I'm A Former Professional And These Are The Deals I'm Taking Advantage Of On Amazon Prime Day

I’m a former mini tour player who loves his golf equipment and even though we have pieced together all the deals in one place with our Amazon Prime Day hub page, I thought I would offer some advice as to what I believe are some of the best deals to be had out there on items that will improve your game and make you look better while doing so!

So let’s start with the big dog. Some of the best drivers of 2023 are discounted during prime days this year including the TaylorMade Stealth 2, as played by Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler.

The TaylorMade Stealth 2 Driver at address (Image credit: Future)

More savings are to be had on the Cobra Aerojet, the driver Rickie Fowler used to claim his first victory on the PGA Tour since 2019. Having a good driver with modern technology really does matter and both of these drivers have plenty of forgiveness while also producing fast ball speeds. The perfect combination to not only hit it 50 yards past your playing partners, but also be down the center cut. So whether you're a Cobra fan or just a Rickie fan, this is a great deal to be had and you can now purchase this club at 15% off.

Cobra AeroJet Driver (Image credit: Future)

You know what the old saying is, ‘drive for show, putt for dough’, well now we’ve identified some drivers to help you from the tee, let’s take a look into what is going to help you hole more putts.

The TaylorMade Spider GTX putter is on offer in four different colors and four different hosel types, all available at a huge discount of 29% off. This is a putter that is made from lightweight aluminum and has a back weight to lower the center of gravity and therefore provide more forgiveness when putting - let’s be honest, something we could all benefit from. The Spider GTX is not only one of the best TaylorMade putters, but one of the best putters in general that has been released over the past year and to be able to get it for such a good price, really is a steal.

Different color options on the TaylorMade Spider GTX (Image credit: MHopley)

Now you have a putter that will help you putt better, how about we get some practice in using the PuttOUT Premium Pressure Putt Trainer, a training aid that can be found at up to 28% off while the Prime Day sales are active. This device is so easy to set up and can be used on a green as well as at home on a putting mat or carpet. I have one of these at home and while it’s difficult and sometimes frustrating to get the perfect weight and balance on the target hole, my pace on the greens certainly improved as a result. There are plenty more training aids on offer during the Amazon Prime Days, and we put them all together here so you can take advantage of all that's on offer now.

PuttOut Platinum Pressure Trainer | 25% off at Amazon

Was $39.99 Now $29.99 The PuttOut trainer will help you hit your putts at the perfect speed to get it resting in the indentation. It's frustratingly difficult but, once you've mastered it, you'll be a demon on the greens. Price check: PGA Tour Superstore $29.99

(Image credit: PuttOUT)

The short game isn’t just about the putter, not even the best players in the world hit the green every time and so you’ll want to have some of the best wedges to help chip and pitch it close. The Cleveland RTX-6 wedge can be found for up to 11% off over the next couple of days. This wedge has had weight has been saved in the hosel to be redistributed elsewhere to make it more forgiving with longer wedge shots than the previous model. Brooks Koepka used the RTX-6 wedges in lofts of 52°, 56° and 60° to claim victory at the 2023 PGA Championship held at Oak Hill Country Club.

The clean look of the Cleveland RTX-6 wedge (Image credit: MHopley)

While the UltiZip grooves on the Cleveland RTX-6 will produce plenty of spin greenside, playing one of the best golf balls that performs well in all areas of the bag is crucial to playing better golf and lowering your scores. The Bridgestone Tour B RXS golf balls provide a soft feel and maximum spin around the green to help you get up-and-down more often. At 27% off these are some of the best balls you will find included in the Prime Day discounts and are some of the best premium golf balls on the market.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Finally, a bit of kit that is stylish but also can massively help you with your game, the Samsung Galaxy 5 Golf Watch. At 22% off this is a bargain with all the features it has to offer the user. The Galaxy 5 golf watch gives accurate yardages to the pin like all the best golf GPS devices, tracks your workouts, sleep and can even conduct a body composition analysis.

Samsung Galaxy5 Golf Watch | 22% off at Amazon

Was $359.99 Now $279.99 For anyone who has an Samsung Android phone and has thought about purchasing a golf watch, this is the way to go. It's easy to use, packed full of features, and comes with all the other benefits of a smart watch. Price check: Samsung $279.99

(Image credit: Mike Bailey)

So there you have it, a quick round up of all the Prime Day deals that I think are great value and are going to help you play better golf! Don’t forget to check out our Amazon Prime Day live blog, where we'll be updating all the latest and best deals as we find them.