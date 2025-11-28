Marco Penge Is Europe's Best Driver Of A Golf Ball - His Driver Is 40% Off And Now Under $300!
Driver tester Joe Ferguson has been on the lookout for some serious value in the driver category this Black Friday...
While names like Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm regularly dominate golf headlines, a new king of the tee box has quietly emerged on the DP World Tour: Marco Penge.
The Englishman isn't just competing with the biggest hitters in the game; he’s outperforming them. Penge currently leads the entire DP World Tour in the crucial statistic of Strokes Gained: Off The Tee with an astounding average of +1.08.
This puts him squarely atop the leaderboard, proving he's gaining over a full stroke on the field per round purely with his driver - a truly elite performance that places him above both the aforementioned McIlroy and Rahm. Penge is, statistically, the finest driver of a golf ball in Europe right now.
What is the secret weapon behind this world-class performance, I hear you ask?! Titleist? TaylorMade? Callaway? Nope… It is the Mizuno ST-Max 230 driver, and you can pick it up for less than $300 on Black Friday!
In the ST-Max 230, Mizuno has produced a very impressive product from both a forgiveness and speed standpoint. The classy looks will appeal to many, and the sophisticated impact feel will please the purists. This is a wonderful chance to pick up a bargain in the driver market.
Penge’s combination of precision and power with this club is jaw-dropping. He is regularly seen clocking in ball speeds over 190mph - a speed usually reserved for the most powerful players on the planet. To achieve that kind of speed while simultaneously leading the tour in driving accuracy and dispersion is a testament to both Penge’s ball striking and the formidable technology packed into the ST-Max 230 head.
The Mizuno ST-Max 230 represents a shift in driver design for the Japanese brand, prioritizing forgiveness and stability above all else. This club is Mizuno’s entry into the high MOI (Moment of Inertia) category, built specifically to resist twisting on off-center strikes and keep the ball on a consistent line.
To achieve this extreme stability, Mizuno engineered a lower-profile, increased-footprint clubhead and housed a colossal 54 grams of internal back weighting deep in the head. This massive weight placement maximizes the MOI, meaning that even when Penge is chasing 190mph ball speeds, the club provides an absurdly tight dispersion pattern, turning potential hooks and slices into playable misses.
While the Mizuno ST-Max 230 usually retails for $500, a phenomenal deal has just dropped that makes acquiring Europe's best driver's secret weapon incredibly accessible.
For a limited time, the Mizuno ST-Max 230 driver is available for under $300 at the PGA Tour Superstore. That’s a monumental saving of 40% off the original price, making this one of the biggest equipment deals of the Black Friday season.
If you’re looking to add distance, stability, and the confidence of a DP World Tour leader to your bag, there has never been a better time. Stop worrying about errant drives and start experiencing the tight dispersion and supreme stability that Marco Penge relies on week in and week out to dominate off the tee. This deal won't last long, so head to the PGA Tour Superstore to claim Penge’s performance-proven driver before this incredible 40% discount disappears.
Joe has worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe's, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and Taylormade. He's excited to bring his knowledge of hardware to Golf Monthly in the form of equipment reviews and buying advice.
Joe lives in North Devon and still plays sporadically on the PGA West region circuit. His best round in recent years came earlier in 2023 where he managed a 9 under par 63 at Trevose GC in a Devon & Cornwall PGA Tournament.
Joe's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Switch between TaylorMade Qi35 and Callaway Elyte TD - both with Fujikura Ventus Black 6-X
Fairway wood 1: TaylorMade BRNR Copper Mini Driver - Fujikura Ventus Black 7-X
Fairway wood 2: Callaway Apex UW 17˚- Fujikura Ventus Black 9-X
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB 3-PW with Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
Wedges: Callaway Opus 50, 54, and 60 degrees - Project X LS 6.0 shafts
Putter: LAB Golf Oz.1 (zero shaft lean)
Ball: TaylorMade 2024 TP5x
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet 60R
Bag: Vessel Player IV Pro DXR Stand
