TaylorMade Spider GTX Putter Review

The TaylorMade Spider GTX putter takes the range back to the styling of the Spider X putter which was one of the best TaylorMade putters. On the 194g 6061 aluminium crown you will see the TruPath alignment Y shape that is one of the best around. It flows into a single white bar with a sight line that flows over the leading edge into the ball to ensure you have your face lined up correctly.

What is also differently visually is that you now have a choice of six colours for the rest of the crown. As well as the usual black and silver there is now also white, red, pink and blue. The brighter colours really focus your eyes on the alignment part of the head rather than what is going on behind.

What is going on behind the Spider GTX is a 154g tungsten stability bar that protrudes beyond the rear of the crown to get the weight lower and back. It has echoes of the original TaylorMade Spider X shape with the wings in the corner and you can really feel the weight keeping the head moving through impact.

At address though you hardly notice it as it sits lower than the crown and the contrast of the black with the colours make the head seems smaller than it is.

You do need to keep your hands in the right position as the Spider GTX will want to sit back on its trailing edge. However in testing, it seems that your hands don’t need to be as far forward as with previous Spider putters, which is a big positive.

The Spider GTX might be a mid-sized mallet putter, but it is one of the most forgiving putters for its size with an MOI of 5330 g/cm2, which is high.

The KBS 120 Stepped steel shaft comes with a choice of a Single Bend or Center Shaft hosel to make it face balanced or a Small Slant hosel for those who putt with an arc. If you are between the two I would go for the short slant as the extra weight of the stability bar will need some help rotating through impact.

The face continues with the Pure Roll 2 insert with 45° grooves that use aluminium bars to give a firmer feel than most inserts. This was the insert that really put TaylorMade putters on the map as the sound feedback is much better than an all TPU version.

If that is not enough there will also be a custom option in MyTaylorMade to configure the colour scheme even more to suit your style. This includes alternatives to the standard SuperStroke GT 1.0 grip.

It’s good to see the TruView design back again and the addition of the new colours gives the Spider franchise a bit of a boost after the rather staid TaylorMade Spider GT range. The TaylorMade Spider GTX of the best compact mallets on the market so pick your colour and get one in your bag.