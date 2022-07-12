Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Our 20 Favourite Alcohol Deals From Amazon Prime Day

Nothing beats a round of golf followed by your favourite beverage. On a scorching hot day, 18 holes followed by a drink is one of the simple pleasures that can't be beaten. In fact drinking whilst playing is another very enjoyable aspect to the game, provided you don't go too far obviously...

Currently, on Amazon Prime Day there are some superb deals not just on golf products, but also deals on your favourite tipple, with massive savings on rum, whisky, gin, vodka, wine and more being available.

Below, we have taken a look at our favourite Amazon Prime Day Booze Deals, which also end very soon! So act fast to save yourself money on your favourite beverages. Alternatively, if you are a golfer who doesn't consume alcohol, then you can check out our Amazon Prime Day Deals here, with a number of incredible offers available right now!

Whisky

(opens in new tab) Fireball Cinnamon Whisky Liqueur | 20% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Was £24.56 Now £19.65 Blended with Canadian whisky and natural cinnamon flavours, this whisky liqueur can be enjoyed on the rocks or mixed with your favourite soft drink. I would not recommend doing shots of it out on the course!

(opens in new tab) Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whisky Legacy Edition | 29% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Was £32.25 Now £22.99 Jack Daniels is one of the most recognised whisky brands in the world and, with this saving of nearly 30%, you can pick up its Legacy Edition, an ode to one of Jack's earliest black labels.

(opens in new tab) Johnnie Walker Double Black Label Whisky | 41% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Was £42.50 Now £25.19 Johnnie Walker is a well recognised name in the world of golf as the whisky company has sponsored a number of events throughout the years. Now, during Amazon Prime Day, you can save 41% on their Black Label whisky.

Rum

(opens in new tab) Kraken Black Spiced Rum | 30% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Was £33.50 Now £23.45 One of the most recognised rums on the market is now 30% off, with this Kraken black spiced rum featuring a Caribbean blend with secret spices.

(opens in new tab) CUT RUM Spiced | 26% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Was £23.50 Now £17.49 Cut Spiced Rum works perfectly with Ginger Beer, as well as a number of classic cocktails like Daiquiri's, Dark n Stormy and many more.

(opens in new tab) Twin Fin Spiced Golden Rum | 22% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Was £24.95 Now £19.49 Twin Fin's Spiced Golden Rum provides a rich smooth taste with warm spicy notes. Distilled on the Wild Cornish Coast, it can be served with a mixer or straight.

(opens in new tab) Dead Man's Fingers Mango Rum | 30% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Was £22 Now £15.50 A mango rum may not be to everyone's taste, but Dead Man's Fingers have been one of the top rum producers over the years, with a sweet mango flavour being combined with a touch of Vanilla and hint of Citrus.

Gin

(opens in new tab) Whitley Neill Pink Apricot Gin | 31% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Was £26 Now £18 Voted 'The UK's Most Loved Gin' in 2021, Whitley Neill's Pink Apricot Gin is extremely fruity and perfect for those with a sweet tooth. For the best results, serve with a light tonic or lemonade.

(opens in new tab) Tanqueray No. 10 Gin with Gift Box | 24% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Was £34 Now £26 One of the most premium gins money can buy is now 24% off, with this refreshing spirit enjoyed with premium tonic water and a dash of ice.

Vodka

(opens in new tab) Fris Vodka | 23% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Was £23.99 Now £18.45 Crafted at very low temperatures to create a crisp, smooth vodka, Fris is distilled four times and uses a patented Freeze Filtered Process to remove impurities.

(opens in new tab) Wheatley Small Batch Craft Vodka | 28% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Was £27 Now £19.44 This vodka is 10 times distilled at the world's most awarded distillery, Buffalo Trace. Providing a clean, crisp and fresh taste, it is delicious served neat, mixed or in cocktails.

Wine

(opens in new tab) Lindeman's Merlot Red Wine | 30% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Was £39 Now £27.30 Six bottles of red for under £28, what's not to like? Paired well with crispy duck noodles or hard cheese, this Merlot has a rich fruit sweetness that combines with spicy oak.