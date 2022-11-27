Top 15 Five-Star Rated Products 2022 Deals

At Golf Monthly in 2022, we tested well over 500 golf products this year. Each one goes through a rigorous testing process to eventually be given a star rating by our team of testers. While a lot of products tend to fall into the four to four-and-a-half-star range, only a select few end up impressing us enough to get full marks.

We define a five-star product as: “Standing out from its competitive set by tangibly looking, feeling and performing better. Has innovative new technology that delivers on all attributes a golfer looks for with no significant weakness, at a price that offers value for money.” Not a lot of products we test can reach this very high standard, so the ones that do are definitely worth your time - we're sure they'll impress and inspire you as much as they did us. There's a real range of golf equipment in this round-up including clubs, gadgets, apparel, and balls. Down below, we've selected our favorite fifteen products of 2022 that received full marks and have listed the best deals available on them right now too. Some have appeared in the best Black Friday golf deals of the year too, offering even better value for money. There's a real range of golf equipment here including clubs, gadgets, apparel, and balls.

As you go through your golfing life there are clubs that stand the test of time and if you grew up playing golf in the 1970s and '80s then the Ram Zebra putter will be one of them. The AIT 1 is a resurrection of a classic putter head for the modern age.

The reason Martin Hopley gave this putter five stars was that, compared to the original, the face is deeper with an insert while it is also larger and rounder to create more forgiveness. In a nod to the past, the AIT 1 sole plate still features the Zebra turning its head and of course the distinctive alignment lines on the crown. It is a reasonably forgiving putter too and Zebra has done an excellent job of reinventing the original mallet for the modern game. The pricing is also competitive for a putter that features a stepped KBS steel shaft for greater stability and a branded midsize Winn pistol grip.

The Ecco Biom C4 was an absolute standout spikeless golf shoe for 2022. We loved Ecco's move to an even more athletic look whilst sticking to its roots of market-leading comfort and breathability. While the price may be on the high side, we feel it's money well spent here.

Having worn these shoes on and off for most of 2022 we can comfortably conclude that the Ecco Biom C4 offers supreme comfort, good grip, all-round breathability, and a sporty look, these will be one of the most comfortable walks on the golf course you'll ever have.

Tour Edge doesn't get the credit it deserves for its R&D efforts and the highly functional, highly affordable C522 driver is another great product from the underappreciated company. From a performance standpoint, the C522 is long, forgiving, and consistent, and it's one of the best values in golf in any category at its price point.

We couldn’t have been more impressed with the C522 driver. That Tour Edge can deliver this kind of performance at $249 is a testament to the company, and this is a great option for players who might be new to the game or experienced golfers who are looking for exceptional performance in what is essentially a budget driver(opens in new tab). We're certainly not saying that the C522 is the best driver on the market right now, but at its price point if there’s anything even close we'd have to see it to believe it.

A seriously impressive device that makes owning a launch monitor much more accessible for many golfers. Accurate, reasonably consistent and with plenty of data points, it's one of the most impressive devices we've tested at this price point.

We were truly impressed by this piece of equipment and think it would help a wide range of golfers quickly understand a lot more about their swing, club speeds and distances. At this price it's one of the most compelling golf gadgets in recent memory and will open up the launch monitor to many more golfers.

It really did Glide “Eze”, in fact it’s all round “Eze” from start to finish. Popping up with a one button function and folding down in a similarly easy manner it has won us over. Other trolleys on the market are massively hard work in comparison and your playing partner will still be doing battle with theirs while you are waring up on the 1st tee within minutes of arriving at the club.

With six grinds and a total of 23 different loft and bounce options, the new SM9 range continues to be extremely versatile, allowing golfers to dial in their wedges based on their swing. Maximum spin and feel remain while the progressive centre of gravity design has been refined to produce a slightly lower and more consistent flight in the higher lofts for improved distance control. The classic address profile remains the same while everything else has been given an upgrade, making this undoubtedly the wedge to beat this year, despite the improvements over SM8 being seemingly minor.

A comfortable, lightweight pair of pants available in a wide range of colors and sizes. Will keep a light shower at bay and help you to swing unrestricted. As close to flawless as you're likely to find at this price point.

Trousers can be a difficult sell but we really liked wearing these – even on cold spring mornings, they provide that little extra warmth, and yet aren’t too hot when the temperature rises. They’re also easy to clean and have spacious pockets for all your golfing accessories. Finally, they come in six nice colors, and you can get them in the regular design (pictured above) as well as Tapered Fit and a Slim Taper fit. Sizes range from 30/30 to 42/34, so whatever your body shape you should be well catered for.

TaylorMade made across-the-board improvements in Stealth as its game-improvement offering for 2022. Golfers should notice the extra forgiveness at play while being drawn in by the premium, elegant look on the shelf. The low spin might be a concern for some but should be able to be managed via a custom fitting.

These irons are fast, forgiving, and easy to create a soft draw. You appear to be getting a longer, more forgiving, and better-looking iron for less money than the SIM2 Max - the RRP of Stealth is $999/£849 for a 7-piece set, which represents excellent value in our opinion.

The Cleveland HB Soft Milled 14 putter offers great value for a milled face and is one of the best mallet putters in the market. The feel is excellent and the balance and clear alignment aid deliver everything you might want from a quality putter.

With an RRP of $199, the Cleveland HB Soft Milled 14 offers great value for a milled face and is one of the best mallet putters in the market. The feel is excellent and the balance and clear alignment aid deliver everything you might want from a quality putter.

Headlined by one of the most convincing spikeless outsoles you're likely to wear, the Under Armour HOVR Tour SL has mastered the knit golf shoe. Supportive, breathable and good looking, banish any preconceptions you may have about knit golf shoes as Under Armour seems to have solved them all. It's very hard to pick faults with this shoe and in theory this should appeal to a very wide range of golfers.

A cavity back iron that offers similar qualities to a blade in terms of feel and workability, the Wilson Staff Model CB iron is a superb offering for any low-handicap golfer looking to make the transition from blades to something more playable. They are the perfect go-between if you’re looking for feel, feedback and forgiveness.

Wilson has certainly listened to feedback from professional players when developing these irons. Combining the best features of the popular V6 model with those of the Staff Model Blade they have produced an excellent club offering that can provide you with better control accuracy and power in your irons. It is comfortably one of the best irons for low handicappers (opens in new tab) that offers excellent value for money.

This fairway was the longest and straightest on test, looks sharp, feels and sounds great - the only let-down being its tight fitting headcover and lack of adjustability. Long is good but straight is what helps you score. Stealth Fairway also had the tightest dispersion and smallest grouping around Trackman’s centre line target. TaylorMade’s SIM2 fairway woods were among the best-selling of 2021and highly rated in last year’s test. Stealth seems to have raised the bar again, providing a highly desirable combination of long straight hitting with lots of forgiveness.

The Tour B RXS might be something of an afterthought in Bridgestone’s premium golf ball lineup but it’s one of the best balls we’ve tested and a must try for moderate swing speed players in search of a tour-caliber ball. The B RXS impresses in the long game and around the greens, and it’s simply exceptional in the wind.

In summary, the B RXS, which retails for $49.99, was simply outstanding throughout our testing. At the end of the day, what matters is performance, and this ball flat out performed for me in every possible area. In my opinion, it’s one of the best golf balls (opens in new tab)on the market, and should be a strong contender to find its way into your bag on a full-time basis.

You certainly get what you pay for with this feature-packed laser rangefinder. The full hole map is a unique feature that stands out from anything else currently on the market. Pricey as it is, the Garmin Z82 feels worth every penny out on course by seamlessly blending the best GPS and laser rangefinder functionality together.

A hugely forgiving oversized hybrid, Rogue ST Max OS makes the game easier with its high launch, mid-spin profile, and a draw bias that can help straighten out a slice. Available in a very wide range of lofts, from 3H to 8H (19° to 33°), this high-toed Callaway hybrid is perfect for any golfer who wants to make the game simpler.

The Rogue ST Max OS may surprise a lot of people, especially better players, who opt for it over hybrids pitched at the lower handicap bracket. Breaking it right down, it’s longer, faster, more forgiving, and plays like the Adams and Sonartec clubs that used to get so much love out on the tours.