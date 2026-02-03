Qatar Masters Betting Tips 2026: Expert Panel Make Their DP World Tour Predictions

It was a fairly bizarre tournament last week, topped off by Calum Hill conceding the playoff in Bahrain to hand victory to Freddy Schott.

Patrick Reed clawed his way back into contention and almost went back-to-back on the DP World Tour, but with plenty of correlation between last week's tournament and this one in Qatar - there were certainly lessons to be learned on a betting front.

With that in mind, the expert betting panel at Golf Monthly HQ have been hard at work analysing the runners and riders as they look to provide yet another winner for this column.

Before we get into our tips, don't forget to check out my best bets for the WM Phoenix Open where I have double down on my top tip! Best of luck this week...

Qatar Masters Betting Tips 2026

Tips by... Tips by... Baz Plummer Social Links Navigation Golf Monthly Instruction Lead For any first time readers of my betting tips, I'm Baz. I have years of experience writing golf betting content across the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and LIV Golf - plus all the men's and women's Majors. I have successfully picked three of the last five men's Major winners, utilising a heavily-researched and data-driven formula which centres around a clear mantra... follow the trends! You can find my best bets in my weekly column, 'Bazza's Best Bets' via the Golf Monthly betting hub.

Daniel Hillier has been one of the most consistent players on the DP World Tour this year (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pick One: Daniel Hillier To Win (+1400) @ BetMGM

Daniel Hillier has been super consistent over the past few months and has been close to adding another DP World Tour title on a number of occasions.

In his last seven events he has finished in the top-6 five times, including when runner-up at the Dubai Invitational.

He also has a 16th place finish in this event and ranks among the top players on tour for Strokes Gained: Tee To Green... so expect him to go well again this week.

Pick Two: Sam Bairstow To Win (+6600) @ BetMGM

Sam Bairstow has the perfect game to play well here, as he has a strong ability to navigate courses that require you to manage the wind well.

He is relatively long off the tee, which will also help, and his putter seems to be firing at the moment.

His 34th place finish in Bahrain last week was his best since a T10 in Australia back in November, so things could be starting to turn in the right direction.

Bairstow was also 10th in this event last year, and 13th the year before, so has the course form to challenge if on top form this week.

Elliott Heath News Editor Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, X and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews.

Andrea Pavan is on Elliott Heath's card for a second week in a row (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pick One: Andrea Pavan To Win (+6600) @ BetMGM



The Italian has got off to a strong start in 2026 with T14 and T9 finishes in Dubai and Bahrain respectively, and I’m tipping him to keep this hot stretch running for a third consecutive week after seven under-par rounds from eight so far.

The Italian was T19 here last time out and has plenty of experience in Qatar so let’s hope he can keep his foot on the pedal and pick up DP World Tour title number three.

Pick Two: Rafa Cabrera Bello To Win (+6600) @ BetMGM

The 2016 Ryder Cupper is not the player he once was but he looks to be playing some of his best golf in some time, so I like his chances of contending for a first DP World Tour title in over four years this week.

The Spaniard was a solid T16 in Bahrain last week after four consecutive under-par rounds, coming after a T19 finish in a strong Dubai Desert Classic field. He has good form in Qatar, having finished inside the top-six four times

Tips by... Tips by... Matt Cradock Staff Writer Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.

Jayden Schaper secured two DP World Tour titles in quick succession recently (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pick One: Jayden Schaper To Win (+1400) @ BetMGM

The South African is among the favourites this week and, personally, I can clearly see why, thanks to a mix of recent results and course form around Doha Golf Club.

Firstly, he finished T5th in this event last year, which included three straight three-under-par rounds.

Clearly enjoying the layout, he won in South Africa and Mauritius at the end of 2025, and has already backed those victories up with a T4th at the Dubai Desert Classic, showing his game is definitely still there.

Pick Two: Jens Dantorp To Win (+22500) Or Top-10 Finish @ BetMGM

Coming off the back of a T16th at last week’s Bahrain Championship, Jens Dantorp produced some very solid golf which I’m hoping will carry over to Doha GC.

Last year, the Swede missed the cut, but did card a three-under-par second round of 69, so there’s plenty of proof that he can shoot well around the layout. His recent form maybe hit-and-miss, but I’m hoping it’ll be a hit at what are strong odds.

Tips by... Tips by... Jonny Leighfield News Writer Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann.

Jorge Campillo is a former champion here and has the perfect game for this event (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pick One: Jorge Campillo To Win (+3500) @ BetMGM

To win the Qatar Masters, you generally have to be a flusher with your irons and a decent putter - just ask Jorge Campillo.

He is both and has won here before (in 2020). He putted poorly here last year and came T50th but had gained strokes every other year since tracking began in 2019, so he obviously likes the greens.

In addition, the Spaniard has been in steady form of late but has the ingredients to break out of that so-so run and form a challenge. This is exactly the sort of course he can thrive on, so I'm backing him to be amongst it on Sunday.

Pick Two: Marcus Armitage To Win (+3500) @ BetMGM

With four missed cuts in his seven previous appearances at this event, it might seem an odd choice to select Armitage this week.

But, Armitage has a brilliant ability to forget places he hasn't done well at in the past and ride the wave of good form no matter what.

The Englishman has consecutive T7th results under his belt to start the year and his stats show his game is in a really good place. Plus, Armitage produced a T5th result here in 2022, so it's not as if he doesn't like the course itself in Doha.

