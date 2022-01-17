Best Electric Golf Caddies

Since the start of the pandemic in early 2020, the use of golf carts has been limited on golf courses across the country as social distancing guidelines have been enforced. While these limitations on ride on carts have been in place, have you found yourself enjoying the freedom of walking golf courses more?

If you have, then investing in one of the best electric golf caddies is the perfect way to supplement your enjoyment of walking the open fairways. Using an electric caddie alleviates any fatigue that carrying your clubs gives you and also removes the need to push along a push cart.

These fantastic companions on course don't just serenely carry your clubs from A to B, some of the best modern electric caddies now also come with built-in GPS, remote controls and functionality that allows them to follow you around the course. It's safe to say the modern electric caddie has all the best tech you'd expect.

Below we've listed a great selection of the best electric caddies currently on the market, ranging in price, functionality and size so you can find the one that suits your golf the best. Alternatively, if you're looking to invest in something even more compact and easy-to-use, why not check out our guide on the best push carts and make sure you get the best cart bag to go with your new electric caddie too.

Finally, if you're in the UK, check out our guide on the best electric golf trolleys for some added models only available in the UK.

Best Electric Golf Caddies



(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Motocaddy M5 GPS Electric Caddie Top pick Specifications RRP: £899.99/$1,399 Weight: 10.5kgs/23lbs Pre-loaded Courses: 40,000 Screen: 3.5” LCD touchscreen Battery: Super‑lightweight, waterproof Lithium Reasons to buy + Folds down compactly and quickly + Distances displayed on a crystal clear touch screen + Ability to move the pin position enhances strategy Reasons to avoid - Folding latches are quite stiff TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site

The M5 GPS features a hi-res 3.5” LCD touchscreen display that can be controlled in all weather conditions, even when wearing a glove. The screen can also give yardages, track scores and the time of your round. Soon, new buyers and existing users will have access to full hole maps and cellular capability.

It is powered by a 28.8V drive system – also found on every M-Series model in the range – to enhance efficiency and performance reliability.

Also Motocaddy make some of the best golf push carts too so if these electric models seem a bit steep, then push trolleys offer excellent value.

Read our full Motocaddy M5 GPS Trolley review

PowaKaddy FX7 GPS Electric Caddy Best PowaKaddy model Specifications RRP: £899.99/$1,199 Weight: 9.6kgs/21lbs Pre-loaded Courses: 40,000 Screen: 3.5” OCA full colour touch Battery: Lithium 30v Max™ battery Reasons to buy + Folds up and down with incredible ease + Impressive display that is easy to navigate Reasons to avoid - Adjusting the handle height is a fiddly process TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site

The FX Series, which encapsulates the flagship FX7 GPS, benefits from a simple, one-click folding system and thanks to the removal of the central pillar, folds down 20 per cent smaller than the previous versions.

It now comes complete with an upgraded 3.5” full-colour widescreen display that allows the user to easily swipe between screens. If you want GPS technology without compact folding, this could be the option for you.

Read our full PowaKaddy FX7 GPS Trolley review

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Stewart Golf Q Follow Electric Caddy Best for hands free manoeuvrability Specifications RRP: £1,499/$2,499 Weight: 14kg/31lbs Pre-loaded Courses: N/A Screen: None Battery: Smart Power lithium Reasons to buy + Genuine hands-free functionality unique to the market + Easy to assemble and operate + Battery lasts for 36 holes, even on hilly courses Reasons to avoid - Still quite heavy to lift TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site

Stewart Golf has been making some of the best electric golf trolleys for years now so it comes as no surprise the Q Follow is in this list.

It can follow you around the course at your walking pace from a safe distance thanks to the unique functionality built into the Bluetooth handset.

A completely new frame design, which has a unique marble-effect finish, allows it to fold down much more compactly while an integrated carry handle makes it easier to lift into your car.

There’s also a new retractable stabiliser comprising two wheels, which automatically deploys as the trolley is unfolded.

Read our full Stewart Golf Q Follow Electric Trolley review

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

MGI Zip Navigator Remote Electric Caddy For golfers seeking reliable remote functionality on a budget Reasons to buy + Folds down relatively compactly + Stable and easy to navigate Reasons to avoid - Size and weight makes it awkward getting it in and out of the car.

The Zip Navigator is very stable across all terrain and we quickly grew confident that, whatever part of the golf course we sent it scurrying across, we’d arrive next to our ball with our trolley and bag waiting.

The excellent stability is in part thanks to the rear 4th wheel which keeps the trolley from tipping backwards if it goes up a steep incline. It also features downhill speed control – a feature that stops it going too quickly down steep hills – which adds to the confident stability of the trolley.

The remote has a ‘lock’ button that stops any buttons being unwillingly pressed while in your pocket and you can invert the wheels when folding it down to save on storage space. All in all, it's a very well rounded offering at a competitive price.

Read our full MGI Zip Navigator Remote Electric Trolley Review

Bat-Caddy Golf X3R Lithium Remote Control Electric Caddy Strong and stable frame design with plenty of accessories Reasons to buy + Sturdy and durable frame design + Easy to use and navigate the functions Reasons to avoid - Not the tidiest to look at

This has motor resistance to ensure it doesn't get away from you when going down hills. If you ever run out of battery power you can push it just like a manual push cart, a feature that many other remote control trolleys don't offer.

It only has a 10-20 yard recommended operating range but you can adjust the speed on both the handle and remote control. The newly designed T-Handle controls include a 3 LED battery charge indicator, an On/Off button, the timed advance function controls and cruise control function.

The frame is made of aerospace aluminium alloy, so it's going to be sturdy and durable, and the remote itself has proven to be responsive and easy to use in our testing.

PowaKaddy CT6 GPS Electric Caddy Best compact folding model Specifications RRP: £899.99/$1,199 Weight: 9.9kgs/22lbs Pre-loaded Courses: 40,000 Screen: 2.8” full-colour touch screen Battery: Lithium 30v Max™ battery Reasons to buy + Stylish and folds down easily and compactly, leaving plenty of room for your clubs in your car + Features soon become easy to navigate Reasons to avoid - Doesn’t accommodate stand bags overly well. TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site

The new version of this fan favourite for 2021 boasts a 2.8” full-colour touch screen display and a USB charging port. The soft touch handle adjusts for the perfect fit, while an integrated carry handle makes it easy to transport.

The entire compact range, which includes this one, benefits from a five per cent reduction in weight, weighing in at just 9.9kg.

Models also include PowaKaddy’s optional Auto-Cruise Downhill EBS TM (Electronic Braking System) and anti-tamper dial controls, as well as a Simple-2-Fold system that folds to 20 per cent smaller than the previous trolleys as well as a smaller yet more efficient battery.

Read our full PowaKaddy CT6 GPS Trolley review

(Image credit: MGI)

MGI Zip X3 Electric Caddy Best For First Time Caddie Users Reasons to buy + Fully foldable 4th wheel for added stability + Click and go lithium battery + Comes with $95 of accessories included Reasons to avoid - Not as many extra features as some

Another great electric caddie option from MGI is the X3. It uses the exact same chassis as the Zip Navigator listed above, just without the remote controls. In our opinion this is one of the best electric caddies to buy if you haven't used one before because it is so easy to set up and use straight out of the box.

The chassis folds up effortlessly thanks to the fast three-step folding mechanism and the entire unit is 12% lighter and 25% smaller than its predecessor. The lockable front wheel provides plenty of stability over rough terrain and the Controlled Distance Functionality allows you to walk hands free for a set number of yards along the fairway.

It also comes as standard with an umbrella holder, drink holder and wheel covers, so there's no need to shop around for these important accessories - great value and an easy purchase.

(Image credit: Motocaddy)

Motocaddy M1 DHC Electric Caddy Best For Down Hill Control Reasons to buy + Easy set up and storage + USB charging port included + SlimFold design means it can fit in most car trunks Reasons to avoid - No GPS included

Using Motocaddy's tried and trusted M1 chassis design comes the M1 DHC electric caddie. DHC stands for Down Hill Control and uses a clever system that never lets the caddy run away from you going down hill. The motor controls the wheels to keep the caddy running at an ideal walking speed on any gradient.

This caddy will be especially useful if you play on a course with harsher terrain and plenty of hills. The DHC tech comes built in to one of Motocaddy's most successful chassis designs that features a fully adjustable handle, SlimFold design and powerful 230w motor.

It folds down to a size that will fit into the trunk of pretty much any car and the Easilock compatible bag fixture means Motocaddy branded cart bags will be even more stable on this caddy.

Stewart Golf Q Remote Electric Caddy Offers the same look and design of the Q Follow without the Follow functionality Reasons to buy + Fun and enjoyable to use + Takes the stress out of trolley navigation Reasons to avoid - It is quite large when folded down and heavy too

The Q Remote is one of the most compact-folding remote controlled golf trolleys, folding small enough be lifted one-handed and designed to stand vertically or horizontally.

It comes with either 18-hole and 36-hole SmartPower lithium batteries - both are plug-and-play and come with a free smartphone app that lets golfers monitor usage and capacity in real time. Handset-charging is via a USB cable.

A scorecard holder, soft-touch silicone handle and bag strap, handset storage, anti-twist locking bag key, four accessory points, cruise control, quick release wheels, and an umbrella holder mount all come as standard - making it an appealing prospect coming in closer to the $1k mark.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

JuCad Drive SL Travel 2.0 Ex Caddy Ultra-premium model Specifications RRP: £3,686/$5,000 Weight: 5.9kgs/13lbs Pre-loaded Courses: N/A Screen: None Battery: High performance lithium battery Reasons to buy + Elegant, minimalist styling and clever, robust frame design + Remote function worked seamlessly during testing Reasons to avoid - Perhaps lacking the level of features you may expect for the price TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site

Lighter than many other golf trolleys, the Travel can be carried with one hand and folds quickly and tidily into a small size – even if you drive a car with a very small boot.

With the motor housed within the slimline axle and how it breaks down into a number of small pieces, golfers are able to take this trolley abroad on holiday inside their travel bag

Read our full Jucad Drive SL Travel 2.0 Ex Trolley review

How We Test

When it comes to testing electric golf caddies, Golf Monthly has a comprehensive testing procedure built around using the products properly, thoroughly, and over a number of rounds.

That way, we can produce extensive reviews that help you make an informed decision regarding possibly buying a certain model.

The Golf Monthly team will usually attend product launches and meet with the manufacturer’s R&D experts to understand the new technology and how this will benefit regular golfers across the world. With how much technology is in electric caddies these days, we think having an understanding of what a particular model can do is very important.

The team then tests the models out on course for a number of rounds, learning what it is like to truly live with the product over a number of weeks and number of round to truly understand the product.

What To Consider When Buying An Electric Caddie

When it comes to buying a new electric golf caddy, there are several key factors to consider before purchasing.

Manual/Remote/Follow - What we mean by this factor is what level of usability do you want your trolley to have?

Manual electric caddies are powered by a battery and then you manually control speed and direction.

Remote-control caddies, as the name suggests, can be controlled wirelessly with the use of a handset. Most remotes have four directions (forward, reverse, left, right), and because of this enhanced technology, these tend to cost a little bit more than manual models.

Finally, 'follow' models are designed to follow you around the golf course through wireless communications, often using Bluetooth. This means you don't really have to operate anything and the caddy simply follows you wherever you go.

Battery - Have a think about how powerful you want your trolley to be, which means have a think about the battery. If you want really powerful models then these are likely to cost more. Most models these days are fitted with lithium batteries because of how powerful they can be over a long period of time. Also consider how long you want the battery to last. Most caddies will comes with a 18 or 36 holes battery choice, with the latter costing a little bit more.

Features - At a very basic level a good electric golf caddie should transport your clubs around the golf course easily, but many electric models have a lot more features too so it is definitely worth having a think about which ones are important to you. Do you want your trolley to have a screen? Do you want GPS information? Do you want it to track your score? Consider how many toys you want on the caddy before you enter the market.

Foldability - Alternatively do you want a model that can fold down easily and conveniently when the time comes to store it away? Manufacturers are keenly aware that people may have limited space in the trunk of their car on in their garage and have made compact caddies with this in mind. If this is a key factor for you, check out our guide on the best compact electric caddies.

Budget - The final factor to think about is budget, what can you afford? With the variety of models above, you can find models that offer more value if that's what you want, but if you really want to go all out then there are also models for that too.