The Unique Rule In Place On Oakmont’s Ninth Green This Week At The US Open

Tuning in to the US Open, you'll notice that the ninth green at Oakmont has two uses. It's not just the green for the final hole of the front nine, but also the practice putting green for players in the field

Oakmont Country Club possesses a number of unique features, with one of those being the design of the ninth green.

Not only is it used as the main green for the final hole of the front nine, but viewers may be able to spot that it is also used as the practice putting green for those warming up, or cooling down, before or after their rounds

For those wondering, players playing the ninth will not be penalized if they do go long with their approach shots, with the whole putting surface considered the ninth green.

If a player goes on to the clubhouse side of the green, they must play the ball as it lies and, if their line on the putt is blocked by a practice hole, they can take relief from it, placing the ball on the nearest point where a hole is not in the way.

The split between the ninth and practice green can be recognized by two blue stakes and a blue dot. Players who are practicing their putting can't cross that line and hit their ball, as it could be deemed as practicing on the course before the round.

If a player does practice on the course beforehand, they run the risk of a penalty, or worse, being disqualified.

A sign explaining the ninth green at Oakmont Country Club

It's not the only unique quality at Oakmont Country Club. Not only does the course feature no water hazards, but the eighth hole is the longest par 3 in US Open history.

A lot has been made of this hole in the build-up to the championship, with many professionals seen hitting driver off the tee to give themselves the best chance at a good score.

What's more, the five-inch thick rough and greens running at nearly 15 on the stimpmeter has caught the attention of fans around the world, with some on-sight claiming an over-par score could well win the US Open this week.

