2022, so it's not as if he doesn't like the course itself in Doha.
Golf Monthly Expert Betting Panel Winning Picks (Since Start Of 2025)
Player
Event
Price
GM Staff Member
Richard Mansell
Porsche Singapore Classic 2025
+6000
Matt Cradock
Sami Valimaki
RSM Classic 2025
+5500
Jonny Leighfield
Patrick Reed
Dubai Desert Classic 2026
+4000
Elliott Heath
Eugenio Chacarra
Hero Indian Open 2025
+3500
Elliott Heath
Sergio Garcia
LIV Golf Hong Kong 2025
+2200
Jonny Leighfield
Ludvig Aberg
Genesis Invitational 2025
+2200
Matt Cradock
Laurie Canter
Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship 2025
+2200
Jonny Leighfield/Matt Cradock
Matt Fitzpatrick
DP World Tour Championship 2025
+1600
Matt Cradock
David Puig
BMW Australian PGA Championship 2025
+1400
Jonny Leighfield
Tommy Fleetwood
Tour Championship 2025
+1200
Jonny Leighfield
Ben Griffin
World Wide Technology Championship 2025
+1200
Baz Plummer/Jonny Leighfield
Joaquin Niemann
LIV Golf UK 2025
+900
Matt Cradock
Tyrrell Hatton
Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2025
+900
Jonny Leighfield
Joaquin Niemann
LIV Golf Virginia 2025
+750
Jonny Leighfield
Rory McIlroy
The Masters 2025
+650
Baz Plummer
Tommy Fleetwood
DP World India Championship 2025
+650
Baz Plummer/Jonny Leighfield
Scottie Scheffler
PGA Championship 2025
+400
Matt Cradock/Elliott Heath
Rory McIlroy
Amgen Irish Open 2025
+400
Jonny Leighfield
