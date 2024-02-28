‘It’s Been A Long Time Coming' - Anthony Kim Breaks Silence On Pro Golf Return

Anthony Kim has officially announced his return to professional golf as a member of the LIV Golf League, acknowledging that is "has been a long time coming."

The 38-year-old American has not been seen since the summer of 2012 at the Wells Fargo Championship on the PGA Tour, and when he is next watched in the flesh by fans, it will be on a rival circuit at LIV Golf Jeddah this weekend (March 1-3).

Set to be a huge draw in the 54-man line-up at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, three-time PGA Tour winner Kim has been confirmed as a season-long wildcard player and will play 11 of the 12 remaining LIV events this term, aside from the season-ending team championship.

Speaking about his highly-anticipated comeback, Kim said: “After stepping away from the game years ago due to injury, I’m happy to officially announce my return to the world of professional golf.

“It’s been a long time coming, and I’m very grateful for all the highs, lows and lessons learned from the first part of my career. I want to compete with the best players in the world, and I’m on a mission to prove to myself that I can win again.

"The next step on that journey starts now, and I’m excited to give everything I’ve got this season on the LIV Golf League."

A post shared by LIV Golf (@livgolf_league) A photo posted by on

Meanwhile, LIV Golf CEO, Greg Norman said: “LIV Golf was launched to create new opportunities for players and fans that drive this sport forward in exciting ways, and when I think of Anthony Kim, I can’t imagine a more perfect fit for what we’re trying to do.

"His talent is undeniable, and we are thrilled to welcome him back to professional golf with our league.

“It’s clear that he has the fire to win again and show why he was one of the most compelling players in the world, and we will support him on that mission as he works to earn his way back to the top of the game.”

A post shared by LIV Golf (@livgolf_league) A photo posted by on

LIV first revealed that Kim would be a part of its roster in a social-media post on Monday. And following a promotional video which teased Kim's arrival to the league, LIV CEO Greg Norman posted a message via his X account expressing his excitment about their latest signing.

The post read: "He oozes incredible talent. The world has seen it in the past and now it is an honour as Commissioner of LIV Golf to give the opportunity for this star to be reborn. Welcome back and to the LIV Golf family mate. The golf world has missed you."