Save $55 And Watch Live Golf Coverage Including The US Open With This 12-Month Peacock TV Subscription Deal

If you're a golf enthusiast looking to enjoy top-notch live coverage of the biggest golf tournaments in 2025, then we've found an excellent Memorial Day weekend deal for you. The streaming service Peacock is currently offering a 12-month subscription for just $24.99, down from the original price of $79.99, and this is the lowest price we've seen this year.

Use code SPRINGSAVINGS and get $55 off a year's Peacock subscription.

Peacock has a host of PGA Tour events throughout the golfing season to enjoy, and the schedule includes the Senior PGA Championship and the U.S. Open where we'll see Bryson DeChambeau defend his title after his narrow victory, and unforgettable 18th-hole bunker shot at Pinehurst No. 2 last year.

The streaming service also has coverage of the LPGA Tour including the U.S. Women's Open, USGA events and a ton of other sports including Premier League football, NBC Sports plus a huge selection of movies and exclusive original shows.

To take advantage of one of the best streaming deals we've seen, you need to use the code: SPRINGSAVINGS at checkout – you'll also have to move quickly as the deal expires on the 30th of May.

Use a VPN to make sure you never miss a tournament

With so much live golf to watch on Peacock, there may be times when subscribers from the USA are travelling outside of the country and find access blocked due to geo-restrictions.

Thankfully, there is a simple solution: a Virtual Private Network, or VPN. The software allows any device to appear as if it is in another part of the world, meaning you can access your usual streaming services even when abroad. VPNs also have a host of privacy and protection benefits for your internet usage.

Our colleagues at TechRadar recommend NordVPN as the best VPN provider, which also has a fantastic VPN deal running currently, perfect to go alongside your Peacock Golf streaming in 2025.