These 9 Drivers Are Being Replaced In 2024, So Now Is The Best Time To Grab a Deal
With new driver models set to be released in 2024, there are some cracking deals available on outgoing models
Every year, manufacturers bring out new equipment. That's no secret, that is fact, with brands spending millions and millions on research and development to eke out the maximum performance they can in the best golf drivers. Another universal truth is players who pick up golf clubs want to be better. However, when the new equipment comes out, the cost of it is sometimes out of reach, with drivers, particularly, usually north of the $500 mark.
Help is at hand though because you can grab some of the outgoing drivers for significant reductions right now. Currently, some of the best TaylorMade, Callaway and Cobra drivers are reduced by over $100 and, in this piece, we have gone through the various sites to find them for you.
It is worth noting that these are just some of the best Black Friday golf deals available right now and, here at Golf Monthly, we have also found the top deals on shoes, golf watches and even package sets. Whatever you are after we have got you covered.
TaylorMade
At the DP World Tour Championship earlier in November, Rory McIlroy, was spotted testing a new driver, with the Race to Dubai winner pictured using the new TaylorMade model, which appeared on the USGA's Conforming Driver Heads list on the Monday of the week of the tournament. This means that the Stealth 2 range is likely to be on the way out and, at various retailers, you can grab different models of the Stealth 2 with tidy discounts.
TaylorMade Stealth 2 Driver | 17% off at Amazon
Was $599.99 Now $499.99
The Stealth 2 has been subtly improved over its predecessor, with more user-friendly looks, compared to the Stealth, broadening its appeal. In testing, we found the ball flight was more consistent, with that powerful feel still present.
Read our full TaylorMade Stealth 2 Driver Review
Price comparison:
$499.99 at PGA TOUR Superstore
$499.99 at Dick's Sporting Goods
TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus Driver| 21% off at Amazon
Was $629.99 Now $499.99
An excellent all round driver that is ideal for anyone who wants a compact, but not intimidating, look at address and the ability to move weights to dial in a specific shot shape and spin.
Read our full TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus Driver Review
Price comparison:
$529.99 at PGA TOUR Superstore
$529.99 at Dick's Sporting Goods
TaylorMade Stealth 2 HD Driver | 17% off at Amazon
Was $599.99 Now $499.99
One of the best drivers for slicers on the market, the Stealth 2 HD received five stars out of five in our review, with the main standouts being how easy it was to launch, as well as the overall forgiveness on offer.
Read our full TaylorMade Stealth 2 HD Driver Review
Price comparison:
$499.99 at Rock Bottom Golf
$499.99 at Carl's Golf Land
Callaway
Although there has been no official news of a Callaway driver going on the market in 2024, you would like to think that, given TaylorMade and Cobra are bringing out new models, that Callaway will follow suit.
If they do, then the Paradym range will be replaced and, currently, you can grab the standard, Triple Diamond and X from a number of retailers with significant discounts.
Callaway Paradym Driver | 17% Off at Amazon
Was $599.99 Now $499.99
The standard Paradym driver provides a nice balance of power and forgiveness and is the best option for most golfers. The aesthetics may divide opinion, but we really liked the premium look and the $100 off in this deal.
Read our full Callaway Paradym Driver Review
Price comparison:
$499.99 at Dick's Sporting Goods
$499.99 at Rock Bottom Golf
Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond | 17% off at Amazon
Was $599.99 Now $499.98
If you’re a player who likes to shape the ball off the tee, then this model – the more compact and traditional of the three in the range – ticks a lot of boxes, with a 17% discount providing it with excellent value.
Read our full Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond Review
Price comparison:
$499.99 at Carl's Golf Land
$499.99 at PGA TOUR Superstore
Callaway Paradym X Driver | 17% Off at Amazon
Was $599.99 Now $499.98
This is the draw-biased model in the range so, if you're prone to a left to right miss, then this is the one for you. Along with offset, it is very lightweight which will help increase swing speed and distance.
Read our full Callaway Paradym X Driver Review
Price comparison:
$499.99 at Rock Bottom Golf
$499.99 at PGA TOUR Superstore
Cobra
Like TaylorMade, Cobra have already provided their new drivers to their staffers, with the latest model seen at The RSM Classic in November and also the USGA's Conforming Driver Heads list. The Aerojet range then is set to be replaced and, with the Standard, LS and Max models now available with a discount, you can grab them for under $400.
Cobra Aerojet Driver | 27% off at Amazon
Was $549 Now $399
Cobra already make a range of premium drivers, with their newest model, the Aerojet, now under $400. We were particularly impressed by the increase in speed and distance on offer from a head that still has a classic profile.
Read our full Cobra Aerojet Driver Review
Price comparison:
$399.99 at Dick's Sporting Goods
$399 at Carl's Golf Land
Cobra Aerojet LS Driver | 27% off at Amazon
Was $549 Now $399
The Aerojet LS is a premium driver aimed at the more skilled golfer and favoured by Cobra's Tour Players. You can now pick one up for under $400, which is a big saving for one of the best drivers of 2023.
Read our full Cobra Aerojet LS Driver Review
Price comparison:
$399.99 at PGA TOUR Superstore
$399 at Rock Bottom Golf
Cobra Aerojet Max Driver | 27% off at Amazon
Was $549 Now $399
For anyone who wants to take the right side of the course out of play, this driver has the technology to help. It strikes a really good balance between being aspirational and user-friendly.
Read our full Cobra Aerojet Max Driver Review
Price comparison:
$399.99 at PGA TOUR Superstore
$399 at Carl's Golf Land
