Betfred British Masters Prize Money Payout 2025

The prestigious Back 9 stage of the DP World Tour season began with the Betfred British Masters at The Belfry, its home since the 2021 tournament.

A strong field is competing at the event, and a look at what’s at stake helps explain why.

One of the most obvious incentives is the prize money available at the tournament, which stands at $3.5m – the largest for so far this season that’s not a co-sanctioned or Rolex Series event.

That’s the same figure that was available a year ago, when Niklas Norgaard survived a late scare for his maiden DP World Tour title to earn a $595,000 first prize, and this week’s champion will scoop the same sum, with the runner-up claiming $385,00.

After 54 holes, Matt Fitzpatrick was in prime position for the first prize, beginning the final round one ahead of Alex Noren.

However, while the tournament is one of the most lucrative on the DP World Tour this season, it’s far from the only incentive for the field.

The tournament marks the final qualifying event for players hoping to make the European Ryder Cup team and, ahead of the event, only one automatic qualifying place remained up for grabs.

Shane Lowry, who is playing in the Tour Championship this week, currently holds the sixth and final spot; however, the Irishman could be pipped to the place by a player in the Betfred British Masters field as qualifying points aren't available in the East Lake tournament.

That also discounts the chances of Sepp Straka, who is seventh in the rankings, Ludvig Aberg, who is ninth, and Viktor Hovland in 10th, as they are also teeing it up in the Tour Championship.

Therefore, all eyes will be on Rasmus Hojgaard in the final round of the Betfred British Masters, who is eighth in the rankings and needs to finish in a two-way tie for 29th or better. He's T14 ahead of the final round.

The Back 9 events also have more Race to Dubai ranking points than previous phases this season, with 5,000 at the Betfred British Masters, of which the winner will claim 835.

With all that at stake, it is no surprise to see a strong field at the tournament. Among the big names who made the cut were Alex Noren, Nicolai Hojgaard and Danish Golf Championship winner Marco Penge.

However, one notable name who won’t be lifting the trophy is Norgaard, who failed to reach the weekend.

Below is the full prize money payout for the Betfred British Masters.

Betfred British Masters Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $595,000 2nd $385,000 3rd $220,500 4th $175,000 5th $148.400 6th $122,500 7th $105,000 8th $87,500 9th $78,400 10th $70,000 11th $64,400 12th $60,200 13th $56,350 14th $53,500 15th $51,450 16th $49,350 17th $47,250 18th $45,150 19th $43,400 20th $42,000 21st $40,600 22nd $39,440 23rd $38,400 24th $37,450 25th $36,400 26th $35,350 27th $34,300 28th $33,250 29th $32,200 30th $31,150 31st $30,100 32nd $29,050 33rd $28,000 34th $26,950 35th $25,900 36th $24,850 37th $24,150 38th $23,450 39th $22,750 40th $22,050 41st $21,350 42nd $20,650 43rd $19,950 44th $19,250 45th $18,550 47th $17,850 48th $17,150 49th $16,450 50th $15,750 51st $15,050 52nd $14,350 53rd $13,650 54th $12,950 55th $12,250 56th $11,900 57th $11,500 58th $11,200 59th $10,850 60th $10,500 61st $10,150 62nd $9,800 63rd $9,450 64th $9,100 65th $8,750 66th $8,400 67th $8,050 68th $7,700 69th $7,000 70th $6,650

Where Is The Betfred British Masters Being Played?

The Belfry hosts the tournament for the fifth year in a row (Image credit: Getty Images)

The tournament is taking place at The Belfry for the fifth successive season, while it was also the host between 2006 and 2008.

Famously, the English course has also hosted the Ryder Cup four times, with the most recent edition coming in 2002.

Designed by Dave Thomas and Peter Alliss, the parkland layout features lakes and streams with strategically thrilling holes throughout.