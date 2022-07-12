Our 20 Favourite Alcohol Deals From Amazon Prime Day
Looking to stock up your drinks cabinet? Then Amazon Prime Day have some superb deals for you
Nothing beats a round of golf followed by your favourite beverage. On a scorching hot day, 18 holes followed by a drink is one of the simple pleasures that can't be beaten. In fact drinking whilst playing is another very enjoyable aspect to the game, provided you don't go too far obviously...
Currently, on Amazon Prime Day there are some superb deals not just on golf products, but also deals on your favourite tipple, with massive savings on rum, whisky, gin, vodka, wine and more being available.
Below, we have taken a look at our favourite Amazon Prime Day Booze Deals, which also end very soon! So act fast to save yourself money on your favourite beverages. Alternatively, if you are a golfer who doesn't consume alcohol, then you can check out our Amazon Prime Day Deals here, with a number of incredible offers available right now!
Whisky
Fireball Cinnamon Whisky Liqueur | 20% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was £24.56 Now £19.65
Blended with Canadian whisky and natural cinnamon flavours, this whisky liqueur can be enjoyed on the rocks or mixed with your favourite soft drink. I would not recommend doing shots of it out on the course!
Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whisky Legacy Edition | 29% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was £32.25 Now £22.99
Jack Daniels is one of the most recognised whisky brands in the world and, with this saving of nearly 30%, you can pick up its Legacy Edition, an ode to one of Jack's earliest black labels.
Proper No. Twelve (12) Irish Whisky | 26% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was £33.19 Now £24.40
Created by former UFC Champion Conor McGregor, Proper Twelve is inspired by his pride for Ireland and his love of Irish Whiskey.
Johnnie Walker Double Black Label Whisky | 41% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was £42.50 Now £25.19
Johnnie Walker is a well recognised name in the world of golf as the whisky company has sponsored a number of events throughout the years. Now, during Amazon Prime Day, you can save 41% on their Black Label whisky.
Rum
Kraken Black Spiced Rum | 30% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was £33.50 Now £23.45
One of the most recognised rums on the market is now 30% off, with this Kraken black spiced rum featuring a Caribbean blend with secret spices.
CUT RUM Spiced | 26% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was £23.50 Now £17.49
Cut Spiced Rum works perfectly with Ginger Beer, as well as a number of classic cocktails like Daiquiri's, Dark n Stormy and many more.
Twin Fin Spiced Golden Rum | 22% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was £24.95 Now £19.49
Twin Fin's Spiced Golden Rum provides a rich smooth taste with warm spicy notes. Distilled on the Wild Cornish Coast, it can be served with a mixer or straight.
Dead Man's Fingers Mango Rum | 30% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was £22 Now £15.50
A mango rum may not be to everyone's taste, but Dead Man's Fingers have been one of the top rum producers over the years, with a sweet mango flavour being combined with a touch of Vanilla and hint of Citrus.
Gin
Peaky Blinder Spiced Dry Gin | 39% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was £26 Now £15.95
Blended with exotic spices, this Peaky Blinder Spiced Dry Gin features peppery notes of ginger, making this a bold spicy gin choice.
Whitley Neill Pink Apricot Gin | 31% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was £26 Now £18
Voted 'The UK's Most Loved Gin' in 2021, Whitley Neill's Pink Apricot Gin is extremely fruity and perfect for those with a sweet tooth. For the best results, serve with a light tonic or lemonade.
Tanqueray No. 10 Gin with Gift Box | 24% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was £34 Now £26
One of the most premium gins money can buy is now 24% off, with this refreshing spirit enjoyed with premium tonic water and a dash of ice.
Brooklyn Small Batch American Craft Gin | 33% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was £39 Now £26.10
Hand-crafted in small batches, Brooklyn's American Craft Gin is fresh, complex and full of flavour, with bold juniper flavours mixing with refreshing citrus and fragrant lavender.
Vodka
Fris Vodka | 23% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was £23.99 Now £18.45
Crafted at very low temperatures to create a crisp, smooth vodka, Fris is distilled four times and uses a patented Freeze Filtered Process to remove impurities.
Ciroc Red Berry Flavoured Vodka | 38% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was £38.50 Now £23.85
Infused with raspberries, blackberries and other natural flavours, this is just one of many flavoured vodka's from premium brand, Ciroc.
Wheatley Small Batch Craft Vodka | 28% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was £27 Now £19.44
This vodka is 10 times distilled at the world's most awarded distillery, Buffalo Trace. Providing a clean, crisp and fresh taste, it is delicious served neat, mixed or in cocktails.
J.J. Whitley Peach and Apricot Vodka | 26% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was £18.33 Now £13.50
Flavoured vodka is becoming more and more popular, with this peach and apricot edition from J.J. Whitely perfect for simple mixers or indulgently creative cocktails.
Wine
Kiwi Cuvee - Sauvignon Blanc White Wine | 15% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was £41.94 Now £35.59
For just over £35 you can pick up six bottles of Sauvignon Blanc, that's just under £6 a bottle! A fresh, round, well-balanced wine, it goes perfectly with fish and white meat dishes.
Lindeman's Merlot Red Wine | 30% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was £39 Now £27.30
Six bottles of red for under £28, what's not to like? Paired well with crispy duck noodles or hard cheese, this Merlot has a rich fruit sweetness that combines with spicy oak.
Taittinger Prélude Grands Crus Non Vintage Champagne | 24% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was £50 Now £37.99
A blend of 50% Chardonnay and 50% Pinot Noir, Taittinger is one of the few top Champagne Houses actively owned, and run, by the family named on the label.
Nozeco - Alcohol Free Sparkling Drink | 31% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was £21 Now £14.50
Nozeco is an alcohol free sparkling drink made from alcohol-removed wine, making it perfect for those that are not wanting the dreaded hangover.
