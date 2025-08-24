Betfred British Masters Prize Money Payout 2025
The first event of the Back 9 section of the DP World Tour season features one of the biggest payouts – as well as several other big incentives
The prestigious Back 9 stage of the DP World Tour season began with the Betfred British Masters at The Belfry, its home since the 2021 tournament.
A strong field is competing at the event, and a look at what’s at stake helps explain why.
One of the most obvious incentives is the prize money available at the tournament, which stands at $3.5m – the largest for so far this season that’s not a co-sanctioned or Rolex Series event.
That’s the same figure that was available a year ago, when Niklas Norgaard survived a late scare for his maiden DP World Tour title to earn a $595,000 first prize, and this week’s champion will scoop the same sum, with the runner-up claiming $385,00.
After 54 holes, Matt Fitzpatrick was in prime position for the first prize, beginning the final round one ahead of Alex Noren.
However, while the tournament is one of the most lucrative on the DP World Tour this season, it’s far from the only incentive for the field.
The tournament marks the final qualifying event for players hoping to make the European Ryder Cup team and, ahead of the event, only one automatic qualifying place remained up for grabs.
Shane Lowry, who is playing in the Tour Championship this week, currently holds the sixth and final spot; however, the Irishman could be pipped to the place by a player in the Betfred British Masters field as qualifying points aren't available in the East Lake tournament.
That also discounts the chances of Sepp Straka, who is seventh in the rankings, Ludvig Aberg, who is ninth, and Viktor Hovland in 10th, as they are also teeing it up in the Tour Championship.
Therefore, all eyes will be on Rasmus Hojgaard in the final round of the Betfred British Masters, who is eighth in the rankings and needs to finish in a two-way tie for 29th or better. He's T14 ahead of the final round.
The Back 9 events also have more Race to Dubai ranking points than previous phases this season, with 5,000 at the Betfred British Masters, of which the winner will claim 835.
With all that at stake, it is no surprise to see a strong field at the tournament. Among the big names who made the cut were Alex Noren, Nicolai Hojgaard and Danish Golf Championship winner Marco Penge.
However, one notable name who won’t be lifting the trophy is Norgaard, who failed to reach the weekend.
Below is the full prize money payout for the Betfred British Masters.
Betfred British Masters Prize Money Payout
Position
Prize Money
1st
$595,000
2nd
$385,000
3rd
$220,500
4th
$175,000
5th
$148.400
6th
$122,500
7th
$105,000
8th
$87,500
9th
$78,400
10th
$70,000
11th
$64,400
12th
$60,200
13th
$56,350
14th
$53,500
15th
$51,450
16th
$49,350
17th
$47,250
18th
$45,150
19th
$43,400
20th
$42,000
21st
$40,600
22nd
$39,440
23rd
$38,400
24th
$37,450
25th
$36,400
26th
$35,350
27th
$34,300
28th
$33,250
29th
$32,200
30th
$31,150
31st
$30,100
32nd
$29,050
33rd
$28,000
34th
$26,950
35th
$25,900
36th
$24,850
37th
$24,150
38th
$23,450
39th
$22,750
40th
$22,050
41st
$21,350
42nd
$20,650
43rd
$19,950
44th
$19,250
45th
$18,550
47th
$17,850
48th
$17,150
49th
$16,450
50th
$15,750
51st
$15,050
52nd
$14,350
53rd
$13,650
54th
$12,950
55th
$12,250
56th
$11,900
57th
$11,500
58th
$11,200
59th
$10,850
60th
$10,500
61st
$10,150
62nd
$9,800
63rd
$9,450
64th
$9,100
65th
$8,750
66th
$8,400
67th
$8,050
68th
$7,700
69th
$7,000
70th
$6,650
Where Is The Betfred British Masters Being Played?
The tournament is taking place at The Belfry for the fifth successive season, while it was also the host between 2006 and 2008.
Famously, the English course has also hosted the Ryder Cup four times, with the most recent edition coming in 2002.
Designed by Dave Thomas and Peter Alliss, the parkland layout features lakes and streams with strategically thrilling holes throughout.
