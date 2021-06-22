12 Prime Day Golf Deals Perfect For The Beginner Golfer
If you're one of the millions of new golfers to take up the game then you'll enjoy these excellent Prime Day deals...
12 Prime Day Golf Deals Perfect For The Beginner Golfer
Golf is thriving right now thanks to the pandemic, where casual and brand new players took to the course to get their exercise and time away from their homes during lockdowns and Covid restrictions.
Are you a new golfer? If so, these US and UK Prime Day golf deals from established brands will help you play better or look more like a golfer out on the course.
Whether it's GPS devices, clubs, golf balls or even lessons, we've found a deal just for you...
US Deals
Featuring 38,000 pre-loaded courses, this handheld GPS from reputable brand Izzo is an absolute steal this Prime Day!
Save yourself $50 this Prime Day on the Garmin Approach G10 - similar to the Izzo but arguably a more established brand.
Best laser deal of Prime Day? Possibly! We'd usually recommend a GPS for a beginner but lasers are very simple to use and are more precise for the pin location.
Looking for some distance balls? This 36 pack is a steal at just $26.20 - well under $1 per ball.
The Wilson deal above is certainly better, but if you're a TaylorMade fan then this deal is also brilliant.
Do you have a golf wardrobe yet? The Amazon Essentials range is heavily discounted, from polos to pants to shorts. Grab a bargain.
UK Deals
The Launch Pad does exactly what it says on the tin and helps you launch your shots high for extra carry. It's one of the easiest fairway woods to hit on the market.
Need to stock up for the rest of the year? Get 36 RBZ Soft balls from TaylorMade for just £32.99 - under £1 per ball! We've recently tested these and found them soft, long and durable - the perfect beginner golf ball.
It's time for that eBay or Gumtree bag to get replaced. We really don't think you'll find a better golf bag deal this Prime Day. Save £50 and pick up the TaylorMade Pro 6.0 for under £80.
The powder grey version looks great and with over 41,000 course programmed into it, you will never go without a yardage again. Perfect for the beginner golfer.
Pick up an hour lesson with a PGA Pro for the small price of £48.30 - a very worthwhile investment into your golf game. Yes all this equipment is great, but at the end of the day it is lessons that will improve your game the quickest.
Got room in your garden to work on your chipping? This 4-in-1 net can really help you on your way to improving your short game.
Most popular golf products bought on Prime Day
- Garmin Approach S40 GPS Watch – $189.99 (save $110)
- Callaway 2021 Supersoft golf balls – $22.99
- Garmin Approach S42 GPS Watch – $299.99
- Titleist Tour Soft Golf Balls – $34.49
- Srixon Soft Feel Golf Balls – $16.99
- TaylorMade Distance+ Golf Balls – $11.97 (save $3.02)
- Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls – $49.99
- Mario Golf: Super Rush – $59.88
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016.
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Honma TR20
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Honma TR20B
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
