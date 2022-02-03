Callaway Rogue ST Max OS Hybrid Review

Callaway has released the Rogue ST Max OS hybrid for 2022 with a larger head, beefed up forgiveness and a helpful draw bias for golfers looking to correct a slice. There are four new Rogue ST hybrid models this year replacing the Callaway Mavrik line-up. The popular Apex and Big Bertha hybrids are staying in the range, alongside Rogue ST, for 2022.

Each has its own distinct head design and performance characteristics. The Rogue ST Max OS instantly reminded me of the iconic Adams and Sonartec hybrids, objects of cult status among better players for so long and now sadly fallen from golf’s top table.

Max OS is billed as the most forgiving in the ST line-up and has a high launch, mid-spin profile. It’s a perfect long iron replacement and will interest golfers who want a club that sits between fairway wood and 4-iron and is easier to hit, launches higher and lands softer.

L to R: Rogue ST Pro, ST MAX and ST MAX OS Hybrids (Image credit: Matthew Moore)

Callaway has kept all of its tried and tested technology in this club while reworking its Jailbreak A.I system for the ST range. The two ‘batwings’ (internal rods or frames) are positioned further towards the perimeter, keeping the stiffness for the high MOI while helping the face flex for better ball speeds.

Our TrackMan testing proved that the Rogue ST Max OS is faster and longer. Average ball speed was 141 mph across the data set, the fastest of the Rogue ST hybrids we’ve tested. Average total distance was 244 yards, a full four yards longer than the low spin Rogue ST Pro.

Clubhead speed was also quicker by around 2 mph even though the head is larger and feels heavier than the other Rogue ST hybrids. It didn't take long to work out that this model is one of the best Callaway hybrids out now.

(Image credit: Matthew Moore)

It sits differently at address, more upright and a touch closed. The matt black head is bigger, looks compact and premium and will give you confidence to swing freely. It produced a towering flight that had lots of stopping power when I tested it at Brancepeth Castle Golf Club in Durham.

On the long par 3 5th hole, I often need a 17° hybrid to get to the back edge of the green but I flew the 21° Max OS into the middle of the green without stepping on it. It was good out of rough, cupped lies and the rigs and furrows that run through Brancepeth’s fairways. The smooth camber of the sole seemed to help it zip through turf when I hit down on it from tighter lies.

The Rogue ST Max OS may surprise a lot of people, especially better players, who opt for it over hybrids pitched at the lower handicap bracket. Breaking it right down, it’s longer, faster, more forgiving and plays like the Adams and Sonartec clubs that used to get so much love out on the tours.

Available in Callaway’s widest ever range of hybrid lofts, from 3H to 8H (18° to 33°) and at retail now for RRP £249.