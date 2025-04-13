How Many Playoffs Have There Been At The Masters?

There have been plenty of thrilling conclusions at The Masters and, throughout its 89 editions, we have seen a total of 17 playoffs

Sergio Garcia and Justin Rose hug on the green, while Gary Player and Arnold Palmer chat during The Masters
(Image credit: Getty Images)
The Masters is one of, if not, the most prestigious events on the golfing calendar, with multiple legends claiming the Green Jacket since its first event in 1934.

Throughout its history, it's provided several iconic moments and, in its 89 editions, there have been a total of 17 playoffs, with Sam Snead, Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods just some of the names to win the championship via a playoff.

The Masters Playoffs

Year

Players

Winner

2017

Sergio Garcia & Justin Rose

Sergio Garcia

2013

Adam Scott & Angel Cabrera

Adam Scott

2012

Bubba Watson & Louis Oosthuizen

Bubba Watson

2009

Angel Cabrera, Kenny Perry & Chad Campbell

Angel Cabrera

2005

Tiger Woods & Chris DiMarco

Tiger Woods

2003

Mike Weir & Len Mattiace

Mike Weir

1990

Nick Faldo & Raymond Floyd

Nick Faldo

1989

Nick Faldo & Scott Hoch

Nick Faldo

1987

Larry Mize, Seve Ballesteros & Greg Norman

Larry Mize

1982

Craig Stadler & Dan Pohl

Craig Stadler

1979

Fuzzy Zoeller, Ed Sneed & Tom Watson

Fuzzy Zoeller

1970

Billy Casper & Gene Littler

Billy Casper

1966

Jack Nicklaus, Tommy Jacobs & Gay Brewer 

Jack Nicklaus

1962

Arnold Palmer, Gary Player & Dow Finsterwald

Arnold Palmer

1954

Sam Snead & Ben Hogan

Sam Snead

1942

Byron Nelson & Ben Hogan

Byron Nelson

1935

Gene Sarazen & Craig Wood

Gene Sarazen

In 1935, just a year after the inaugural event, Gene Sarazen defeated Craig Wood in a 36-hole Monday playoff, with Sarazen producing a level-par score that trumped Wood's five-over total.

The tournament is known for Sarazen's albatross at the 15th hole during the final round, dubbed the "shot heard around the world."

Seven years later, Byron Nelson got the better of Ben Hogan in a playoff and, 12 years after, Sam Snead would also defeat Hogan in a playoff.

From 1962 to 1970, there were three playoffs at Augusta National, with World Golf Hall of Famers Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and Billy Casper claiming victories in those three editions.

Nicklaus celebrates his victory in 1966

Over the next 11 years, there were five playoffs and, in 1979, the first sudden-death playoff took place between Fuzzy Zoeller, Ed Sneed and Tom Watson. In fact, Zoeller was the last debut winner of The Masters, birdieing the second playoff hole to win his only Green Jacket.

In 1989 and 1990, Faldo claimed back-to-back victories via playoffs and, 13 years later, Mike Weir won his only Green Jacket.

Two years after Weir, Woods defeated Chris DiMarco in a playoff, with the tournament famed for Woods' iconic chip shot at the par 3 16th. The playoff was the first to start at the 18th and, at the first hole, Woods birdied to claim the win.

After Angel Cabrera defeated Kenny Perry and Chad Campbell in 2009, the 2012 Masters featured one of the best playoffs we have ever seen, with Bubba Watson producing a 50-yard hooked wedge shot against Louis Oosthuizen to claim his first Masters win.

Just 12 months later, Adam Scott defeated Cabrera at the second playoff hole and, in 2017, Sergio Garcia finally added his first Major win to his CV, defeating Justin Rose with a birdie at the first playoff hole.

