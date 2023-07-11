I'm A Former Professional And These Are The Deals I'm Taking Advantage Of On Amazon Prime Day
Having good equipment helps you play better golf and so I’m breaking down what I believe are some of the best deals to be had during this years Amazon Prime Day
I’m a former mini tour player who loves his golf equipment and even though we have pieced together all the deals in one place with our Amazon Prime Day hub page, I thought I would offer some advice as to what I believe are some of the best deals to be had out there on items that will improve your game and make you look better while doing so!
So let’s start with the big dog. Some of the best drivers of 2023 are discounted during prime days this year including the TaylorMade Stealth 2, as played by Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler.
TaylorMade Stealth 2 Driver | 16% off at Amazon
Was $599.99 Now $504.98
There are several shafts to choose from as well as lofts, and there are left and right handed models on offer too which is great to see.
Price check: PGA Tour Superstore $599.99 | Carl's Golfland $599
More savings are to be had on the Cobra Aerojet, the driver Rickie Fowler used to claim his first victory on the PGA Tour since 2019. Having a good driver with modern technology really does matter and both of these drivers have plenty of forgiveness while also producing fast ball speeds. The perfect combination to not only hit it 50 yards past your playing partners, but also be down the center cut. So whether you're a Cobra fan or just a Rickie fan, this is a great deal to be had and you can now purchase this club at 15% off.
Cobra Aerojet Driver | $50 off at Amazon
Was $549 Now $499.99
Visually this club is stunning and the sleek aesthetic matches up to the performance on offer here too. This is the standard model so will suit a wide variety of players.
Price check: PGA Tour Superstore $549.99 | Carl's Golfland $549
You know what the old saying is, ‘drive for show, putt for dough’, well now we’ve identified some drivers to help you from the tee, let’s take a look into what is going to help you hole more putts.
The TaylorMade Spider GTX putter is on offer in four different colors and four different hosel types, all available at a huge discount of 29% off. This is a putter that is made from lightweight aluminum and has a back weight to lower the center of gravity and therefore provide more forgiveness when putting - let’s be honest, something we could all benefit from. The Spider GTX is not only one of the best TaylorMade putters, but one of the best putters in general that has been released over the past year and to be able to get it for such a good price, really is a steal.
TaylorMade Spider GTX Putter | 29% off at Amazon
Was $349.99 Now $249.99
The TaylorMade Spider GTX putter returns to the visual alignment aid of the Spider X and is all the better for it. With a deeper rear weight the stability and forgiveness is excellent for a mid-sized mallet putter.
Price check: PGA Tour Superstore $249.98| Carl's Golfland $249.99
Now you have a putter that will help you putt better, how about we get some practice in using the PuttOUT Premium Pressure Putt Trainer, a training aid that can be found at up to 28% off while the Prime Day sales are active. This device is so easy to set up and can be used on a green as well as at home on a putting mat or carpet. I have one of these at home and while it’s difficult and sometimes frustrating to get the perfect weight and balance on the target hole, my pace on the greens certainly improved as a result. There are plenty more training aids on offer during the Amazon Prime Days, and we put them all together here so you can take advantage of all that's on offer now.
PuttOut Platinum Pressure Trainer | 25% off at Amazon
Was $39.99 Now $29.99
The PuttOut trainer will help you hit your putts at the perfect speed to get it resting in the indentation. It's frustratingly difficult but, once you've mastered it, you'll be a demon on the greens.
Price check: PGA Tour Superstore $29.99
The short game isn’t just about the putter, not even the best players in the world hit the green every time and so you’ll want to have some of the best wedges to help chip and pitch it close. The Cleveland RTX-6 wedge can be found for up to 11% off over the next couple of days. This wedge has had weight has been saved in the hosel to be redistributed elsewhere to make it more forgiving with longer wedge shots than the previous model. Brooks Koepka used the RTX-6 wedges in lofts of 52°, 56° and 60° to claim victory at the 2023 PGA Championship held at Oak Hill Country Club.
Cleveland RTX-6 Wedge | 11% off at Amazon
Was $169.99 Now $151.17
The Cleveland RTX 6 ZipCore wedge brings more forgiveness and wet-condition spin to the course in a classy looking head. We enjoyed the performance in testing and as a result it came very close to getting five stars.
Price check: PGA Tour Superstore $169.99 | Carl's Golfland $169.99
While the UltiZip grooves on the Cleveland RTX-6 will produce plenty of spin greenside, playing one of the best golf balls that performs well in all areas of the bag is crucial to playing better golf and lowering your scores. The Bridgestone Tour B RXS golf balls provide a soft feel and maximum spin around the green to help you get up-and-down more often. At 27% off these are some of the best balls you will find included in the Prime Day discounts and are some of the best premium golf balls on the market.
Bridgestone 2020 Tour B RXS Golf Balls | 27% off at Amazon
Was $47.99 Now $35.07
The Tour B RXS is one of the best balls we’ve tested and a must try for moderate swing speed players in search of a tour-caliber ball. Right now a dozen is around $35 which is 27% off.
Price check: PGA Tour Superstore $49.99 | Carl's Golfland $49.99
Finally, a bit of kit that is stylish but also can massively help you with your game, the Samsung Galaxy 5 Golf Watch. At 22% off this is a bargain with all the features it has to offer the user. The Galaxy 5 golf watch gives accurate yardages to the pin like all the best golf GPS devices, tracks your workouts, sleep and can even conduct a body composition analysis.
Samsung Galaxy5 Golf Watch | 22% off at Amazon
Was $359.99 Now $279.99
For anyone who has an Samsung Android phone and has thought about purchasing a golf watch, this is the way to go. It's easy to use, packed full of features, and comes with all the other benefits of a smart watch.
Price check: Samsung $279.99
So there you have it, a quick round up of all the Prime Day deals that I think are great value and are going to help you play better golf! Don’t forget to check out our Amazon Prime Day live blog, where we'll be updating all the latest and best deals as we find them.
Sam has worked in the golf industry for 12 years, offering advice on equipment to all levels of golfers and as Staff Writer, he tests and reviews equipment throughout the bag. Sam graduated from Webber International University in 2017 with a BSc Marketing Management degree while playing collegiate golf. His experience of playing professionally on both the EuroPro Tour and Clutch Pro Tour, alongside his golf retail history, means Sam has extensive knowledge of golf equipment and what works for different types of golfer.
Sam is a member of North Hants Golf Club in Fleet, Hampshire, where he won the club championship 3 times in succession from 2015-2017. His golfing highlight to date is shooting a round of 10-under 60 at his home club, narrowly missing a wedge shot for a magical 59.
Sam’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth 2, 9°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus, 15°
Hybrid: Ping G430 19°
Irons: Titleist T-100 4 iron, Titleist 620MB, 5-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54°, 62°
Putter: Scotty Cameron Select GoLo
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x 2021
-
-
Genesis Scottish Open Power Rankings: Ranking the Top Golfers in this Week's Field
Oddschecker's Johnny Covers takes a closer look at this week’s Genesis Scottish Open and ranks the top five golfers he thinks have the best chance of winning.
By Johnny Covers • Published
-
Act Fast! Precision Pro Rangefinders Have Up To 23% Off Right Now
Precision Pro make some superb performing rangefinders and, currently, you can grab two of their models for an incredible price
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Act Fast! Precision Pro Rangefinders Have Up To 23% Off Right Now
Precision Pro make some superb performing rangefinders and, currently, you can grab two of their models for an incredible price
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Golfers Can Get Free Credit During Amazon Prime Day - Here's how...
Prime members, this is a freebie you really don't want to miss out on!
By Ed Carruthers • Published
-
Want To Improve Your Golf? I Think You Can With These Training Aids During Amazon Prime Day
A training aid is a great way of improving your swing and, during Amazon Prime Day, a number of excellent models have significant reductions
By Ed Carruthers • Published
-
Wow! One of The Coolest Golf Cart Products We Have Tested Has A Huge Discount On Amazon Prime Day
Save $160 on this Alphard Club Booster V2, a device which is designed to turn your push cart into a remote controlled one
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Rickie Fowler's Driver Has 15% Off This Amazon Prime Day - I Like The Sound Of That
Fowler is one of the most recognized names on the professional circuit, with his driver now 15% off this Prime Day
By Ed Carruthers • Published
-
Need Some New Golf Balls? Callaway Hex Soft Golf Balls Are On Sale This Prime Day
A soft-feeling golf ball that delivers all-round performance, the Callaway Hex Soft golf balls are a must try for any high handicapper!
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Three Excellent Wilson Golf Package Sets Are On Sale During Amazon Prime Day
Looking to get into the game of golf? Then these package sets from Wilson could be perfect for you
By Ed Carruthers • Published
-
These Excellent Strata Package Sets Are At The Lowest Price We've Seen On Amazon Prime Day
Strata produce some of the best package sets for those new to golf looking to improve their game.
By Matt Cradock • Published