'Genuinely Shocking, I Just Spat Out My Coffee' - Masters Fans Surprised As Traditional Sunday Pin Switched Up For Final Round
The hole locations for the final round of the Masters have been released - and they've got a lot of people talking
So, here we are. It all comes down to this: a Sunday showdown between Rory McIlroy (-12) and Bryson DeChambeau (-10) for the Green Jacket.
A few other players might have something to say about that, of course, including Corey Conners (-8), who sits alone in third, and Patrick Reed and Ludvig Aberg, who are six shots off the pace going into the final round.
For a lot of players and pundits, though, this is being billed as a straight shootout between McIlroy and DeChambeau, both of whom are looking to win The Masters for the first time.
So, talking of shootouts, where are the hole locations for the final round at The Masters?
These have recently been shared, and the pin positions for Sunday have got a lot of people talking.
Hole locations for the final round. #themasters pic.twitter.com/99Xeszmh9HApril 13, 2025
It's fair to say that not everyone is impressed, with most of the chat focusing on the par-3 16th.
"16 not being in the traditional location was genuinely shocking," reads one comment on X. "I just spit [sic] out my coffee."
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Normally on the final round, the pin position on 16 is on the back left of the green, where the ball tends to feed towards it and create a lot of excitement.
It's that pin position, of course, that Tiger Woods expertly took advantage of en route to winning the Masters 20 years ago.
Woods, who went through the back with his tee shot, chipped onto the green and let the contours do the rest, the ball eventually dropping into the cup.
An historic hole location on No. 16. #themasters pic.twitter.com/OYhUdCxuwAApril 13, 2025
The 16th green had to be replaced after damage was caused by Hurricane Helene last year.
The Masters has released a graphic of the 16 hole's pin position on Sunday, which says it matches the one in the 1975 Masters in honor of the 50th anniversary of Jack Nicklaus winning his fifth Green Jacket.
Many of the final-day hole locations remain in their traditional spots, such as right on the par-3 12th and front left on the 18th.
As is always the case at Augusta, no matter what the day is, going after the flags comes with a risk.
McIlroy's big advantage over the majority of the chasing pack might mean players having to take more risks, which could play into his hands.
However, he'll also be keen to keep his nose in front and go for the pins that are begging to be attacked.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. A multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the England football team, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment, travel and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including seven World No.1s, and has attended and reported on numerous Major Championships and Ryder Cups around the world. He's a member of Formby Golf Club in Merseyside, UK.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
I’ve Been To The Masters On Practice And Tournament Days… Here Are The Pros And Cons Of Each
Every day at Masters week is special, but certain days can be marginally better than others
By Michael Weston Published
-
Could This 'Stumbled Upon' Equipment Switch Finally Land Rory McIlroy the Grand Slam?
Rory McIlroy made a golf ball change earlier this season that has reignited his wedge play and it could be about to pay off in the most dramatic possible way…
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
I’ve Been To The Masters On Practice And Tournament Days… Here Are The Pros And Cons Of Each
Every day at Masters week is special, but certain days can be marginally better than others
By Michael Weston Published
-
Watch The Masters Final Round: TV Coverage, Live Streams, Start Times As Rory McIlroy Battles Bryson DeChambeau And History
All the info on live streams, TV broadcasts, and free coverage of one of the most hotly anticipated final days of any Major as McIlroy battles with DeChambeau
By Patrick Fletcher Published
-
Rory McIlroy vs Bryson DeChambeau: Who Are We Picking To Win The 2025 Masters?
We're set up for a blockbuster final day at Augusta National where Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau play together in the final group
By Elliott Heath Published
-
The Masters Crystal Rory McIlroy Has Already Won At Augusta National This Week
McIlroy leads going in to the final round at Augusta National, with the four-time Major winner already bagging some silverware before he looks to claim the Green Jacket
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Rory McIlroy Has Referenced Scottie Scheffler So Often In Recent Months… Is He Now Finally Ready To Surpass Him?
For several months, Rory McIlroy revealed how he was aiming to be more like Scottie Scheffler in 2024 - and it now appears as though the World No.2 is doing it
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Min Woo Lee Receives Penalty At The Masters After Rules Infringement
The recent PGA Tour winner was assessed a one-stroke penalty during the third round after he caused his golf ball to move in the fairway on the 13th hole
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Rory McIlroy Fires Back-To-Back 370-Yard Monster Drives In Birdie-Eagle-Birdie Start To Lead The Masters
It's safe to say that the four-time Major winner was full of adrenaline at the start of his third round, with McIlroy pounding two drives that measured a total of 740-yards
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Who Is On Bryson DeChambeau’s Team? Coach, Caddie, Manager And More
Bryson DeChambeau is one of the most high-profile and successful players of his era, but who are the team members helping to guide his career?
By Mike Hall Published