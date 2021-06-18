Beat The Prime Day Rush With These Golf Deals...

Beat The Prime Day Rush With These Golf Deals
Elliott Heath

By

Amazon Prime Day takes place from Monday 21st June to Tuesday 22nd, and we're expecting a number of big savings on all kinds of golf products.

The shopping event of the year, so far, will be a huge hit with golfers but there are some very tasty deals floating around already if you are looking for a few items.

Below, we've picked out a number of savings for UK and US golfers worth picking up early ahead of Prime Day...

US Early Prime Day Golf Deals

$129.99
Cobra Ultralight Sunday Stand Bag $129.99 $99.96
This very smart, and very lightweight, Cobra stand bag is a brilliant pick-up ahead of Prime Day at under $100 - down from $129.99.
View Deal
$28.49
Under Armour Men's Tech Polo $28.49 $39.99
The Tech Polo from Under Armour is a #1 best seller on Amazon and available at a lower price ahead of Prime Day.
View Deal
$14.99
TaylorMade Distance+ Golf Balls $14.99 $11.97
Under $1 per ball for the TaylorMade Distance+, perfect for the beginner golfer or player looking for longer drives.
View Deal
$179.99
Golf Buddy Laser Lite Rangefinder $179.99 $129.98
A nice $50 saving here from established DMD brand Golf Buddy.
Golf Buddy Laser Lite Review
View Deal
$55
Under Armour Men's Tech Golf Shorts $55 $41.25
Keep your legs cool with a cool $13.75 saving on these Under Armour shorts.
View Deal
$159.99
Izzo Swami 6000 GPS $159.99 $119.98
If you prefer to use a GPS over a laser you'll enjoy this $40 saving on the Izzo Swami, capable of showing yardages on 38,000 golf courses around the world.
View Deal
$315
Precise M5 Men's Full Set $315 $248.53
The perfect full set for a beginner golfer, available for less than $250 and featuring all you need to get out on to the course!
View Deal
$30.17
Putt-A-Bout Par 3 Mat $30.17 $49.99
Hone your putting stroke at home with this 9ft long putting mat, coming with three holes to aim at.
View Deal
$39.99
Callaway Chip-Shot Chipping Net $39.99 $31.16
If it's your chipping that needs work then this net can really help you improve your action at home in the yard, and a great pick-up at this saving too.
View Deal
$42.99
Mizuno RB Tour Golf Balls $42.99 $34.99
Save a nice $8 on the Mizuno RB Tour or RB Tour X golf balls - available for under $3 per ball.
View Deal

US Quick Links

UK Early Prime Day Golf Deals

£139.99
Garmin Approach S10 GPS Watch £139.99 £102.12
The often-discounted Approach S10 rarely gets down to as low as the £100 (or £102) mark so this is about as cheap as you'll find it. Accurate yardages and a sleek package makes it very appealing for golfers.
View Deal
£64.95
Under Armour Men's Showdown Tapered Pants £64.95 £32.89
A great saving on these UA trousers, which aren't all at the low of £32.89 but there is still lots of cash to save in a range of sizes.
View Deal
£119.99
Mileseey Professional Precision Laser £119.99 £76.49
Not a household name but the reviews are certainly very positive. For less than £77 this will be a very good pick up for many golfers looking to pick up a cheap laser. We haven't tested it but as mentioned before, the reviews do seem to be very good.
View Deal
£49.99
TaylorMade TP5x Golf Balls £49.99 £35.22
A good deal on TaylorMade's prior generation TP5x balls. Pick them up for under £36 for a dozen, representing a decent deal.
View Deal
£50.49
Amazon Basics Premium Travel Bag £50.49 £34.78
Golf travel bags can be on the pricey side so this Amazon Basics Premium model for less than £35 offers up some very good value for the travelling, or soon-to-be travelling, golfer.
View Deal
£79.99
SKLZ Golf Swing Trainer £79.99 £39.99
Half price! The SKLZ trainer really helps you groove in your action prior to teeing off.
View Deal
£17.75
Callaway Waterproof Adjustable Cap £17.75 £14.95
A modest saving but still a decent saving on this waterproof, adjustable cap from Callaway. Always worth having a waterproof cap in the bag, especially for those in the UK.
View Deal
£24.99
Srixon AD333 2019/20 Golf Balls £24.99 £19.99
Save yourself a fiver on one of the most popular golf balls on the market.
View Deal
£85.95
Longridge Tri-Cart Push Trolley £85.95 £69.95
Take the strain off of your back with this push trolley, available for less than £70! It also comes with a free water bottle that attaches to the frame.
View Deal
£79.99
Callaway Chev Mulligan S Men's Golf Shoes £79.99 £54.95
Need a new pair of lightweight, waterproof golf shoes? Pick these up for around the £60 mark, with prices varying depending on size.
View Deal

UK Quick Links

Be sure to check out Golf Monthly during Amazon Prime Day for all the best and biggest golf deals.

Elliott Heath
Elliott Heath

Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. Elliott graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He is obsessed with the game and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey. His handicap index floats between 3-5. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.


Elliott is currently playing:


Driver: Honma TR20

3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max

Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max

Irons: Honma TR20B

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design

Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

