Which Golf Courses Do We Rank 101st-200th In The UK And Ireland?

The beauty of these islands is that we have more than our fair share of great courses, as illustrated by the Golf Monthly UK&I Top 100 rankings for 2023/24.

All those in our Next 100 - including no fewer than seven newcomers - can more than hold their own in exalted company and provide you with a great golfing experience.

Golf Monthly UK&I Next 100 2023/23

In alphabetical order...

  • Archerfield (Fidra)
  • Ardglass
  • Ashburnham
  • Ashridge
  • Ballyliffin (Old)
  • Beau Desert
  • Berkhamsted
  • Blackmoor
  • Blackwell
  • Boat of Garten
  • Brora
  • Camberley Heath
  • Carton House (Montgomerie)
  • Castlerock (Mussenden)
  • Castletown
  • Cavendish
  • Celtic Manor (Twenty Ten)
  • Chart Hills - Re-entry
  • Close House (Lee Westwood Colt)
  • Concra Woods
  • Conwy
  • Coxmoor - Re-entry
  • Crail (Balcomie)
  • Crowborough Beacon
  • Delamere Forest
  • Donegal
  • Dooks
  • Dunbar
  • East Devon - New entry
  • Effingham
  • Elie
  • Enville (Highgate)
  • Fairmont St Andrews (Torrance)
  • Fulford
  • Goodwood (Downs)
  • Goswick Links
  • Gullane (No.2)
  • Hayling
  • Hindhead
  • Huntercombe
  • Ipswich (Purdis Heath)
  • Isle of Purbeck (Purbeck)
  • K Club (Palmer North)
  • Killarney (Killeen)
  • Kilmarnock Barassie (Barassie Links)
  • Kilspindie - New entry
  • Knole Park
  • Ladybank
  • Lindrick
  • Little Aston
  • Littlestone (Championship)
  • London (International)
  • Lough Erne (Faldo)
  • Luffenham Heath
  • Luffness New
  • Lundin
  • Machrihanish Dunes
  • Machynys Peninsula
  • Monifieth (Medal)
  • Montrose (Medal)
  • Moray
  • Nairn and Portnoo
  • Nefyn and District (Old)
  • New Zealand
  • North Hants
  • Panmure
  • Pennard
  • Piltdown
  • Pleasington - New entry
  • Portmarnock Hotel & Golf Links
  • Portsalon
  • Prestbury
  • Pyle and Kenfig
  • Rolls of Monmouth - New entry
  • Royal Ashdown Forest (Old)
  • Royal Dublin
  • Royal Wimbledon
  • Royal Worlington and Newmarket
  • Sandiway
  • Seacroft
  • Seascale - New entry
  • Seaton Carew (Old)
  • Sheringham
  • Slaley Hall (Hunting)
  • Southerndown
  • Southerness
  • Spey Valley (Championship)
  • St Andrews (Castle)
  • St Andrews (Duke's)
  • St Andrews (Jubilee)
  • St Annes Old Links
  • St Mellion (Nicklaus Signature)
  • Stoneham
  • Tenby
  • The Addington
  • The Belfry (Brabazon)
  • The Roxburghe
  • Thorndon Park
  • Trump Turnberry (King Robert The Bruce)
