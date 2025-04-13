Why The 16th Pin Has Been Moved From Its Traditional Spot For The Masters Final Round
The 16th pin at Augusta National is in an different position that normal for the final round of The Masters, but why is that?
The final round of The Masters features many of the usual pin locations fans have grown familiar with through the years.
However, while tradition has once again dictated the placements of many of the holes, there is one obvious change. For this year’s final round at Augusta National, the 16th pin has been moved from its more familiar location at the back left of the green to the back right corner.
That led to some golf fans expressing surprise. After all, why the break with tradition, particularly when the more familiar location brought one of the most memorable Masters of all time moments in 2005?
Back then, Tiger Woods produced a mesmerizing chip shot onto the green that rolled down the slope towards the hole before hanging on the lip and finally dropping to spark wild scenes on the way to his fourth Green Jacket.
So, what could possibly match that? For the answer, you need to go back a further 30 years to the 1975 Masters and arguably the one other player with a genuine claim for the title of the greatest of all time, Jack Nicklaus.
Sunday pins. pic.twitter.com/Kxul0eLIypApril 13, 2025
On that occasion, Nicklaus was facing a battle to claim his fifth Masters title, with the Golden Bear in the company of Tom Weiskopf and Johnny Miller towards the top of the leaderboard.
It looked like an even more difficult prospect after a disappointing tee shot at the par-3 16th left him facing a 40-foot birdie putt up the slope, and when Wieskopf and Miller both made birdies at the 15th, Nicklaus fell one back of the lead.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
With the odds firmly against him, he drew back his putter and struck the ball, his caddie pulled out the flagstick and, five seconds later, the world had just witnessed a moment for the ages as the ball rolled into the hole.
It proved pivotal. By the 72nd hole, Nicklaus had a one-shot advantage over his rivals and, even though he missed a birdie chance, neither Wieskopf nor Miller could take advantage with their own opportunities to join Nicklaus at the top of the leaderboard, and he had a record fifth Green Jacket.
Nowhere is history more honored than Augusta National, and the pin has been moved to mark the 50th anniversary of Nicklaus’ moment of brilliance.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Seve Ballesteros And Brooks Koepka Among The Big Names That Rory McIlroy Would Join As A Five-Time Major Winner With A Masters Victory
Rory McIlroy leads The Masters going in to the final round and, if he were to win, he would join an illustrious list of five-time Major winners
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Rory McIlroy Explains His Extraordinary Pre-Round Routine (And It's The Complete Opposite Of Most Amateurs)
McIlroy shares what goes into his usual pre-round routine at tournaments and what his timetable looks like before arriving at the first tee
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Seve Ballesteros And Brooks Koepka Among The Big Names That Rory McIlroy Would Join As A Five-Time Major Winner With A Masters Victory
Rory McIlroy leads The Masters going in to the final round and, if he were to win, he would join an illustrious list of five-time Major winners
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Rory McIlroy Explains His Extraordinary Pre-Round Routine (And It's The Complete Opposite Of Most Amateurs)
McIlroy shares what goes into his usual pre-round routine at tournaments and what his timetable looks like before arriving at the first tee
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
‘You Kinda Did It To Yourself’ – When Bryson DeChambeau Needled Rory McIlroy Over US Open Battle
Months after Bryson DeChambeau’s defeat of Rory McIlroy in the US Open, the two met in Las Vegas, where the LIV Golfer had a lightning-quick response to a humorous comment from his rival
By Mike Hall Published
-
Should It Be Mandatory For Pro Golfers To Speak To The Media After A Round?
There seems to be a growing debate in the men's game as to whether pros should have to speak to the media after they've finished - our writers discuss...
By Michael Weston Published
-
How Many Playoffs Have There Been At The Masters?
There have been plenty of thrilling conclusions at The Masters and, throughout its 89 editions, we have seen a total of 17 playoffs
By Matt Cradock Published
-
What You Get For Finishing Second At The Masters
Finishing runner-up at The Masters is sure to bring disappointment, but there are plenty of reasons for the player who misses out to be cheerful too – here are the details
By Mike Hall Published
-
Why Does Rory McIlroy Have A Dog Headcover For His Driver?
The much-loved St. Bernard has travelled the world with McIlroy several times over
By Michael Weston Published
-
'Genuinely Shocking, I Just Spat Out My Coffee' - Masters Fans Surprised As Traditional Sunday Pin Switched Up For Final Round
The hole locations for the final round of the Masters have been released - and they've got a lot of people talking
By Michael Weston Published