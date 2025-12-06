'The Fact Two Of Our Best Tournaments Of The Season Are On The Same Week Is Just Mind Blowing' - DP World Tour Winner Questions Circuit Scheduling After Event Clash

Although the end of 2025 is nearly upon us, the big events keep coming quick and fast, with the DP World Tour's Australian Open and Nedbank Golf Challenge taking place this week.

Featuring the likes of Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland, the tournaments take place in the sports loving countries of Australia and South Africa, but many have questioned why two big events are being played at the same time.

In fact, one player, Richard Mansell, has even called the calendar clash "mind blowing," with the Englishman taking to social media to voice his thoughts on the matter.

Grateful to be down here in SA at the Nedbank but how good does the #AustralianOpen look?! The fact two of our best tournaments of the season are on the same week is just mind blowing. Seriously hope this can be avoided in the future. Don’t know any other sports this would happenDecember 5, 2025

Writing on X, the DP World Tour winner stated: "Grateful to be down here in SA at the Nedbank but how good does the #AustralianOpen look?!

"The fact two of our best tournaments of the season are on the same week is just mind blowing. Seriously hope this can be avoided in the future. Don’t know any other sports where this would happen."

It wasn't the only comment Mansell made on his social media as, in response to a picture of the large crowds at Royal Melbourne, the 30-year-old wrote: "Joke. The tournaments down under need way more recognition.

"Played down in Oz two years ago and they were two of the best tournaments I’ve played since being a pro."

The 2025/26 DP World Tour season began last week at the BMW Australian PGA Championship and, as of writing, the 2026/27 schedule won't be announced for some time.

For Mansell, he hopes something is done going forward so that the big events don't clash, adding: "I hope it can be changed for the future as we shouldn’t be having two events of this quality on the same week."

Certainly, the Englishman has support as, previously, five-time Major winner McIlroy has voiced his appreciation of the tournaments down in Australia.

Speaking ahead of The Players Championship in March, the 36-year-old stated: "The Australian Open, for example, should almost be the fifth Major. The market down there is huge with potential. They love golf. They love sport. They have been starved of top-level golf. And the courses are so good."

Going into the final round of the Crown Australian Open this year, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen leads by two, with Royal Melbourne throwing up some excellent golf and interesting moments.

On Friday, McIlroy produced an air shot on the 14th, with the Ryder Cup star then birdieing three of his final four holes to make the cut in Melbourne.

For McIlroy, though, it's the atmosphere that's stood out for him as, on Friday, he stated: "It's incredible. I said to Adam (Scott) walking up the first it didn't feel like a Friday afternoon round, it felt like we were going out in the final group on Sunday.

"That scene on the first tee was amazing. Then walking up the last and everyone is still here. I've always said it, but that's the potential this country has to have these really, really big events. The other two events happening in other places of the world have nothing like the atmosphere this tournament has. It has so much potential and it's great to see so many people come out and support the tournament."