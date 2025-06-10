The Unique Rule In Place On Oakmont’s Ninth Green This Week At The US Open
Tuning in to the US Open, you'll notice that the ninth green at Oakmont has two uses. It's not just the green for the final hole of the front nine, but also the practice putting green for players in the field
Oakmont Country Club possesses a number of unique features, with one of those being the design of the ninth green.
Not only is it used as the main green for the final hole of the front nine, but viewers may be able to spot that it is also used as the practice putting green for those warming up, or cooling down, before or after their rounds
A post shared by DP World Tour (@dpworldtour)
A photo posted by on
For those wondering, players playing the ninth will not be penalized if they do go long with their approach shots, with the whole putting surface considered the ninth green.
If a player goes on to the clubhouse side of the green, they must play the ball as it lies and, if their line on the putt is blocked by a practice hole, they can take relief from it, placing the ball on the nearest point where a hole is not in the way.
The split between the ninth and practice green can be recognized by two blue stakes and a blue dot. Players who are practicing their putting can't cross that line and hit their ball, as it could be deemed as practicing on the course before the round.
If a player does practice on the course beforehand, they run the risk of a penalty, or worse, being disqualified.
PSA: Holing out on No. 9 at Oakmont doesn’t always mean you’re done! pic.twitter.com/CdS3ScfrH6June 10, 2025
It's not the only unique quality at Oakmont Country Club. Not only does the course feature no water hazards, but the eighth hole is the longest par 3 in US Open history.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
A lot has been made of this hole in the build-up to the championship, with many professionals seen hitting driver off the tee to give themselves the best chance at a good score.
What's more, the five-inch thick rough and greens running at nearly 15 on the stimpmeter has caught the attention of fans around the world, with some on-sight claiming an over-par score could well win the US Open this week.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
My 16 Favorite Father's Day Gift Ideas From PGA TOUR Superstore
From clubs and the latest tech to golf balls deals and a movie-themed driver headcover, I've picked my 16 favorite gift ideas ahead of Father's Day to make you hunt for the right gift that bit easier.
-
Jon Rahm Gives Honest Assessment On LIV Golf Record
The former US Open champion has been in good form on LIV Golf, but accepts it's easier to finish higher up in smaller fields
-
Jon Rahm Gives Honest Assessment On LIV Golf Record
The former US Open champion has been in good form on LIV Golf, but accepts it's easier to finish higher up in smaller fields
-
US Open Tee Times 2025: Rounds One And Two
The world's best players gather for the third Major of the year at Oakmont - here are the tee times and groupings for the first two rounds
-
Why There's Absolutely Nothing Wrong About A 300-Yard Par 3 In The US Open
The 289-yard par-3 8th at Oakmont has divided opinion. Really, what's all the fuss about?
-
Rory McIlroy Changes Driver Again Ahead Of US Open
After claiming he would be doing some driver testing following the RBC Canadian Open last week, McIlroy was spotted using his faithful TaylorMade Qi10 driver during a practice round at Oakmont
-
‘You Can Kind Of Look Pretty Stupid Pretty Fast’ - What Big Names Are Saying About Brutal Oakmont US Open Test
Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson have had their say on the brutal challenge awaiting the players in the US Open
-
'The Rough Is Ankle-Deep, You're Lucky To See Your Shoes Let Alone Your Golf Ball' - Wayne Riley's US Open Picks And Insight Into What It Takes To Win At Oakmont
Wayne Riley is expecting another big week from the World No.1 - but he also has a few interesting fancies at much bigger prices
-
'They Are Finally Cutting The Rough But, It's Still Unplayable' - Watch As Oakmont Greenkeepers Cut Back The Rough In Lead Up To US Open
Oakmont Country Club hosts the 125th US Open this week, however its rough is taking all the headlines prior to the tournament
-
US Open Concession Prices Have Raised Eyebrows... But Are They Really That Bad?
The concession prices have been revealed at Oakmont Country Club and, like previous Major championships, it has caused a mixed reaction online