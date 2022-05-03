Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Sun Mountain Eco-Lite EWP 14 Way Stand Bag Review

As a golfer who likes to walk and carry my golf bag, picking out the best stand bag is incredibly important for me, and one such brand I always look to is Sun Mountain. I've used several bags over the years from the brand and I was excited to test out the new Eco-Lite EWP 14-way model. The regular version, the Eco-Lite, recently made our Editor's Choice 2022 list and it nearly got five stars in a review so I was expecting big things here as well.

Firstly the difference between the two models is the EWP moniker in the product names. EWP means Enhanced Weather Protection which coincidentally was the one aspect holding back the regular version, but the EWP bag is fully waterproof, making it a bag you can use all year round. Living in the UK the threat of rain is almost constant so this was a good design element for me.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

The rest of the EWP design performed just as well as the regular model too. From a lightness and comfort perspective, it was right up there. When handling the bag the first thing to notice is how light it is and as someone with a bad back on occasion, this was a vital benefit. It weighs around 3.9lbs making it very easy to pick up and set down without using up too much energy, which could cost you on the last few holes. Importantly, and this is another aspect Sun Mountain always seems to get right, the straps are well-designed. They are well-cushioned and fit well, and can be easily adjusted too, so any player can find a comfortable fit when the bag sits on the shoulders and back. The brand always get the stand design right as well, with this model having good stability because the legs protrude far enough for balance, but not too far that the bag topples over.

Storage is also excellent in this bag. When testing I had to carry around lots of golf balls and different pieces of apparel and the bag gobbled them up nicely. The full-length apparel packet is bigger than it looks and you also get a valuables pocket, and a convenient bottle holder as well which is quite wide.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Golf Monthly) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Golf Monthly) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Golf Monthly) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Golf Monthly)

One final positive I wanted to mention is the bag is made from Repreve fabric, which is made using recycled plastic bottles. Approximately twenty-five 20-oz bottles go into the material used in each bag so that is a design element worth applauding.

I think the only negative I can really say about this bag is a personal thing, the 14-way divider. I am not a fan and yet I know this will divide opinion because it did just that in the Golf Monthly team. For every player like me who doesn't like it, there are others who reference the protection and organization the 14-way top provides. As such, this is the only minor point holding this bag back from five-stars for me.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Not wanting to finish on that negative point, I think if you are in the market for a new golf bag and want a model that performs in every way you could possibly want a stand bag to, then this is a model to consider. Yes it comes at the top end of the stand bag price spectrum (around $240) but it is also a model that will last many years indeed so I think the investment is worth it, especially if you like 14-way dividers.