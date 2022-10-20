Caddymatic 360˚ Swivelease Three-Wheel Push Trolley Review

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

I’ve used this trolley an awful lot over a couple of months, and, despite one or two minor niggles, my overall impression is very favourable. It certainly boasts enough features to stand up well in the company of some of the best golf push trolleys on the market

The upper assembly clip works really well and I very quickly found my ideal handle height for maximum ease and comfort. The lower assembly has proved a little more troublesome to master, but once you’re there, the whole thing feels really sturdy and looks the part too.

The top clip is easy to use and quick to adjust (Image credit: Tom Miles)

The wheels are free-rolling and easy to attach and detach pre- and post-round, and when you remove them afterwards, the trolley takes up minimal space in the car boot, although a bag to put potentially muddy wheels in wouldn’t be a bad idea. On trips, it has revolutionised how much luggage I’ve been able to get hidden away in a relatively small car boot now that would have had to sit on the back seat previously. In this regard, it would hold its own in any list of the most compact golf trolleys.

It folds down to a compact size to give you much more space in the car boot - you can detach the wheels too (Image credit: Tom Miles)

Given its name, one of the key attractions of this trolley is the swivelling front wheel that can be turned on or off via the switch above it. I'm not going to lie – I preferred it turned off just as we did when we had the option on one of the kids’ pushchairs many years ago as it seemed to give it free rein to occasionally go off in random directions if it hit a stone or bump. For other golfers, this may well be the best thing since sliced bread!

For many, the swivelling front wheel will be a major plus point (Image credit: Tom Miles)

One thing I absolutely loved, and have never had before on a trolley I’ve owned, was the brolly holder, even though they’ve been around for many years. Not having to constantly handle the brolly made playing in the rain so much easier, with the glove far more likely to remain dry for longer. Admittedly, it perhaps looked a little flimsy, but after playing several rounds in the wind and rain in the Highlands and elsewhere, it actually held up well even on rough terrain where it was bouncing around a fair bit.

The brolly holder is a real godsend in wet weather (Image credit: Tom Miles)

The final feature to mention is the brake, which is easy to apply and perhaps a little trickier to release in its position by the left wheel.

Might the brake have been easier to access on the right wheel for most golfers? (Image credit: Tom Miles)

It might perhaps have been better to position this by the right wheel for the majority of right-footed golfers, but again, I have to confess, it’s not something I use that often, preferring to simply try and set the trolley in a non-moving position on any slope.