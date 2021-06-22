5 Best Oakley Sunglasses Deals This Prime Day
Need a new pair of shades? You can't go wrong with these Oakley deals...
Need a new pair of shades? You can't go wrong with these Oakley deals...
5 Best Oakley Sunglasses Deals This Prime Day
When out on the course, golfers need to protect their eyes from the glare of the sun and a stylish pair of Oakleys can ensure you look great too.
The Prime Day sales are here and Oakley has some fantastic deals, in the US especially, so if you're looking for an awesome pair of shades you are most certainly in luck.
Related: Amazon Prime Day Golf Deals 2021
If Oakleys are a bit out of budget for you then fear not, as we've included our six top non-Oakley deals below too, with three each from the US and UK marketplaces.
Don't forget to check out our best golf sunglasses guide too for our extensive look at the best eyewear golfers can buy.
5 Best Oakley Sunglasses Deals This Prime Day
How cool do these look? The polarized Holbrooks from Oakley are down at just $163 and there's a massive range of colors available.
Save yourself $30 and protect your eyes this summer with the Flak 20 XLs from Oakley, available in a huge range of colors.
Another fantastic Oakley deal on Prime Day, once again coming with lots of color options to get you your polarized glasses fix.
If you love the styling of the classic sporty Flak then this deal may be too difficult to pass up on. Polarized in all-black and a protective case too. Looks like you may have to pay for postage but still a great price.
Love the sturdy metal Holbrook frame and the cool polarized blue lenses? This £60+ off deal is for you.
Scroll down for some other fantastic sunglasses deals this Prime Day...
Most popular golf products bought on Prime Day
- Garmin Approach S40 GPS Watch – $189.99 (save $110)
- Callaway 2021 Supersoft golf balls – $22.99
- Garmin Approach S42 GPS Watch – $299.99
- Titleist Tour Soft Golf Balls – $34.49
- Srixon Soft Feel Golf Balls – $16.99
- TaylorMade Distance+ Golf Balls – $11.97 (save $3.02)
- Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls – $49.99
- Mario Golf: Super Rush – $59.88
Jump Straight To The Deals You Want
Best Golf Sunglasses Prime Day Deals
Looking for something at a much lower price? These polarized sports glasses from Bea-Cool will do the job for the ridiculously low price of $13.99!
The sunglasses deals keep coming! These very smart Zenotics are down at $33.99 from their usual $59.95 price point. A range of colors are also in the Prime Day sales.
Again, a range of colors are available - we're really spoilt for choice this Prime Day. Save yourself a tidy $10 on these Sojos polarized glasses.
If Oakleys are a bit out of budget this Prime Day then these aviator-style glasses from reputable brand Polaroid. They're an absolute steal at just £23.22 in the UK.
We're big fans of the look of the PUKCLAR sports sunglasses, coming with polarized lenses and three different colour options.
We haven't tested these so they do not appear in our best golf sunglasses guide but you really can't go wrong for just £11.19 with three interchangeable polarized lenses.
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. Elliott graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He is obsessed with the game and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey. His handicap index floats between 3-5. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Honma TR20
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Honma TR20B
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
Best Christmas Golf Gifts
Our best Christmas golf gifts guide with ideas galore for the golfer in your life
By Martin Hopley •
-
Black Friday Golf Shoe Deals
The huge Black Friday sales are fast approaching. Here are the best deals on golf shoes...
By Dan Parker •
-
One Of Our Favourite Golf Waterproof Jackets Has 40% Off Right Now
You can get the popular adidas Rain.Rdy jacket for less than £100 right now.
By Sam Tremlett •
-
How To Buy The New Tiger Woods Nike Polo
Here are the details on how you can buy the Tiger Woods polo from Nike.
By Sam Tremlett •
-
7 Days Of Samsung - Big Savings To Be Had On Amazon This Week
Don't miss out on some outstanding savings on Samsung products this week.
By Sam Tremlett •
-
Save 20% On Ryder Cup Merchandise - Today Only!
Save 20% On Ryder Cup Merchandise - Today Only!
By Elliott Heath •
-
What Putters Do Pros Use?
We take a look at the putters put into play by the world's best male players.
By Sam Tremlett •
-
What Golf Shoes Do Pros Wear?
We take a look at what the top male players in the world put on their feet whilst out on Tour.
By Sam Tremlett •