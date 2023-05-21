PGA Championship Leaderboard, Tee Times, Live Updates: Who Will Win?

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP 2023 HEADLINES
- Brooks Koepka leads the way by a shot going into the final round
- He will tee off with Viktor Hovland in the final group at 2.30pm (EDT)
- Lots of big names on the leaderboard McIlroy, Scheffler, DeChambeau, Rose
- PGA Professional Michael Block in dream final round pairing with Rory McIlroy
- Live updates of all the action below
PGA CHAMPIONSHIP LEADERBOARD 2023
- 1 Koepka -6
- T2 Hovland -5
- T2 Conners -5
- 4 DeChambeau -3
- T5 Rose -2
- T5 Scheffler -2
- 7 McIlroy -1
- T8 Block E
- T8 Suh E
PGA Championship Round 4 Tee Times and Pairings
All times local (EDT). Add five hours on for BST, minus three hours for PT.
PGA Championship Round 4 tee times
- 7.50am: Ben Taylor, Mark Hubbard
- 8.00am: Joel Dahmen, Kazuki Higa
- 8.10am: Taylor Montgomery, Taylor Moore
- 8.20am: Justin Thomas, Phil Mickelson
- 8.30am: Rikuya Hoshino, Lee Hodges
- 8.40am: Sihwan Kim, Zach Johnson
- 8.50am: Padraig Harrington, Matt Wallace
- 9.00am: Adrian Meronk, Pablo Larrazabal
- 9.10am: Thomas Detry, Tony Finau
- 9.20am: Callum Tarren, Yannik Paul
- 9.30am: Max Homa, J.T Poston
- 9.40am: Patrick Rodgers, Thriston Lawrence
- 9.50am: K.H. Lee, Denny McCarthy
- 10.10am: Adam Hadwin, Adam Scott
- 10.20am: Sam Stevens, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 10.30am: Tom Hoge, Lucas Herbert
- 10.40am: Dean Burmester, Jon Rahm
- 10.50am: Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth
- 11.00am: Harold Varner III, Mito Pereira
- 11.10am: Collin Morikawa, Beau Hossler
- 11.20am: Xander Schauffele, Chez Reavie
- 11.30am: Alex Smalley, Thomas Pieters
- 11.40am: Keegan Bradley, Matt NeSmith
- 12.00pm: Cameron Smith, Hayden Buckley
- 12.10pm: Tyrrell Hatton, Chris Kirk
- 12.20pm: Keith Mitchell, Taylor Pendrith
- 12.30pm: Adam Svensson, Sepp Straka
- 12.40pm: Sahith Theegala, Patrick Cantlay
- 12.50pm: Cam Davis, Hideki Matsuyama
- 13.00pm: Kurt Kitayama, Ryan Fox
- 13.10pm: Min Woo Lee, Patrick Reed
- 13.20pm: Eric Cole, Shane Lowry
- 13.30pm: Stephan Jaeger, Victor Perez
- 13.50pm: Justin Suh, Tommy Fleetwood
- 14.00pm: Rory McIlroy, Michael Block
- 14.10pm: Justin Rose, Scottie Scheffler
- 14.20pm: Corey Conners, Bryson DeChambeau
- 14.30pm: Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland
USEFUL LINKS
- PGA Championship Tee Times
- PGA Championships Picks and Predictions
- Weather Forecast for PGA Championship
- All You Need To Know About 2023 PGA Championship
- How To Watch The PGA Championship
Sam Tremlett
Refresh
BEST PAIRINGS FOR FINAL DAY
As I am sure you've seen already, there are some awesome pairings for the final day today. Here are some of my favorites...
- 8.20am: Justin Thomas, Phil Mickelson
- 8.50am: Padraig Harrington, Matt Wallace
- 10.40am: Dean Burmester, Jon Rahm
- 10.50am: Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth
- 12.10pm: Tyrrell Hatton, Chris Kirk
- 14.00pm: Rory McIlroy, Michael Block
- 14.30pm: Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland
That final group in particular, can Hovland step up his game against one of the biggest alpha's in the sport?
GOOD MORNING ALL
Hello to you all, Sam here and I will be updating you on all things PGA Championship for the next three hours. Super excited for today!
FINAL DAY IS HERE
PGA Championship Sunday is here, and the first news should be to tell you that the weather forecast looks much better than on Saturday.