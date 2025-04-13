How Many Playoffs Have There Been At The Masters?

The Masters is one of, if not, the most prestigious events on the golfing calendar, with multiple legends claiming the Green Jacket since its first event in 1934.

Throughout its history, it's provided several iconic moments and, in its 89 editions, there have been a total of 17 playoffs, with Sam Snead, Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods just some of the names to win the championship via a playoff.

The Masters Playoffs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Year Players Winner 2017 Sergio Garcia & Justin Rose Sergio Garcia 2013 Adam Scott & Angel Cabrera Adam Scott 2012 Bubba Watson & Louis Oosthuizen Bubba Watson 2009 Angel Cabrera, Kenny Perry & Chad Campbell Angel Cabrera 2005 Tiger Woods & Chris DiMarco Tiger Woods 2003 Mike Weir & Len Mattiace Mike Weir 1990 Nick Faldo & Raymond Floyd Nick Faldo 1989 Nick Faldo & Scott Hoch Nick Faldo 1987 Larry Mize, Seve Ballesteros & Greg Norman Larry Mize 1982 Craig Stadler & Dan Pohl Craig Stadler 1979 Fuzzy Zoeller, Ed Sneed & Tom Watson Fuzzy Zoeller 1970 Billy Casper & Gene Littler Billy Casper 1966 Jack Nicklaus, Tommy Jacobs & Gay Brewer Jack Nicklaus 1962 Arnold Palmer, Gary Player & Dow Finsterwald Arnold Palmer 1954 Sam Snead & Ben Hogan Sam Snead 1942 Byron Nelson & Ben Hogan Byron Nelson 1935 Gene Sarazen & Craig Wood Gene Sarazen

In 1935, just a year after the inaugural event, Gene Sarazen defeated Craig Wood in a 36-hole Monday playoff, with Sarazen producing a level-par score that trumped Wood's five-over total.

The tournament is known for Sarazen's albatross at the 15th hole during the final round, dubbed the "shot heard around the world."

Seven years later, Byron Nelson got the better of Ben Hogan in a playoff and, 12 years after, Sam Snead would also defeat Hogan in a playoff.

From 1962 to 1970, there were three playoffs at Augusta National, with World Golf Hall of Famers Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and Billy Casper claiming victories in those three editions.

Nicklaus celebrates his victory in 1966 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Over the next 11 years, there were five playoffs and, in 1979, the first sudden-death playoff took place between Fuzzy Zoeller, Ed Sneed and Tom Watson. In fact, Zoeller was the last debut winner of The Masters, birdieing the second playoff hole to win his only Green Jacket.

In 1989 and 1990, Faldo claimed back-to-back victories via playoffs and, 13 years later, Mike Weir won his only Green Jacket.

Two years after Weir, Woods defeated Chris DiMarco in a playoff, with the tournament famed for Woods' iconic chip shot at the par 3 16th. The playoff was the first to start at the 18th and, at the first hole, Woods birdied to claim the win.

After Angel Cabrera defeated Kenny Perry and Chad Campbell in 2009, the 2012 Masters featured one of the best playoffs we have ever seen, with Bubba Watson producing a 50-yard hooked wedge shot against Louis Oosthuizen to claim his first Masters win.

Just 12 months later, Adam Scott defeated Cabrera at the second playoff hole and, in 2017, Sergio Garcia finally added his first Major win to his CV, defeating Justin Rose with a birdie at the first playoff hole.