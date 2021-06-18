There's no need to wait until Prime Day with these Amazon golf savings...

Beat The Prime Day Rush With These Golf Deals...

Amazon Prime Day takes place from Monday 21st June to Tuesday 22nd, and we're expecting a number of big savings on all kinds of golf products.

The shopping event of the year, so far, will be a huge hit with golfers but there are some very tasty deals floating around already if you are looking for a few items.

Below, we've picked out a number of savings for UK and US golfers worth picking up early ahead of Prime Day...

US Early Prime Day Golf Deals

$129.99 Cobra Ultralight Sunday Stand Bag $129.99 $99.96

This very smart, and very lightweight, Cobra stand bag is a brilliant pick-up ahead of Prime Day at under $100 - down from $129.99.

$28.49 Under Armour Men's Tech Polo $28.49 $39.99

The Tech Polo from Under Armour is a #1 best seller on Amazon and available at a lower price ahead of Prime Day.

$14.99 TaylorMade Distance+ Golf Balls $14.99 $11.97

Under $1 per ball for the TaylorMade Distance+, perfect for the beginner golfer or player looking for longer drives.

$179.99 Golf Buddy Laser Lite Rangefinder $179.99 $129.98

A nice $50 saving here from established DMD brand Golf Buddy.

Golf Buddy Laser Lite Review

$55 Under Armour Men's Tech Golf Shorts $55 $41.25

Keep your legs cool with a cool $13.75 saving on these Under Armour shorts.

$159.99 Izzo Swami 6000 GPS $159.99 $119.98

If you prefer to use a GPS over a laser you'll enjoy this $40 saving on the Izzo Swami, capable of showing yardages on 38,000 golf courses around the world.

$315 Precise M5 Men's Full Set $315 $248.53

The perfect full set for a beginner golfer, available for less than $250 and featuring all you need to get out on to the course!

$30.17 Putt-A-Bout Par 3 Mat $30.17 $49.99

Hone your putting stroke at home with this 9ft long putting mat, coming with three holes to aim at.

$39.99 Callaway Chip-Shot Chipping Net $39.99 $31.16

If it's your chipping that needs work then this net can really help you improve your action at home in the yard, and a great pick-up at this saving too.

$42.99 Mizuno RB Tour Golf Balls $42.99 $34.99

Save a nice $8 on the Mizuno RB Tour or RB Tour X golf balls - available for under $3 per ball.

UK Early Prime Day Golf Deals

£139.99 Garmin Approach S10 GPS Watch £139.99 £102.12

The often-discounted Approach S10 rarely gets down to as low as the £100 (or £102) mark so this is about as cheap as you'll find it. Accurate yardages and a sleek package makes it very appealing for golfers.

£64.95 Under Armour Men's Showdown Tapered Pants £64.95 £32.89

A great saving on these UA trousers, which aren't all at the low of £32.89 but there is still lots of cash to save in a range of sizes.

£119.99 Mileseey Professional Precision Laser £119.99 £76.49

Not a household name but the reviews are certainly very positive. For less than £77 this will be a very good pick up for many golfers looking to pick up a cheap laser. We haven't tested it but as mentioned before, the reviews do seem to be very good.

£49.99 TaylorMade TP5x Golf Balls £49.99 £35.22

A good deal on TaylorMade's prior generation TP5x balls. Pick them up for under £36 for a dozen, representing a decent deal.

£50.49 Amazon Basics Premium Travel Bag £50.49 £34.78

Golf travel bags can be on the pricey side so this Amazon Basics Premium model for less than £35 offers up some very good value for the travelling, or soon-to-be travelling, golfer.

£79.99 SKLZ Golf Swing Trainer £79.99 £39.99

Half price! The SKLZ trainer really helps you groove in your action prior to teeing off.

£17.75 Callaway Waterproof Adjustable Cap £17.75 £14.95

A modest saving but still a decent saving on this waterproof, adjustable cap from Callaway. Always worth having a waterproof cap in the bag, especially for those in the UK.

£24.99 Srixon AD333 2019/20 Golf Balls £24.99 £19.99

Save yourself a fiver on one of the most popular golf balls on the market.

£85.95 Longridge Tri-Cart Push Trolley £85.95 £69.95

Take the strain off of your back with this push trolley, available for less than £70! It also comes with a free water bottle that attaches to the frame.

£79.99 Callaway Chev Mulligan S Men's Golf Shoes £79.99 £54.95

Need a new pair of lightweight, waterproof golf shoes? Pick these up for around the £60 mark, with prices varying depending on size.

Be sure to check out Golf Monthly during Amazon Prime Day for all the best and biggest golf deals.