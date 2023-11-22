These 9 Drivers Are Being Replaced In 2024, So Now Is The Best Time To Grab a Deal

Every year, manufacturers bring out new equipment. That's no secret, that is fact, with brands spending millions and millions on research and development to eke out the maximum performance they can in the best golf drivers. Another universal truth is players who pick up golf clubs want to be better. However, when the new equipment comes out, the cost of it is sometimes out of reach, with drivers, particularly, usually north of the $500 mark.

Help is at hand though because you can grab some of the outgoing drivers for significant reductions right now. Currently, some of the best TaylorMade, Callaway and Cobra drivers are reduced by over $100 and, in this piece, we have gone through the various sites to find them for you.

It is worth noting that these are just some of the best Black Friday golf deals available right now and, here at Golf Monthly, we have also found the top deals on shoes, golf watches and even package sets. Whatever you are after we have got you covered.

TaylorMade

At the DP World Tour Championship earlier in November, Rory McIlroy, was spotted testing a new driver, with the Race to Dubai winner pictured using the new TaylorMade model, which appeared on the USGA's Conforming Driver Heads list on the Monday of the week of the tournament. This means that the Stealth 2 range is likely to be on the way out and, at various retailers, you can grab different models of the Stealth 2 with tidy discounts.

Callaway

Although there has been no official news of a Callaway driver going on the market in 2024, you would like to think that, given TaylorMade and Cobra are bringing out new models, that Callaway will follow suit.

If they do, then the Paradym range will be replaced and, currently, you can grab the standard, Triple Diamond and X from a number of retailers with significant discounts.

Cobra

Like TaylorMade, Cobra have already provided their new drivers to their staffers, with the latest model seen at The RSM Classic in November and also the USGA's Conforming Driver Heads list. The Aerojet range then is set to be replaced and, with the Standard, LS and Max models now available with a discount, you can grab them for under $400.

