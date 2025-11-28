Marco Penge Is Europe's Best Driver Of A Golf Ball - His Driver Is 40% Off And Now Under $300!

While names like Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm regularly dominate golf headlines, a new king of the tee box has quietly emerged on the DP World Tour: Marco Penge.

The Englishman isn't just competing with the biggest hitters in the game; he’s outperforming them. Penge currently leads the entire DP World Tour in the crucial statistic of Strokes Gained: Off The Tee with an astounding average of +1.08.

This puts him squarely atop the leaderboard, proving he's gaining over a full stroke on the field per round purely with his driver - a truly elite performance that places him above both the aforementioned McIlroy and Rahm. Penge is, statistically, the finest driver of a golf ball in Europe right now.

What is the secret weapon behind this world-class performance, I hear you ask?! Titleist? TaylorMade? Callaway? Nope… It is the Mizuno ST-Max 230 driver, and you can pick it up for less than $300 on Black Friday!

In the ST-Max 230, Mizuno has produced a very impressive product from both a forgiveness and speed standpoint. The classy looks will appeal to many, and the sophisticated impact feel will please the purists.

Penge’s combination of precision and power with this club is jaw-dropping. He is regularly seen clocking in ball speeds over 190mph - a speed usually reserved for the most powerful players on the planet. To achieve that kind of speed while simultaneously leading the tour in driving accuracy and dispersion is a testament to both Penge’s ball striking and the formidable technology packed into the ST-Max 230 head.

The Mizuno ST-Max 230 represents a shift in driver design for the Japanese brand, prioritizing forgiveness and stability above all else. This club is Mizuno’s entry into the high MOI (Moment of Inertia) category, built specifically to resist twisting on off-center strikes and keep the ball on a consistent line.

To achieve this extreme stability, Mizuno engineered a lower-profile, increased-footprint clubhead and housed a colossal 54 grams of internal back weighting deep in the head. This massive weight placement maximizes the MOI, meaning that even when Penge is chasing 190mph ball speeds, the club provides an absurdly tight dispersion pattern, turning potential hooks and slices into playable misses.

While the Mizuno ST-Max 230 usually retails for $500

For a limited time, the Mizuno ST-Max 230 driver is available for under $300 at the PGA Tour Superstore. That's a monumental saving of 40% off the original price

If you're looking to add distance, stability, and the confidence of a DP World Tour leader to your bag