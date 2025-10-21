Amazon Just Released Its First Ever ‘Basics’ Golf Ball: Here’s What To Know
The Amazon Basics Core Soft Golf Ball has arrived and the price tag means it's ready to shake up the value golf ball landscape
The battleground to be the best value golf ball just got more intense. We've seen both the value and quality of golf balls at the bottom of the price scale improve massively over recent years thanks to the likes of the Sam's Club Member's Mark, the Piper Black golf ball and even the hugely popular Kirkland Signature. However, there's now a new player in town and honestly, we're surprised it's taken Amazon this long to release their own golf ball!
The Amazon Basics Core Soft Golf Balls are here and are ready to shake up the makeup of brands fighting to deliver the best cheap golf balls. These will obviously be tailored to higher handicappers or those who opt for cheaper balls because they may lose a few each round, but they will certainly catch the attention of some golfers at a price of just $14.49 per dozen.
The Core Soft Balls come with three main features - firstly, these are low compression balls which Amazon claim is aimed at players of all abilities. Compression is a measure of the deflection a golf ball undergoes when it is struck. Many of the best golf balls for slow swing speeds and the best golf balls for seniors will be low-compression models because their cores can be ‘activated’ more easily at slower swing speeds allowing them to achieve greater distance. However, this also means that if you swing out of your shoes off the tee and have a swing near or over 100mph, these balls are likely not for you. Amazon claim the lower compression allows for "exceptional distance and straight flight path with soft feel on impact".
The second main feature is the optimized spin control. Amazon claim that the advanced core and ionomer cover technology enhances short game spin and also helps players on the greens when putting. Finally, an alignment stamp on the side of the ball (albeit, not a very pointed one compared to others on the market) is present to help players line up putts on the greens with the goal of dialing in their target line and holing more putts as a result.
The two-piece construction ball, which feature 338 dimples, conform to USGA regulations and are manufactured by SM Global who also make CostCo's Kirkland Signature golf ball.
Featuring a low compression core, a soft feel and a handy alignment aid on the side of the ball, Amazon's Basics Core Golf Balls could become a serious player in the battle to become the best value golf ball. Performance is one thing, but the main talking point here is the price - at just $1.20 per ball, we doubt there are many, if any, cheaper models on the market. If you're new to golf or find that when you do play you lose multiple balls per round, the Basics Core Soft could be a shrewd purchase as you continue to work on your game.
These three rather broad features will obviously attract some players, but the elephant in the room here is the price on offer. Coming in at less than $15 per dozen, each ball costs just $1.20. If you opt for the 24 pack, you'll pay $24.16 or just a fraction over $1 per ball. We can't think of any other golf ball on the market that delivers that level of value.
UK customers can purchase these balls directly from the US with a shipping fee of $9.50, but they are not yet available directly from Amazon UK.
Are they any good? Well, we'll find out in the coming weeks. Our golf ball tester Sam De'Ath has some ordered and on the way, so once they arrive he will be giving them a thorough testing both on the indoor simulator as well as out on the golf course.
Conor joined Golf Monthly on a permanent basis in late 2024 after joining their freelance pool in spring of the same year. He graduated with a Masters degree in Sports Journalism from St Marys University, Twickenham in 2023 and focuses on the reviews and Ecommerce side of proceedings. Hailing from Newcastle, Northern Ireland, Conor is lucky to have Royal County Down as his home golf course. Golf has been a constant in his life, beginning to play the game at the age of four and later becoming a caddy at RCD at just eleven years old. Now 26, Conor has caddied over 500 rounds in a 12-year-long caddying career at one of the best courses in the world. Playing to a four handicap, you’re likely to find him on his local driving range trying (and failing) to hit a Shane Lowry-esc stinger that helped him win The 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush.
