Want To Improve Your Golf? I Think You Can With These Training Aids During Amazon Prime Day

A training aid is a great way of improving your golf and, during Amazon Prime Day, a number of excellent models have significant reductions

If you want to improve your golf there are a couple of ways to do so. Lessons is avenue number one but another is general practice, as long as the practice is ensuring good habits and good technique. As such we have found training aids are a relatively cheap and simple way to embed those habits whether that be on the driving range or the putting green. 

What's more, there are some pretty neat gadgets out there, from some of the best golf nets to the best putting mats. Which leads us to this post in which we have collated some of our favorite training aid deals on Amazon Prime Day. We genuinely believe they could help save you shots, and if we can also save you some money, then it's a win-win situation for all.

Perfect Practice Putting Mat | 37% off at Amazon

Perfect Practice Putting Mat | 37% off at Amazon
Was $189.99 Now $119.99

Trusted by two-time Major winner, Dustin Johnson, this is one of the best putting aids on the market right now and can help players improve their accuracy and putting stroke. 

The lines on the mat do a great job of providing visual feedback on each shot, and the wooden roll-back system works to return your ball in an efficient manner to help you keep practicing for longer. 

Read our full Perfect Practice Putting Mat Review

View Deal
Arccos Caddie Smart Sensors Gen3+| 20% off at Amazon

Arccos Caddie Smart Sensors Gen3+| 20% off at Amazon
Was $199.99 Now $159.99

A product that featured in our 2023 Editor's Choice Awards, the GEN3+ Smart Sensors from Arccos have been a big hit with the Golf Monthly team and we think they're an excellent tool to use if you're looking to access high quality data about your swing. 

Put simply, you use them to track every shot and analyze your strokes gained stats in the Arccos Caddie application. From there, you can use that information to improve your play around the golf course. 

Read our full Arccos Caddie Smart Sensors Gen3+ Review

View Deal
PuttOUT Premium Pressure Putt Trainer | 25% off at Amazon

PuttOUT Premium Pressure Putt Trainer | 25% off at Amazon
Was $39.99 Now $29.99

A product that received a five-star review when we put it to the test, the PuttOUT Premium Pressure Putt Trainer also featured in our 2022 Editor's Choice Awards, with it being a handy and enjoyable tool to use to improve your putting.

Moreover, its best use is to help with pace and control, with the device returning good putts back to your feet. Twin it with one of PuttOUT's putting mats and you'll have the perfect putting practice set up.  

Read our full PuttOUT Premium Pressure Putt Trainer Review

View Deal
SKLZ Home Golf Driving Range Kit | 21% off at Amazon

SKLZ Home Golf Driving Range Kit | 21% off at Amazon
Was $119.99 Now $94.89

An easy to assemble golf net that can help you improve your ball striking, all you need to do is tee up one of the 12 limited-flight impact golf balls on the durable launch mat and practice swinging through each shot with your driver or your irons. 

View Deal
SKLZ Gold Flex Golf Swing Trainer Warm-Up Stick | 19% off at Amazon

SKLZ Gold Flex Golf Swing Trainer Warm-Up Stick | 19% off at Amazon
Was $69.99 Now $56.50

Perhaps one of the best swing trainers if you're looking to improve your power and momentum through each golf shot, the Flex Swing Trainer from SKLZ is a fantastic option for any player looking to add a few more yards to their game.

The weighted ball at the end of the flexible shaft helps players with their strength. We also think this is a very good tool to use as a warm-up before your round, helping you open up your hips and get your muscles warmed up before play.

View Deal
