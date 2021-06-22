If you're one of the millions of new golfers to take up the game then you'll enjoy these excellent Prime Day deals...

12 Prime Day Golf Deals Perfect For The Beginner Golfer

Golf is thriving right now thanks to the pandemic, where casual and brand new players took to the course to get their exercise and time away from their homes during lockdowns and Covid restrictions.

Are you a new golfer? If so, these US and UK Prime Day golf deals from established brands will help you play better or look more like a golfer out on the course.

Whether it's GPS devices, clubs, golf balls or even lessons, we've found a deal just for you...

US Deals

$99.99 Izzo Swami GPS Rangefinder $99.99 $71.62 - save $28.37 (28% off)

Featuring 38,000 pre-loaded courses, this handheld GPS from reputable brand Izzo is an absolute steal this Prime Day!

$129.99 Garmin Approach G10 GPS $129.99 $79.99 - save $50 (38% off)

Save yourself $50 this Prime Day on the Garmin Approach G10 - similar to the Izzo but arguably a more established brand.

$169.99 $135 - save $34.99 (21% off) Precision Pro NX7 Rangefinder $169.99 $135 - save $34.99 (21% off)

Best laser deal of Prime Day? Possibly! We'd usually recommend a GPS for a beginner but lasers are very simple to use and are more precise for the pin location.

$29.99 Wilson Profile Distance Golf Balls - 36 Pack $29.99 $26.20 - save $3.79 (13% off)

Looking for some distance balls? This 36 pack is a steal at just $26.20 - well under $1 per ball.

$29.96 TaylorMade RBZ Speed Golf Balls - 2 Dozen $29.96 $23.97 - save $5.99 (20% off)

The Wilson deal above is certainly better, but if you're a TaylorMade fan then this deal is also brilliant.

Massive savings - prices from $10 Amazon Essentials Golf Apparel Massive savings - prices from $10

Do you have a golf wardrobe yet? The Amazon Essentials range is heavily discounted, from polos to pants to shorts. Grab a bargain.

UK Deals

£138.77 Wilson Staff Launch Pad 3 Wood £138.77 £98.99 - save £39.78 (29% off)

The Launch Pad does exactly what it says on the tin and helps you launch your shots high for extra carry. It's one of the easiest fairway woods to hit on the market.

£44.99 TaylorMade RBZ Soft Golf Balls - 3 Dozen £44.99 £32.99 - save £12 (27% off)

Need to stock up for the rest of the year? Get 36 RBZ Soft balls from TaylorMade for just £32.99 - under £1 per ball! We've recently tested these and found them soft, long and durable - the perfect beginner golf ball.

£129 TaylorMade Pro 6.0 Stand Bag £129 £79.99 - save £49.01 (38% off)

It's time for that eBay or Gumtree bag to get replaced. We really don't think you'll find a better golf bag deal this Prime Day. Save £50 and pick up the TaylorMade Pro 6.0 for under £80.

£139.99 Garmin Approach S10 Watch £139.99 £89 - save £50.99 (36% off)

The powder grey version looks great and with over 41,000 course programmed into it, you will never go without a yardage again. Perfect for the beginner golfer.

£69 Virgin Experience Days 60-Minute Golf Lesson £69 £48.30 - save £20.70 (30% off)

Pick up an hour lesson with a PGA Pro for the small price of £48.30 - a very worthwhile investment into your golf game. Yes all this equipment is great, but at the end of the day it is lessons that will improve your game the quickest.

£24.95 Longridge 4-in-1 Chipping Net £24.95 £15.35 - save £9.60 (38% off)

Got room in your garden to work on your chipping? This 4-in-1 net can really help you on your way to improving your short game.

Most popular golf products bought on Prime Day

