Caddymatic 360˚ Swivelease Three-Wheel Push Trolley Review
We put the Caddymatic 360˚ Swivelease trolley to the test over several weeks and found way more that we liked than we didn't
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
The pros far outweigh any minor cons here. You get lots for your money in a well thought-out trolley that does pretty much everything you could ask for. Not the lightest, but feels very sturdy.
-
+
Lots of features at a great price
-
+
Highly manoeuvrable thanks to the swivelling front wheel
-
+
Feels sturdy and reliable and rolls nicely
-
-
Lower assembly/breakdown mechanism can be a bit baulky
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
I’ve used this trolley an awful lot over a couple of months, and, despite one or two minor niggles, my overall impression is very favourable. It certainly boasts enough features to stand up well in the company of some of the best golf push trolleys on the market
The upper assembly clip works really well and I very quickly found my ideal handle height for maximum ease and comfort. The lower assembly has proved a little more troublesome to master, but once you’re there, the whole thing feels really sturdy and looks the part too.
The wheels are free-rolling and easy to attach and detach pre- and post-round, and when you remove them afterwards, the trolley takes up minimal space in the car boot, although a bag to put potentially muddy wheels in wouldn’t be a bad idea. On trips, it has revolutionised how much luggage I’ve been able to get hidden away in a relatively small car boot now that would have had to sit on the back seat previously. In this regard, it would hold its own in any list of the most compact golf trolleys.
Given its name, one of the key attractions of this trolley is the swivelling front wheel that can be turned on or off via the switch above it. I'm not going to lie – I preferred it turned off just as we did when we had the option on one of the kids’ pushchairs many years ago as it seemed to give it free rein to occasionally go off in random directions if it hit a stone or bump. For other golfers, this may well be the best thing since sliced bread!
One thing I absolutely loved, and have never had before on a trolley I’ve owned, was the brolly holder, even though they’ve been around for many years. Not having to constantly handle the brolly made playing in the rain so much easier, with the glove far more likely to remain dry for longer. Admittedly, it perhaps looked a little flimsy, but after playing several rounds in the wind and rain in the Highlands and elsewhere, it actually held up well even on rough terrain where it was bouncing around a fair bit.
The final feature to mention is the brake, which is easy to apply and perhaps a little trickier to release in its position by the left wheel.
It might perhaps have been better to position this by the right wheel for the majority of right-footed golfers, but again, I have to confess, it’s not something I use that often, preferring to simply try and set the trolley in a non-moving position on any slope.
Jeremy Ellwood has worked in the golf industry since 1993 and for Golf Monthly since 2002 when he started out as equipment editor. He is now a freelance journalist writing mainly for Golf Monthly across the whole spectrum from courses and Rules to equipment and instruction. He also edits The Golf Club Secretary Newsletter, a highly regarded trade publication for golf club secretaries and managers, and has authored or co-authored three books and written for a number of national papers including The Telegraph and The Independent. He is a senior panelist for Golf Monthly's Top 100 UK & Ireland Course Rankings and has played all of the Top 100 plus 91 of the Next 100, making him well-qualified when it comes to assessing and comparing our premier golf courses. He has now played well over 950 golf courses worldwide in 35 countries, right across the spectrum from the humblest of nine-holers in the Scottish Highlands to the very grandest of international golf resorts, but put him on a links course anywhere and he will be blissfully content.
Jezz can be contacted via Twitter - @JezzEllwoodGolf
Jeremy is currently playing...
Driver: Ping G425 LST 10.5˚ (draw setting), Mitsubishi Tensei AV Orange 55 S shaft
3 wood: Ping G425 Max 15˚ (set to flat +1), Mitsubishi Tensei AV Orange 65 S shaft
Hybrid: Ping G425 17˚, Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Orange 80 S shaft
Irons 3-PW: Ping i525, True Temper Dynamic Gold 105 R300 shafts
Wedges: Ping Glide 4.0 50˚ and 54˚, 12˚ bounce, True Temper Dynamic Gold 105 R300 shafts
Putter: Ping Fetch 2021 model, 33in shaft (set flat 2)
Ball: Varies but mostly now TaylorMade Tour Response
-
CJ Cup 2022 Live Stream
Here are all the details on how to watch the CJ Cup from South Carolina.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Rory McIlroy Gives Epic Answer To Tom Kim Press Conference Question
McIlroy gave the 20-year-old some advice in his pre-tournament press conference at the CJ Cup
By Ross Kilvington • Published
-
Mallorca Golf Open 2022 Live Stream
Here are all the details on how you can watch the action from Mallorca.
By Sam Tremlett • Published