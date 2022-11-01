Cleveland HB Soft Milled 14 Putter Review

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Cleveland HB Soft Milled 14 putter is the largest head in the range and features a mallet shape in a face balanced design. Milling heads from scratch can be an expensive process and wasteful of material, so Cleveland cast the heads first and then mill the important areas such as the face and the rear of the head that you can see at address.

(Image credit: MHopley)

The face has 3° loft and features Speed Optimised Face Technology, which means it has various criss-crossing lines of different depth and spacing to ensure that speed is more consistent across the face. The lines are closer together and deeper in the middle and further apart and shallower towards the heel and toe. At the extremities this means more material is in contact with the ball so therefore there is less drop off in speed and your ball is more likely to make it to the hole and hopefully go in.

(Image credit: MHopley)

Of the ten putters in the Cleveland HB Soft Milled range, the 14 probably has the best balance and the size of the head gives a lovely solid feel. The head at 370 grams makes the putter feel a little heavier than the others, which it is, but actually this is a good thing for a forgiving face balanced putter.

(Image credit: MHopley)

The Cleveland HB Soft Milled 14 comes with high quality headcover and an oval shaped Golf Pride Pro Only Green Star grip that has been chosen to suit the type of straight stroke that this putter has been designed for.

With an RRP of £199 the Cleveland HB Soft Milled 14 offers great value for a milled face and is one of the best mallet putters in the market. The feel is excellent and the balance and clear alignment aids deliver everything you might want from a quality putter.