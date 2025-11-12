How To Watch The DP World Tour Championship 2025: TV & Streaming Info For Race To Dubai Decider

The DP World Tour season culminates with this week’s DP World Tour Championship, which has largest purse on the DP World Tour outside of the Majors. It is also where the winner of Race to Dubai will be decided.

2025 DP World Tour Championship key information • Dates: November 13-16, 2025 • Venue: Earth Course, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. • TV & Streaming: The Golf Channel, Peacock, (US) | Sky Sports (UK) | Kayo Sports (Aus) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's Black Friday deal

Rory McIlroy, a three-time DP World Tour Championship winner, is the favourite for both titles, as only three men can still win the Race to Dubai. McIlroy can ensure his seventh Order of Merit title by coming at least solo second but, if he does not, Marco Penge and Tyrrell Hatton have a chance of winning.

The top 10 players on the final Race to Dubai rankings, not otherwise exempt, will earn PGA Tour membership for 2026. All the non-exempt players competing in the DP World Tour Championship still retain a chance of making the top 10.

Marco Penge has already secured his place, and Kristoffer Reitan, Adrien Saddier, John Parry, Alex Noren, Laurie Canter, Haotong Li, Daniel Brown, Keita Nakajima and Jordan Smith occupy the other nine positions coming into the tournament,

Of the 52-man field, 17 are making their first appearance at Jumeirah Golf Estates including Ludvig Åberg, one of nine members of the victorious European Ryder Cuo team playing.

In this guide Golf Monthly brings you all the details on how to watch the DP World Tour Championship online, on TV, and from anywhere in the world.

Are there any free live streams for the DP World Tour Championship?

There are no dedicated free-to-air broadcasters for the main feed of the DP World Tour Championship, but that doesn't necessarily mean you can't watch it for free, with multiple free trials to be had.

You can watch the DP World Tour Championship for free by taking out a free trial with one of the broadcasters, with Fubo in the US and Kayo in Australia both offering seven-day free trials (see below for more details). Note that free trials are reserved for new customers or those returning after an absence.

Away from home right now? You can still access your usual streams by using a VPN – more on that below.

Watch DP World Tour Championship golf from anywhere

If you are outside your usual country, you can still access the streaming services you subscribe to, even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network – to give it the full name – can make your devices appear to be in any location, bypassing geo-restrictions so you can watch the things you've signed up for. It's perfect for watching golf from anywhere, and it comes with a host of internet security benefits, too.

Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now, thanks to its lightning speeds, flawless security, and ability to unblock streaming services.

Watch DP World Tour Championship in the US

The DP World Tour Championship is being broadcast exclusively on the Golf Channel.

Got cable? You're all set – you can watch on TV or via the NBC Sports app with your cable credentials.

Not got cable? To watch the Golf Channel online you'll need a cord-cutting streaming service, which gets you cable channels in a flexible streaming package.

Fubo: Watch the DP World Tour Championship for free <p>New customers get a 7-day free trial, so Fubo – usually priced at $84.99 per month – is a good option for those who want to watch the DP WorldTour Championship but are unsure whether they'll get full value out of a monthly sub. New customers get a 7-day free trial, so Fubo – usually priced at $84.99 per month – is a good option for those who want to watch the DP WorldTour Championship but are unsure whether they'll get full value out of a monthly sub.

Sling: the cheapest option long-term <p>Starting from $45.99 per month, plus the $11 Sports Extra add-on, Sling TV is the cheapest cord-cutter option to watch the Golf Channel. You also get 50% off your first month. Starting from $45.99 per month, plus the $11 Sports Extra add-on, Sling TV is the cheapest cord-cutter option to watch the Golf Channel. You also get 50% off your first month.

DirecTV: The best value for golf fans <p>We reckon the best-value cord-cutter for US golf fans across a season is DirecTV. $69.99 per month gets you the MySports package which has NBC, Golf Channel, Fox, ESPN, and also a sub to ESPN+. It currently has a <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=92X1633439&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.directv.com%2Fgenre-packs%2Fmysports%2F&sref" target="_blank">five-day free trial for new subscribers. It also has a $10 discount on the first two months' subscription. We reckon the best-value cord-cutter for US golf fans across a season is DirecTV. $69.99 per month gets you the MySports package which has NBC, Golf Channel, Fox, ESPN, and also a sub to ESPN+. It currently has a five-day free trial for new subscribers. It also has a $10 discount on the first two months' subscription.

Watch DP World Tour Championship in the UK

Golf fans in the UK can watch the DP World Tour Championship on Sky Sports. The action will be shown on the dedicated golf channel, Sky Sports Golf, with much of the coverage also on Sky Sports Main Event.

You can get a TV package with Sky, that includes Sky Sports and Netflix, for £35 per month, and that comes with a streaming puck. You can also add Sky Sports to your TV deal with the likes of Virgin and EE. Sky Sports is also available via the Now TV streaming service on short-term plans.

How to watch the DP World Tour Championship in Australia

Golf fans in Australia can watch the DP World Tour Championship on Fox Sports and Kayo. Fox Sports will carry TV coverage, while Kayo Sports will offer live streaming.

Kayo subscriptions start at $30 a month, but there's currently a free trial available. That gets you a live stream for the main Fox Sports coverage as well as the multiple Featured feeds.

Watch DP World Tour Championship in other countries

DP World Tour Championship Tee Times: First Round

All times local (Dubai is 4 hours ahead of GMT and 9 hours ahead of ET).

8:15am: Shane Lowry, Ludvig Aberg

8:25am: Brandon Robinson Thompson, Matthew Jordan

8:35am: Conor Syme, Jacob Skov Olesen

8:45am: Jorge Campillo, Tom McKibbin

8:55am: Ewen Ferguson, Johannes Veerman

9:05am: Grant Forrest, Oliver Lindell

9:15am: Kazuma Kobori, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

9:30am: Marcus Armitage, Michael Kim

9:40am: Calum Hill, Nacho Elvira

9:50am: Eugenio Chacarra, Rasmus Hojgaard

10am: Joost Luiten, Jacques Kruyswijk

10:10am: Shaun Norris, Andy Sullivan

10:20am: Richard Mansell, Jayden Schaper

10:30am: Justin Rose, Thriston Lawrence

10:45am: Patrick Reed, Angel Ayora

10:55am: Joakim Lagergren, Nicolai Hojgaard

11:05am: Elvis Smylie, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

11:15am: Matt Fitzpatrick, Daniel Hillier

11:25am: Martin Couvra, Jordan Smith

11:35am: Keita Nakajima, Daniel Brown

11:50am: Haotong Li, Laurie Canter

12pm: Tommy Fleetwood, Aaron Rai

12:10pm: Alex Noren, John Parry

12:20pm: Adrien Saddier, Robert MacIntyre

12:30pm: Kristoffer Reitan, Tyrrell Hatton

12:40pm: Marco Penge, Rory McIlroy

What will be decided at the DP World Tour Championship?

The DP World Tour Championship features the biggest purse on the DP World Tour outside of the four Majors: $10m. The winner receives $3m

At the conclusion of the DP World Tour Championship, the top 10 finishers in the Race to Dubai Rankings share a $6m bonus pool, with the winner receiving $2m.

The top 10 DP World Tour members – who are not already exempt – in the Race to Dubai will receive PGA Tour cards for the 2026 season.

The player top of the Race to Dubai standings who is not already exempt qualifies for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the Genesis Invitational and The Players Championship.

DP World Tour Championship 2025: Format

The DP World Tour is a 72-hole strokeplay competition. There is no halfway cut, so all players play all four rounds.

DP World Tour Championship TV Schedule

Thursday 13th November - Round One:

US (ET): 2am–8am (Golf Channel)

UK (GMT): 7am–1pm (Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event)

Australia (AEDT): 6pm - 12am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

Friday 14th November - Round Two:

US (ET): 2am–8am (Golf Channel)

UK (GMT): 7am–1pm (Sky Sports Golf) 5.30am–1pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Australia (AEDT): 6pm - 12am(Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

Saturday 15th November - Round Three:

US (ET): 2am–8am (Golf Channel)

UK (GMT): 7am–1pm (Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event)

Australia (AEDT): 6pm-12am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

Sunday 16th November - Round Four:

US (ET): 1.30am–7.30am (Golf Channel)

UK (GMT): 6.30am–12.30pm (Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event)

Australia (AEDT): 5.30pm-11.30pm (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)