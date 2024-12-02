Having Tested Over 50 Rangefinders, It Is These 7 Offers That Have Caught Our Eye This Cyber Monday

When it comes to accurate yardages on the golf course, there is nothing better than a rangefinder. Not only does it give you the ability to get the exact length to the flag, but also provides the ability to zap various hazards and carry yardages.

We love rangefinders at Golf Monthly and, in fact, have several guides that showcase the best models, as well as the best budget rangefinders and best rangefinders with slope.

What's more, this Cyber Monday, I've spotted a number of them reduced, with there being some incredible value out there! So, without further ado, let's check out my favourite offers and be sure to also check out the best Cyber Monday golf deals here.

Bushnell Tour V6 Shift Golf Rangefinder

One of the best Bushnell rangefinders is now 36% off and, for just over $300, it's at one of the cheapest prices we have ever seen the Tour V6 Shift.

In testing, what really impressed us was the exceptional optics and the ease of use. Also, in this model, Bushnell has improved and enhanced the accuracy and consistency over its predecessor via the electronics and an improved PinSeeker algorithm.

Like other Bushnell models, it has a Slope Switch that can be toggled on or off via the button on the side, with the Tour V6 Shift providing an eye-catching look and superb user experience.

Voice Caddie SL3 Active Hybrid GPS Rangefinder

Not only did we rate this Voice Caddie SL3 Active Hybrid GPS Rangefinder five stars out of five but, right now, you can save a mammoth $240, which could be put towards some golf balls or even a new golf bag.

The SL3 is an incredible model and, along with the rangefinder capabilities, it offers a color touch LCD screen under the eyepiece. This is something that most rangefinders don't possess and, with the screen, you can change settings and also see maps of the holes and the greens.

In testing, we found that it was incredibly fast and accurate in delivering yardages, whilst the option of slope adjustment heightens its offering further. Finally, it's also easy to handle and use, thanks to the lightweight design.

Read our full Voice Caddie SL3 Active Hybrid GPS Rangefinder Review

Blue Tees Series 3 Max Laser Rangefinder

This is a great value deal as you get a lot for your money for under $200. To begin with, the Series 3 Max is aesthetically one of the best rangefinders on the market, with the in-hand experience also exceptional.

Where this model excelled, though, in testing, was in the speed of which it picked up yardages when zapping the flag. Looking through the crystal-clear display, there was no real delay in getting the number we needed when looking at the targets.

Read our full Blue Tees Series 3 Max Laser Rangefinder Review

Nikon Coolshot Pro II Stabilized Laser Rangefinder

Nikon are known for their cameras and lenses and, with the Coolshot Pro II, that technology is on full display, with the brand using proprietary stabilization technology that has been borrowed from its camera and lenses.

In our testing, we deliberately trembled - and also did so unintentionally - while seeking the flag, and the view through the eyepiece held steady the entire time. Once it finds the flagstick, it locks onto it within 0.3 seconds by giving you visual and audible confirmation.

Crammed with other features, such as incline/decline technology and an OLED eyepiece that magnifies the view by 6x, you can now save $100 this Cyber Monday.

Was $449.95 Now $346.95 The Nikon Coolshot Pro II Satbilized laser rangefinder is fast, accurate, durable, and feels great in your hands. The optics are outstanding as well, which is exactly what you would expect from a brand like Nikon. Right now it is 23% off at Amazon.

GoGoGo Sport VPro GS03 Rangefinder

When we tested the GoGoGo Sport VPro rangefinder we were impressed by the overall premium feel and performance right out of the box... Certainly, once on the practice ground, the VPro was highly functional and simple to navigate.

Although it's more of a budget option, the VPro features slope functionality and can be toggled via a simple switch. What's more, in testing, the adjusted yards were incredibly accurate, as were the normal yardages with slope off.

Although the Basic 'Mode 1' delivered quick readings it did struggle to lock onto flagsticks. Thankfully, 'Mode 2' has a 'flag-lock' feature and the accuracy improved significantly, plus the pleasing vibration confirmed when a successful reading was locked in.

Read our full GoGoGo Sport VPro GS03 Laser Rangefinder Review

Shot Scope Pro ZR Laser Rangefinder

Although a more modest reduction, the Pro ZR Laser is now $50 and offers a very premium feel without the premium price.

In terms of features, the Pro ZR has a reported range of 1500 yards and the display is crystal clear. Along with the range and display, it has rapid-fire detection and the dual optics option allows you to switch the text and numbers between red and black depending on light conditions.

Admittedly, the Pro ZR is a little weightier than other models on the market. However, in terms of protection, the case that comes with the rangefinder feels really premium and sturdy. This is reassuring and, when we removed the laser from the case, the feeling of sturdiness remained.

Read our full Shot Scope Pro ZR Laser Rangefinder Review

Bushnell Tour V5 Laser Rangefinder

Not only do you get the Bushnell Tour V5 in this deal, but the Patriot Pack also includes a sturdy protective case, batteries and pitch mark repairer!

At Golf Monthly, we have tested both the Slim and Shift versions of the V5 and, from our extensive testing, the Slim received a 4.5 star rating, whilst the Shift managed five stars, such was the quality of the clarity in its display and its easy-to-use nature.

Featuring Jolt vibration, the Tour V5 provided incredibly accurate yardages via a quick zap of the flag. This technological aspect vibrates once the flag is picked up and, even when the background of the flag was busy, it still gave us an accurate reading.

Was $250 Now $209.99 The Tour V5 features a crystal-clear display, with the array of technology available providing a premium, easy-to-use performance when out on the golf course.