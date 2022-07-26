Scotty Cameron Special Select Putters Review
Joel Tadman tests the new Fastback 1.5 from the Special Select range
Given the options of sole weights, head shapes and how crucial it is to get the correct length, a custom fitting is key to make the most of what is a hefty investment. But the end result is a putter that feels fantastic, looks great in the bag and performs from every distance on the greens.
Classy aesthetics and a premium feel
High levels of forgiveness given the compact profiles.
Thin stock grip won't be to everyone's taste
Classic, industrial with elegance. That’s how Scotty Cameron himself describes the new Special Select range of putters and it isn’t hard to see why because it is a brand synonymous with some of the best putters (opens in new tab) in golf.
The eight models are classic because they feature some of the most popular shapes on tour, many of which have been around for years, while the elegance comes from the premium finish and subtle details that make Cameron’s putters so popular.
The Newport blades have been made a little more compact and as a result, a thinner stock Pistolini grip has been included to compliment this. To ensure forgiveness isn’t compromised, heavier tungsten weights have been added to the heel and toe to provide stability on off-centre hits.
But having been through a custom fitting process testing most of the range, it was the Fastback 1.5 that we ended up with. This mid-mallet shape has a long black sightline to assist with alignment.
With the shallow milling, the feel off the face is quite firm given we use the firmer Titleist Pro V1x ball (opens in new tab) - This may be too harsh for some but we liked the initial speed and solid sensation it gave us. Scotty Cameron (opens in new tab) decided not to include an insert to dampen vibration because many golfers are switching to a softer feeling ball so the majority should experience a nice balance of feel and speed with a gentle sound at impact.
The grip has perhaps gone too thin, especially if you opt for one of the larger shapes, I think somewhere between the new Pistolini and the old Matador grip would have been ideal, but the shape of it fitted perfectly in our hands. This gave us good clubface control, helping us to hole out from short range with regularity.
Distance control was also a standout feature, off-centre hits from long range travelled further than expected. Opting for heavier weights, which is an option golfers now have, would boost the forgiveness and also be better suited to golfers with a smoother, slower tempo.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf. He is also responsible for all content on irons and golf tech, including distance measuring devices and launch monitors.
During these enjoyable years he has had some money-can't-buy experiences, like interviewing Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy one-on-one and covering the 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 87 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 4.7.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade SIM2, 9°
Fairway wood: Titleist TSi3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: TaylorMade P770, 4-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54° and 58°
Putter: Evnroll ER2V
Ball: 2021 Titleist Pro V1x
