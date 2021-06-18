Beat The Prime Day Rush With These Golf Deals...
There's no need to wait until Prime Day with these Amazon golf savings...
There's no need to wait until Prime Day with these Amazon golf savings...
Beat The Prime Day Rush With These Golf Deals...
Amazon Prime Day takes place from Monday 21st June to Tuesday 22nd, and we're expecting a number of big savings on all kinds of golf products.
The shopping event of the year, so far, will be a huge hit with golfers but there are some very tasty deals floating around already if you are looking for a few items.
Below, we've picked out a number of savings for UK and US golfers worth picking up early ahead of Prime Day...
US Early Prime Day Golf Deals
This very smart, and very lightweight, Cobra stand bag is a brilliant pick-up ahead of Prime Day at under $100 - down from $129.99.
The Tech Polo from Under Armour is a #1 best seller on Amazon and available at a lower price ahead of Prime Day.
Under $1 per ball for the TaylorMade Distance+, perfect for the beginner golfer or player looking for longer drives.
A nice $50 saving here from established DMD brand Golf Buddy.
Golf Buddy Laser Lite Review
Keep your legs cool with a cool $13.75 saving on these Under Armour shorts.
If you prefer to use a GPS over a laser you'll enjoy this $40 saving on the Izzo Swami, capable of showing yardages on 38,000 golf courses around the world.
The perfect full set for a beginner golfer, available for less than $250 and featuring all you need to get out on to the course!
Hone your putting stroke at home with this 9ft long putting mat, coming with three holes to aim at.
If it's your chipping that needs work then this net can really help you improve your action at home in the yard, and a great pick-up at this saving too.
Save a nice $8 on the Mizuno RB Tour or RB Tour X golf balls - available for under $3 per ball.
US Quick Links
- Shop Golf at Amazon
- Walmart: Huge choice of golf products
- Golf Galaxy: Big discounts on apparel and shoes
- Dick's Sporting Goods: Perfect Father's Day gifts
- Rock Bottom Golf: 15% off with code: USOPEN
UK Early Prime Day Golf Deals
The often-discounted Approach S10 rarely gets down to as low as the £100 (or £102) mark so this is about as cheap as you'll find it. Accurate yardages and a sleek package makes it very appealing for golfers.
A great saving on these UA trousers, which aren't all at the low of £32.89 but there is still lots of cash to save in a range of sizes.
Not a household name but the reviews are certainly very positive. For less than £77 this will be a very good pick up for many golfers looking to pick up a cheap laser. We haven't tested it but as mentioned before, the reviews do seem to be very good.
A good deal on TaylorMade's prior generation TP5x balls. Pick them up for under £36 for a dozen, representing a decent deal.
Golf travel bags can be on the pricey side so this Amazon Basics Premium model for less than £35 offers up some very good value for the travelling, or soon-to-be travelling, golfer.
Half price! The SKLZ trainer really helps you groove in your action prior to teeing off.
A modest saving but still a decent saving on this waterproof, adjustable cap from Callaway. Always worth having a waterproof cap in the bag, especially for those in the UK.
Save yourself a fiver on one of the most popular golf balls on the market.
Take the strain off of your back with this push trolley, available for less than £70! It also comes with a free water bottle that attaches to the frame.
Need a new pair of lightweight, waterproof golf shoes? Pick these up for around the £60 mark, with prices varying depending on size.
UK Quick Links
- Golf Shop at Amazon
- Decathlon: Great all-round value
- Discount Golf Store: Galvin Green reduced
- Scottsdale Golf: Reductions on Garmin
- Golf Support: Shot Scope offers
Be sure to check out Golf Monthly during Amazon Prime Day for all the best and biggest golf deals.
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. Elliott graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He is obsessed with the game and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey. His handicap index floats between 3-5. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Honma TR20
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Honma TR20B
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Oscar Jacobsen Tarren Tour Zip Neck Sweater Review
Alex Narey tests out Oscar Jacobsen’s Tarren Tour Zip Neck Sweater to see how it holds up in the cold and wet weather
By Alex Narey •
-
Best Black Friday Rangefinder Deals
Are you looking for a rangefinder? Check out some of the best offers we have seen here.
By Matt Cradock •
-
Best Christmas Golf Gifts
Our best Christmas golf gifts guide with ideas galore for the golfer in your life
By Martin Hopley •
-
Black Friday Golf Shoe Deals
The huge Black Friday sales are fast approaching. Here are the best deals on golf shoes...
By Dan Parker •
-
One Of Our Favourite Golf Waterproof Jackets Has 40% Off Right Now
You can get the popular adidas Rain.Rdy jacket for less than £100 right now.
By Sam Tremlett •
-
How To Buy The New Tiger Woods Nike Polo
Here are the details on how you can buy the Tiger Woods polo from Nike.
By Sam Tremlett •
-
7 Days Of Samsung - Big Savings To Be Had On Amazon This Week
Don't miss out on some outstanding savings on Samsung products this week.
By Sam Tremlett •
-
Save 20% On Ryder Cup Merchandise - Today Only!
Save 20% On Ryder Cup Merchandise - Today Only!
By Elliott Heath •
-
What Putters Do Pros Use?
We take a look at the putters put into play by the world's best male players.
By Sam Tremlett •
-
What Golf Shoes Do Pros Wear?
We take a look at what the top male players in the world put on their feet whilst out on Tour.
By Sam Tremlett •