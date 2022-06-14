Wilson Staff Model CB Irons Review
Joel Tadman gives his verdict on how this cavity back players iron performed on the course
A cavity back iron that offers similar qualities to a blade in terms of feel and workability, the Wilson Staff Model CB iron is a superb offering for any low-handicap golfer looking to make the transition from blades to something more playable. They are the perfect go-between if you’re looking for feel, feedback and forgiveness.
Soft feel off the clubface
Balances shot making and forgiveness
Great control in shorter irons
Not everyone will like the mirror chrome finish
Wilson’s reputation in the golf industry precedes itself with most golfers having picked up a Wilson club during their time playing the sport. The quality of the equipment the brand produces, which caters to all types of golfers, as well as the rich heritage means the best Wilson golf clubs can compete with the leading brands.
The Staff Model CB Irons are a more forgiving alternative to Wilson’s very popular Staff Model Blade irons released back in 2020 that takes inspiration from the cavity back design found on the V6 Irons (opens in new tab). The result is a sleek-looking club with a compact, tour-inspired profile that looks superb both at the address and in your bag. The cavity on the CB Irons is also very subtle and gives the club a very classic look but the obvious perimeter weighting ensures the clubhead is able to blend playability and shot making.
Inside the cavity, you’ll notice the club has a T-shaped stabilizer, which sits right behind the sweet spot on the clubface. That provides excellent stability through impact but also provides a solid feel and sound. The stabilizer also helps to transfer more energy to the ball, ensuring players don't lose distance on slight mishits. Wilson has also added a 20g high-density tungsten weight in the toe of the long and mid irons to stabilise the face and increase the launch angle. We have to say, during testing the flight window was ideal and consistent through the set.
With a 7-iron loft of 34°, this iron set has a traditional set up that will appeal to the better player, just like the excellent feel on offer. The face is precision milled and is made from forged 8260 carbon steel, which is backed by an integrated impact mass area. This provides a solid yet dense muscleback-style feel. For that reason, if you’re stuck between choosing a cavity back or bladed iron (opens in new tab), you should definitely consider testing the Wilson Staff Model CB irons, which provide the perfect middle ground between both types.
The Staff Model CB a very versatile club that provides superior forgiveness to a blade but also gives players power and workability with their longer irons. In your short game, you’ll also find these irons offer excellent control when attacking tight pins. Better players will have a lot of fun using these clubs to play with the shape and ball flight on each shot.
Wilson has certainly listened to feedback from professional players when developing these irons. Combining the best features of the popular V6 model with those of the Staff Model Blade they have produced an excellent club offering that can provide you with better control accuracy and power in your irons. It is comfortably one of the best irons for low handicappers (opens in new tab) that offers excellent value for money.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf. He is also responsible for all content on irons and golf tech, including distance measuring devices and launch monitors.
During these enjoyable years he has had some money-can't-buy experiences, like interviewing Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy one-on-one and covering the 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 87 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 4.7.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade SIM2, 9°
Fairway wood: Titleist TSi3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: TaylorMade P770, 4-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54° and 58°
Putter: Evnroll ER2V
Ball: 2021 Titleist Pro V1x
