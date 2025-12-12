Why Moorland Golf Provides More Fun, More Beauty And More Value For Money

Maesteg

The short thirteenth has fabulous, far-reaching views (Image credit: Rob Smith)

18 holes £30wd, £40we W: maesteg-golf.co.uk

Just inland from imperious Royal Porthcawl and lovely Pennard, the Welsh Valleys are home to two of this feature’s recommended courses, beginning with Maesteg, 5 miles to the east of Port Talbot. The only thing at all unnatural about this expansive and testing layout are two or three enormous electricity pylons which oddly and interestingly, despite one towering over the 14th tee, almost add to the visual interest. James Braid redesigned the 9-holer around the end of WWII before it was expanded to a full 18 in the 1970s.

The view from behind the green at the par-4 fifteenth (Image credit: Rob Smith)

Packed with variety, standout holes include the par-3 drop hole 6th over a pond, the switchback, wall-of-death 11th and the infinity green, short 13th. Ultimately, golf at Maesteg is about the magnificent setting and views, and a game here also represents exceptional value.

Halifax

Looking down from the tee on the thrilling drop hole, the par-3 seventeenth (Image credit: Halifax Golf Club)

18 holes £40wd, £45we W: halifaxgolfclub.co.uk

Founded in 1895, the club moved to Ogden in 1902, since when golf has been played on this elevated and undulating moorland to the north of Halifax. The design has benefited from the genius of three of the greats - Fowler, MacKenzie and Braid - and yet is a seamless and consistently captivating journey from start to finish.

Looking back from behind the third green (Image credit: Rob Smith)

In the county with more courses than any other, Yorkshire’s big names often mean that other fine courses are overlooked. Halifax is far too interesting and enjoyable for this to be right, and its rugged and atmospheric course will amply reward any effort to visit.

Braemar

Braemar has a gorgeous riverside setting (Image credit: Braemar Golf Club)

18 holes £45 all week W: braemargolfclub.co.uk

When the course at Braemar first opened for play in 1902, it included plenty of sand bunkers. All of these are long gone, though their origins are still visible and can provide a challenge where they used to be. Many were removed when it was extended to a full 18 in 1911, the rest more recently due to the expense and difficulty of maintenance.

The closing hole at Braemar is a short par 3 (Image credit: Rob Smith)

Blessed with a lovely setting in a fabulous Highland glen between heathery hills and not far from Balmoral, the short but very sweet course features no fewer than seven par 3s and straddles the Clunie Water.

Pontardawe

The par-3 fourteenth at Pontardawe has a fabulous backdrop (Image credit: Rob Smith)

18 holes £40wd, £35we after 2pm W: pontardawegolfclub.co.uk

To the north of Swansea, this is very much a game of two halves with a parkland front nine before the back nine opens up into more of an elevated moorland setting. Here there are plenty of far-reaching views up towards Bannau Brycheiniog, also known as the Brecon Beacons, and down towards Swansea Bay.

Looking west from the elevated fifteenth green (Image credit: Rob Smith)

The club celebrated its centenary last year and the course became a full 18 in 1968. The 5th is a lovely par 3 over water but the course really comes into its own from the 11th. Here, there are plenty of memorable and scenic holes including the thrilling, short par-4 16th, Pulpit.

Yelverton

The penultimate hole at Yelverton is the last of the four short holes (Image credit: Yelverton Golf Club)

18 holes £60-£70wd, £65-£75we W: yelvertongolf.co.uk

Designer of two Top 100 courses at both The Berkshire and Walton Heath, Herbert Fowler was responsible for this excellent moorland test in 1920. A few miles north of Plymouth, the course runs over and is surrounded by the southern fringes of Dartmoor, and is overlooked by the brooding hills.

The par-4 thirteenth is the toughest hole on the card (Image credit: Rob Smith)

There are frequent encounters with attractive, craggy but potentially score-threatening ravines and mounds. These are probably a throwback to ancient tin mining, and come into play at various points, especially in front of the 6th, 13th and closing greens. This is another very friendly club where it’s fun to spend time in the lively clubhouse.

With green fees at the most famous links and heathland courses at an all-time high, especially those in the Golf Monthly Top 100, these five lovely alternatives offer a wonderfully friendly welcome.