Here are all the details on how you can watch the Major wherever you are in the world.

The Masters Live Stream: How To Watch The Major

It seems only yesterday that Dustin Johnson was putting the Green Jacket on last November as he produced a record-breaking performance to win The Masters.

But we are back at Augusta National again in the usual April slot ready to kick off an action-packed year of men’s golf that includes four Majors, the Ryder Cup and Olympics too.

The storylines heading into the week are plentiful with Tiger Woods absence being top of the list. Elsewhere Jon Rahm and his wife Kelley had their first child just before the start of the tournament so he will be in attendance, as will Brooks Koepka who has been battling a knee injury.

Jordan Spieth got back into the winner’s circle at the Valero Texas Open and given his historic form at Augusta, he will be one to watch, as will a whole host of other stars like defending champion Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas.

In short The Masters always delivers an exciting event and we have been informed the course looks as good as ever so will really pop on our television screens.

Speaking of which, to make sure you miss none of the action, check out all the streaming details wherever you are below.

The Masters Live Stream: How to watch from outside your country

There are loads of easy ways to watch PGA Tour golf in 2021 including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else in the world. Below we have a full list of options but anyone away from their home country can still watch the action by using VPNs.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking and and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.

ExpressVPN is one of the best out there. It’s easy to use, boasts strong security features, is very easy to setup and is compatible with most major streaming devices, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation.

Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30 day money back guarantee. This is the #1 rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.

The Masters Live Stream: How to watch from the US

All four days play will be split between NBC’s Golf Channel, ESPN and CBS.

NBC’s Golf Channel will televise the majority of the golf with ESPN covering the latter stages of Thursday and Friday. CBS will televise the crucial moments over the weekend just as the tournament starts heating up.

Bearing this in mind CBS All Access is a comprehensive coverage choice as it is available from just $5.99 and offers a free 7-day trial too.

Sign up to CBS All Access

You can access the Golf Channel through streaming options such as AT&T TV Now and fuboTV.

AT&T TV Now starts at around $55 a month but does have a 7-day free trial.

While fuboTV also offers the Golf Channel and 100+ other channels and also has a 7-day free trial.

The Masters Live Stream: How to watch from the UK

Live TV Coverage of all four rounds is on Sky Sports Golf.

In the UK, Sky Sports should be your first port of call as Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event will televise the action from the event. There is also featured groups coverage on the first two days.

At the moment Sky has some great deals on Sky Sports for those looking to upgrade and those looking sign up to Sky for the first time.

You can get all eight Sky Sports Channels in HD for just £25 a month which not only includes all the golf action, but you can also watch the football, cricket, Formula 1, NFL and a whole host of other sporting events.

If you want more than just Sport though, new customers can get a combination of Sky TV and Sky Sports for just £43 a month (£7 off), and Sky Cinema included in that bundle for £50 as well (£11 off).

Sky TV and Sky Cinema have all the TV shows and movies you could want so if you love either of those genres, Sky has got you covered.

The Masters Live Stream: How to watch from Canada

The PGA Tour will have coverage of all four rounds split between Golf Channel Canada and TSN.

You can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from just CA$7.99

TSN’s complete golf broadcast schedule can be found at TSN.ca/Golf.

TSN and TSN Direct subscribers can stream all of the action online at TSN.ca or through the TSN app.

Otherwise, a GOLFTV pass can be bought in Canada from $9.99 a month and it’s a great one-stop-shop for golf fans who don’t want the hassle of wondering who’s showing the next big tournament – or having to flit between networks during one.

Just remember that if you’re abroad and can normally access golf coverage in your home country, you can use a VPN to tap into your usual service.

The Masters Live Stream: How to watch from Australia

Live TV Coverage of all four rounds is on Fox Sports that can be viewed with a Kayo Sports subscription (Timings AEDT subject to change)

The PGA Tour coverage in Australia obviously means getting something great to watch early in the morning.

The most comprehensive golf coverage is offered by Kayo Sports where you can watch Fox Sports that broadcasts the PGA Tour coverage.

It offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports.

It’s also fantastic value at either $25 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium allows you to watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents great value if your household has different sporting tastes or you’re splitting the cost of the subscription. There’s even a free 14-day trial.

As ever, Aussies out of the country can access their favourite streaming service just like they would at home can use a VPN to watch their PGA Tour live stream of choice.

