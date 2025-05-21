Save $55 And Watch Live Golf Coverage Including The US Open With This 12-Month Peacock TV Subscription Deal
Treat yourself this Memorial Day weekend with a brilliant streaming deal which nets you a year's worth of golf, plus a load of sports coverage at a fraction of the cost
If you're a golf enthusiast looking to enjoy top-notch live coverage of the biggest golf tournaments in 2025, then we've found an excellent Memorial Day weekend deal for you. The streaming service Peacock is currently offering a 12-month subscription for just $24.99, down from the original price of $79.99, and this is the lowest price we've seen this year.
Use code SPRINGSAVINGS and get $55 off a year's Peacock subscription.
Peacock has a host of PGA Tour events throughout the golfing season to enjoy, and the schedule includes the Senior PGA Championship and the U.S. Open where we'll see Bryson DeChambeau defend his title after his narrow victory, and unforgettable 18th-hole bunker shot at Pinehurst No. 2 last year.
The streaming service also has coverage of the LPGA Tour including the U.S. Women's Open, USGA events and a ton of other sports including Premier League football, NBC Sports plus a huge selection of movies and exclusive original shows.
To take advantage of one of the best streaming deals we've seen, you need to use the code: SPRINGSAVINGS at checkout – you'll also have to move quickly as the deal expires on the 30th of May.
Save $55 Stream some of the best PGA Tour, LPGA Tour, and USGA events, including the US Open and Senior PGA plus over 80,000 hours of the biggest TV & movies, for just $24.99. Peacock also has a load of other sports including NBC Sports, Cycling, Rugby and Premier League football.
Use code SPRINGSAVINGS to take advantage of this offer.
Offer expires May 30th.
Use a VPN to make sure you never miss a tournament
With so much live golf to watch on Peacock, there may be times when subscribers from the USA are travelling outside of the country and find access blocked due to geo-restrictions.
Thankfully, there is a simple solution: a Virtual Private Network, or VPN. The software allows any device to appear as if it is in another part of the world, meaning you can access your usual streaming services even when abroad. VPNs also have a host of privacy and protection benefits for your internet usage.
Our colleagues at TechRadar recommend NordVPN as the best VPN provider, which also has a fantastic VPN deal running currently, perfect to go alongside your Peacock Golf streaming in 2025.
NordVPN 2-year Subscription: Was $11.59, now $3.39 per month at NordVPN
Save 70%: NordVPN is the top-rated VPN provider by our expert colleagues at TechRadar, and it's fantastic value at just $3.39 per month. NordVPN is the top choice for a reason, rated as the best-in-class for streaming TV, as well as offering privacy and protection on a range of devices. They also include a 30-day money-back guarantee.
