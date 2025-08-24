Betfred British Masters Prize Money Payout 2025

The first event of the Back 9 section of the DP World Tour season features one of the biggest payouts – as well as several other big incentives

The prestigious Back 9 stage of the DP World Tour season began with the Betfred British Masters at The Belfry, its home since the 2021 tournament.

A strong field is competing at the event, and a look at what’s at stake helps explain why.

One of the most obvious incentives is the prize money available at the tournament, which stands at $3.5m – the largest for so far this season that’s not a co-sanctioned or Rolex Series event.

That’s the same figure that was available a year ago, when Niklas Norgaard survived a late scare for his maiden DP World Tour title to earn a $595,000 first prize, and this week’s champion will scoop the same sum, with the runner-up claiming $385,00.

After 54 holes, Matt Fitzpatrick was in prime position for the first prize, beginning the final round one ahead of Alex Noren.

However, while the tournament is one of the most lucrative on the DP World Tour this season, it’s far from the only incentive for the field.

The tournament marks the final qualifying event for players hoping to make the European Ryder Cup team and, ahead of the event, only one automatic qualifying place remained up for grabs.

Shane Lowry, who is playing in the Tour Championship this week, currently holds the sixth and final spot; however, the Irishman could be pipped to the place by a player in the Betfred British Masters field as qualifying points aren't available in the East Lake tournament.

That also discounts the chances of Sepp Straka, who is seventh in the rankings, Ludvig Aberg, who is ninth, and Viktor Hovland in 10th, as they are also teeing it up in the Tour Championship.

Therefore, all eyes will be on Rasmus Hojgaard in the final round of the Betfred British Masters, who is eighth in the rankings and needs to finish in a two-way tie for 29th or better. He's T14 ahead of the final round.

The Back 9 events also have more Race to Dubai ranking points than previous phases this season, with 5,000 at the Betfred British Masters, of which the winner will claim 835.

With all that at stake, it is no surprise to see a strong field at the tournament. Among the big names who made the cut were Alex Noren, Nicolai Hojgaard and Danish Golf Championship winner Marco Penge.

However, one notable name who won’t be lifting the trophy is Norgaard, who failed to reach the weekend.

Below is the full prize money payout for the Betfred British Masters.

Betfred British Masters Prize Money Payout

Position

Prize Money

1st

$595,000

2nd

$385,000

3rd

$220,500

4th

$175,000

5th

$148.400

6th

$122,500

7th

$105,000

8th

$87,500

9th

$78,400

10th

$70,000

11th

$64,400

12th

$60,200

13th

$56,350

14th

$53,500

15th

$51,450

16th

$49,350

17th

$47,250

18th

$45,150

19th

$43,400

20th

$42,000

21st

$40,600

22nd

$39,440

23rd

$38,400

24th

$37,450

25th

$36,400

26th

$35,350

27th

$34,300

28th

$33,250

29th

$32,200

30th

$31,150

31st

$30,100

32nd

$29,050

33rd

$28,000

34th

$26,950

35th

$25,900

36th

$24,850

37th

$24,150

38th

$23,450

39th

$22,750

40th

$22,050

41st

$21,350

42nd

$20,650

43rd

$19,950

44th

$19,250

45th

$18,550

47th

$17,850

48th

$17,150

49th

$16,450

50th

$15,750

51st

$15,050

52nd

$14,350

53rd

$13,650

54th

$12,950

55th

$12,250

56th

$11,900

57th

$11,500

58th

$11,200

59th

$10,850

60th

$10,500

61st

$10,150

62nd

$9,800

63rd

$9,450

64th

$9,100

65th

$8,750

66th

$8,400

67th

$8,050

68th

$7,700

69th

$7,000

70th

$6,650

Where Is The Betfred British Masters Being Played?

The Belfry during the Betfred British Masters

The Belfry hosts the tournament for the fifth year in a row

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The tournament is taking place at The Belfry for the fifth successive season, while it was also the host between 2006 and 2008.

Famously, the English course has also hosted the Ryder Cup four times, with the most recent edition coming in 2002.

Designed by Dave Thomas and Peter Alliss, the parkland layout features lakes and streams with strategically thrilling holes throughout.

