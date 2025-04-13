How Many Playoffs Have There Been At The Masters?
There have been plenty of thrilling conclusions at The Masters and, throughout its 89 editions, we have seen a total of 17 playoffs
The Masters is one of, if not, the most prestigious events on the golfing calendar, with multiple legends claiming the Green Jacket since its first event in 1934.
Throughout its history, it's provided several iconic moments and, in its 89 editions, there have been a total of 17 playoffs, with Sam Snead, Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods just some of the names to win the championship via a playoff.
The Masters Playoffs
Year
Players
Winner
2017
Sergio Garcia & Justin Rose
Sergio Garcia
2013
Adam Scott & Angel Cabrera
Adam Scott
2012
Bubba Watson & Louis Oosthuizen
Bubba Watson
2009
Angel Cabrera, Kenny Perry & Chad Campbell
Angel Cabrera
2005
Tiger Woods & Chris DiMarco
Tiger Woods
2003
Mike Weir & Len Mattiace
Mike Weir
1990
Nick Faldo & Raymond Floyd
Nick Faldo
1989
Nick Faldo & Scott Hoch
Nick Faldo
1987
Larry Mize, Seve Ballesteros & Greg Norman
Larry Mize
1982
Craig Stadler & Dan Pohl
Craig Stadler
1979
Fuzzy Zoeller, Ed Sneed & Tom Watson
Fuzzy Zoeller
1970
Billy Casper & Gene Littler
Billy Casper
1966
Jack Nicklaus, Tommy Jacobs & Gay Brewer
Jack Nicklaus
1962
Arnold Palmer, Gary Player & Dow Finsterwald
Arnold Palmer
1954
Sam Snead & Ben Hogan
Sam Snead
1942
Byron Nelson & Ben Hogan
Byron Nelson
1935
Gene Sarazen & Craig Wood
Gene Sarazen
In 1935, just a year after the inaugural event, Gene Sarazen defeated Craig Wood in a 36-hole Monday playoff, with Sarazen producing a level-par score that trumped Wood's five-over total.
The tournament is known for Sarazen's albatross at the 15th hole during the final round, dubbed the "shot heard around the world."
Seven years later, Byron Nelson got the better of Ben Hogan in a playoff and, 12 years after, Sam Snead would also defeat Hogan in a playoff.
From 1962 to 1970, there were three playoffs at Augusta National, with World Golf Hall of Famers Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and Billy Casper claiming victories in those three editions.
Over the next 11 years, there were five playoffs and, in 1979, the first sudden-death playoff took place between Fuzzy Zoeller, Ed Sneed and Tom Watson. In fact, Zoeller was the last debut winner of The Masters, birdieing the second playoff hole to win his only Green Jacket.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
In 1989 and 1990, Faldo claimed back-to-back victories via playoffs and, 13 years later, Mike Weir won his only Green Jacket.
Two years after Weir, Woods defeated Chris DiMarco in a playoff, with the tournament famed for Woods' iconic chip shot at the par 3 16th. The playoff was the first to start at the 18th and, at the first hole, Woods birdied to claim the win.
After Angel Cabrera defeated Kenny Perry and Chad Campbell in 2009, the 2012 Masters featured one of the best playoffs we have ever seen, with Bubba Watson producing a 50-yard hooked wedge shot against Louis Oosthuizen to claim his first Masters win.
Just 12 months later, Adam Scott defeated Cabrera at the second playoff hole and, in 2017, Sergio Garcia finally added his first Major win to his CV, defeating Justin Rose with a birdie at the first playoff hole.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
What You Get For Finishing Second At The Masters
Finishing runner-up at The Masters is sure to bring disappointment, but there are plenty of reasons for the player who misses out to be cheerful too – here are the details
By Mike Hall Published
-
Dear Masters Tournament Committee: Please Change The Final-Round Pin Positions On 16 And 18
The back nine at Augusta National on Masters Sunday is scintillating, but I’ve been campaigning for different pin positions on 16 and 18 for years...
By Nick Bonfield Published
-
What You Get For Finishing Second At The Masters
Finishing runner-up at The Masters is sure to bring disappointment, but there are plenty of reasons for the player who misses out to be cheerful too – here are the details
By Mike Hall Published
-
Why Does Rory McIlroy Have A Dog Headcover For His Driver?
The much-loved St. Bernard has travelled the world with McIlroy several times over
By Michael Weston Published
-
'Genuinely Shocking, I Just Spat Out My Coffee' - Masters Fans Surprised As Traditional Sunday Pin Switched Up For Final Round
The hole locations for the final round of the Masters have been released - and they've got a lot of people talking
By Michael Weston Published
-
I’ve Been To The Masters On Practice And Tournament Days… Here Are The Pros And Cons Of Each
Every day at Masters week is special, but certain days can be marginally better than others
By Michael Weston Published
-
Watch The Masters Final Round: TV Coverage, Live Streams, Start Times As Rory McIlroy Battles Bryson DeChambeau And History
All the info on live streams, TV broadcasts, and free coverage of one of the most hotly anticipated final days of any Major as McIlroy battles with DeChambeau
By Patrick Fletcher Published
-
Rory McIlroy vs Bryson DeChambeau: Who Are We Picking To Win The 2025 Masters?
We're set up for a blockbuster final day at Augusta National where Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau play together in the final group
By Elliott Heath Published
-
The Masters Crystal Rory McIlroy Has Already Won At Augusta National This Week
McIlroy leads going in to the final round at Augusta National, with the four-time Major winner already bagging some silverware before he looks to claim the Green Jacket
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Rory McIlroy Has Referenced Scottie Scheffler So Often In Recent Months… Is He Now Finally Ready To Surpass Him?
For several months, Rory McIlroy revealed how he was aiming to be more like Scottie Scheffler in 2024 - and it now appears as though the World No.2 is doing it
By Jonny Leighfield Published