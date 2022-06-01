Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

How To Find The Best Left Handed Golf Clubs

Finding the best golf club sets (opens in new tab) for your game is hard enough and it gets even harder if you play golf left-handed. Although approximately 10 per cent of the world's population are left-handed, golf lefties are pretty rare. There are a few famous ones: there's 'Lefty' himself, Phil Mickelson, a six-time Major winner - and you have fellow Masters champions Mike Weir and Bubba Watson.

However, when you factor in that many left-handers actually play the game right-handed, it means they're aren't too many knocking around. So, what does this mean if you're one of those players who needs left-handed clubs? How do you find the best left-handed golf clubs?

Manufacturers Have Your Back... Generally

Mickelson and co don't struggle to get golf clubs (opens in new tab) - and neither will you. If there's one downside to being a lefty, it's that retailers tend not to have so many left-handed clubs - there are exceptions, see below - to either try or walk out the shop with. It's not the end of the world - you'll just have to be a patient and wait a while for your order to arrive.

However, being a left-handed player can mean you have fewer options, as Terry Sims, Managing Director, Golf Retail Group, explains.

"Ping, Titleist, Callaway and TaylorMade (opens in new tab) do almost everything in left-handed," says the man behind lefthandedgolfer.co.uk.

"Generally, you'll get a lower offering in hybrids and sometimes no lofted fairway woods, plus fewer choices with putter (opens in new tab) head types. It's all down to mould costs against sales, and so on. So in the best case, Ping does 100% of models in left-handed, Titleist (opens in new tab) and Callaway 95%, TaylorMade 90-95%, Srixon/Cleveland 75-80% and Mizuno 65%."

Interestingly, superstition in some parts of the world would seem to affect how much left-handed golf equipment is produced.

"I’m told it’s deemed to be bad luck to be left handed in parts of Asia," adds Sims.

"The left-handed play rate is under 1% there, so this can influence the amount they do worldwide due to less demand."

Left-Handed Stores Worth A Browse

Yes, there is such a thing. LeftHandedGolf.co.uk (opens in new tab), based at Silvermere Golf Complex in Surrey, is the UK's largest and only exclusive left-handed golf store.

Not only a hub with all the latest clubs, lefties can also access an extensive range of demo equipment - plus it has a fantastic driving range, which gives golfers the opportunity to try different models. It's well worth a visit, regardless of whether you're a left-hander.

Check The Specs

If you've got your eye on a new club, or set of clubs (opens in new tab), you just need to check whether left-handed options are available. A manufacturer will list product specs, so you know what options are available for each club.

For example, if you're keen on Ping's G425 Max driver (opens in new tab), Ping's website confirms that a left-handed model is available.

If you're buying clubs straight from the shelf, often it's simply a case - as it is with Scottsdale Golf (opens in new tab) - of clicking on the dexterity menu on the left-hand side and selecting 'Left Hand'.

Should there be no LH option, it doesn't necessarily mean that club isn't manufactured in a left-handed model, only there's no stock in - and this will often be the case, because retailers don't tend to store so many left-handed products.