Why The 16th Pin Has Been Moved From Its Traditional Spot For The Masters Final Round

The final round of The Masters features many of the usual pin locations fans have grown familiar with through the years.

However, while tradition has once again dictated the placements of many of the holes, there is one obvious change. For this year’s final round at Augusta National, the 16th pin has been moved from its more familiar location at the back left of the green to the back right corner.

That led to some golf fans expressing surprise. After all, why the break with tradition, particularly when the more familiar location brought one of the most memorable Masters of all time moments in 2005?

Back then, Tiger Woods produced a mesmerizing chip shot onto the green that rolled down the slope towards the hole before hanging on the lip and finally dropping to spark wild scenes on the way to his fourth Green Jacket.

So, what could possibly match that? For the answer, you need to go back a further 30 years to the 1975 Masters and arguably the one other player with a genuine claim for the title of the greatest of all time, Jack Nicklaus.

On that occasion, Nicklaus was facing a battle to claim his fifth Masters title, with the Golden Bear in the company of Tom Weiskopf and Johnny Miller towards the top of the leaderboard.

Jack Nicklaus produced a putt for the ages in the final round of the 1975 Masters at the 16th (Image credit: Getty Images)

It looked like an even more difficult prospect after a disappointing tee shot at the par-3 16th left him facing a 40-foot birdie putt up the slope, and when Wieskopf and Miller both made birdies at the 15th, Nicklaus fell one back of the lead.

With the odds firmly against him, he drew back his putter and struck the ball, his caddie pulled out the flagstick and, five seconds later, the world had just witnessed a moment for the ages as the ball rolled into the hole.

It proved pivotal. By the 72nd hole, Nicklaus had a one-shot advantage over his rivals and, even though he missed a birdie chance, neither Wieskopf nor Miller could take advantage with their own opportunities to join Nicklaus at the top of the leaderboard, and he had a record fifth Green Jacket.

Nowhere is history more honored than Augusta National, and the pin has been moved to mark the 50th anniversary of Nicklaus’ moment of brilliance.