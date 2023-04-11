Which Golf Courses Do We Rank 101st-200th In The UK And Ireland?
The Golf Monthly 'Next 100' for 2023/24 showcases the courses ranked 101st-200th in the UK and Ireland
The beauty of these islands is that we have more than our fair share of great courses, as illustrated by the Golf Monthly UK&I Top 100 rankings for 2023/24.
All those in our Next 100 - including no fewer than seven newcomers - can more than hold their own in exalted company and provide you with a great golfing experience.
Golf Monthly UK&I Next 100 2023/23
In alphabetical order...
- Archerfield (Fidra)
- Ardglass
- Ashburnham
- Ashridge
- Ballyliffin (Old)
- Beau Desert
- Berkhamsted
- Blackmoor
- Blackwell
- Boat of Garten
- Brora
- Camberley Heath
- Carton House (Montgomerie)
- Castlerock (Mussenden)
- Castletown
- Cavendish
- Celtic Manor (Twenty Ten)
- Chart Hills - Re-entry
- Close House (Lee Westwood Colt)
- Concra Woods
- Conwy
- Coxmoor - Re-entry
- Crail (Balcomie)
- Crowborough Beacon
- Delamere Forest
- Donegal
- Dooks
- Dunbar
- East Devon - New entry
- Effingham
- Elie
- Enville (Highgate)
- Fairmont St Andrews (Torrance)
- Fulford
- Goodwood (Downs)
- Goswick Links
- Gullane (No.2)
- Hayling
- Hindhead
- Huntercombe
- Ipswich (Purdis Heath)
- Isle of Purbeck (Purbeck)
- K Club (Palmer North)
- Killarney (Killeen)
- Kilmarnock Barassie (Barassie Links)
- Kilspindie - New entry
- Knole Park
- Ladybank
- Lindrick
- Little Aston
- Littlestone (Championship)
- London (International)
- Lough Erne (Faldo)
- Luffenham Heath
- Luffness New
- Lundin
- Machrihanish Dunes
- Machynys Peninsula
- Monifieth (Medal)
- Montrose (Medal)
- Moray
- Nairn and Portnoo
- Nefyn and District (Old)
- New Zealand
- North Hants
- Panmure
- Pennard
- Piltdown
- Pleasington - New entry
- Portmarnock Hotel & Golf Links
- Portsalon
- Prestbury
- Pyle and Kenfig
- Rolls of Monmouth - New entry
- Royal Ashdown Forest (Old)
- Royal Dublin
- Royal Wimbledon
- Royal Worlington and Newmarket
- Sandiway
- Seacroft
- Seascale - New entry
- Seaton Carew (Old)
- Sheringham
- Slaley Hall (Hunting)
- Southerndown
- Southerness
- Spey Valley (Championship)
- St Andrews (Castle)
- St Andrews (Duke's)
- St Andrews (Jubilee)
- St Annes Old Links
- St Mellion (Nicklaus Signature)
- Stoneham
- Tenby
- The Addington
- The Belfry (Brabazon)
- The Roxburghe
- Thorndon Park
- Trump Turnberry (King Robert The Bruce)
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-5. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
