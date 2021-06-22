5 Best Oakley Sunglasses Deals This Prime Day

When out on the course, golfers need to protect their eyes from the glare of the sun and a stylish pair of Oakleys can ensure you look great too.

The Prime Day sales are here and Oakley has some fantastic deals, in the US especially, so if you're looking for an awesome pair of shades you are most certainly in luck.

If Oakleys are a bit out of budget for you then fear not, as we've included our six top non-Oakley deals below too, with three each from the US and UK marketplaces.

Don't forget to check out our best golf sunglasses guide too for our extensive look at the best eyewear golfers can buy.

5 Best Oakley Sunglasses Deals This Prime Day

$193
Oakley Holbrook Polarized Sunglasses $193 $163 - save $30 (16% off)
How cool do these look? The polarized Holbrooks from Oakley are down at just $163 and there's a massive range of colors available.
View Deal
$214
Oakley Flak 2.0 XL Sunglasses $214 $184 - save $30 (14% off)
Save yourself $30 and protect your eyes this summer with the Flak 20 XLs from Oakley, available in a huge range of colors.
View Deal
$225
Oakley Split Shot Rectangle Sunglasses $225 $195 - save $30 (13% off)
Another fantastic Oakley deal on Prime Day, once again coming with lots of color options to get you your polarized glasses fix.
View Deal
£193
Oakley Flak 2.0 XL Sunglasses £193 £121.78 - save £71.22 (37% off)
If you love the styling of the classic sporty Flak then this deal may be too difficult to pass up on. Polarized in all-black and a protective case too. Looks like you may have to pay for postage but still a great price.
View Deal
£220.84
Oakley Holbrook Metal Sunglasses £220.84 £158.79 - save £62.05 (28% off)
Love the sturdy metal Holbrook frame and the cool polarized blue lenses? This £60+ off deal is for you.
View Deal

Scroll down for some other fantastic sunglasses deals this Prime Day...

Best Golf Sunglasses Prime Day Deals

$19.99
Bea-Cool Polarized Sports Sunglasses $19.99 $13.99 - save $6 (36% off)
Looking for something at a much lower price? These polarized sports glasses from Bea-Cool will do the job for the ridiculously low price of $13.99!
View Deal
$59.95
Zenotic Polarized Sunglasses $59.95 $33.99 - save $25.96 (43% off)
The sunglasses deals keep coming! These very smart Zenotics are down at $33.99 from their usual $59.95 price point. A range of colors are also in the Prime Day sales.
View Deal
$25.99
Sojos Polarized Sports TR90 Sunglasses $25.99 $15.99 - save $10 (38% off)
Again, a range of colors are available - we're really spoilt for choice this Prime Day. Save yourself a tidy $10 on these Sojos polarized glasses.
View Deal
£49
Polaroid Men's Sunglasses £49 £23.22 - save £25.78 (53% off)
If Oakleys are a bit out of budget this Prime Day then these aviator-style glasses from reputable brand Polaroid. They're an absolute steal at just £23.22 in the UK.
View Deal
£23
PUKCLAR Polarised Sports Sunglasses £23 £16.61 - save £6.39 (28% off)
We're big fans of the look of the PUKCLAR sports sunglasses, coming with polarized lenses and three different colour options.
View Deal
£16.99
Westgirl UV Polarized Sunglasses £16.99 £11.19 - save £5.80 (34% off)
We haven't tested these so they do not appear in our best golf sunglasses guide but you really can't go wrong for just £11.19 with three interchangeable polarized lenses.
View Deal
Elliott Heath
Elliott Heath

Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. Elliott graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He is obsessed with the game and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey. His handicap index floats between 3-5. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.


Elliott is currently playing:


Driver: Honma TR20

3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max

Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max

Irons: Honma TR20B

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design

Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

