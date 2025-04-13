'Genuinely Shocking, I Just Spat Out My Coffee' - Masters Fans Surprised As Traditional Sunday Pin Switched Up For Final Round

The hole locations for the final round of the Masters have been released - and they've got a lot of people talking

Tiger Woods chips in on 16 at the 2005 Masters
Tiger Woods chips in on the 16th hole at Augusta during the final round of the 2005 Masters
So, here we are. It all comes down to this: a Sunday showdown between Rory McIlroy (-12) and Bryson DeChambeau (-10) for the Green Jacket.

A few other players might have something to say about that, of course, including Corey Conners (-8), who sits alone in third, and Patrick Reed and Ludvig Aberg, who are six shots off the pace going into the final round.

For a lot of players and pundits, though, this is being billed as a straight shootout between McIlroy and DeChambeau, both of whom are looking to win The Masters for the first time.

So, talking of shootouts, where are the hole locations for the final round at The Masters?

These have recently been shared, and the pin positions for Sunday have got a lot of people talking.

It's fair to say that not everyone is impressed, with most of the chat focusing on the par-3 16th.

"16 not being in the traditional location was genuinely shocking," reads one comment on X. "I just spit [sic] out my coffee."

Normally on the final round, the pin position on 16 is on the back left of the green, where the ball tends to feed towards it and create a lot of excitement.

It's that pin position, of course, that Tiger Woods expertly took advantage of en route to winning the Masters 20 years ago.

Woods, who went through the back with his tee shot, chipped onto the green and let the contours do the rest, the ball eventually dropping into the cup.

The 16th green had to be replaced after damage was caused by Hurricane Helene last year.

The Masters has released a graphic of the 16 hole's pin position on Sunday, which says it matches the one in the 1975 Masters in honor of the 50th anniversary of Jack Nicklaus winning his fifth Green Jacket.

Many of the final-day hole locations remain in their traditional spots, such as right on the par-3 12th and front left on the 18th.

As is always the case at Augusta, no matter what the day is, going after the flags comes with a risk.

McIlroy's big advantage over the majority of the chasing pack might mean players having to take more risks, which could play into his hands.

However, he'll also be keen to keep his nose in front and go for the pins that are begging to be attacked.

